Saiyaara star Aneet Padda opens up on battling anxiety, pressure and proving herself in Bollywood

At just 22, Aneet Padda finds herself navigating a kind of scrutiny usually reserved for Bollywood’s most established stars. The breakout Saiyaara actor admits that confidence doesn’t always come easily and her early years in the industry were marked more by anxiety than applause. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday

“I’ll be very honest; I started enjoying [acting] with this film,” she revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.“For three years before that, I just had terrible anxiety and depression, mostly because I had gone to Delhi to study, not fully being sure if I’d make it anywhere in the industry at all.’”

That uncertainty now feels like a lifetime ago. With Saiyaara turning into one of the year’s biggest breakout hits, Padda’s fears have given way to a new reality: stardom at full tilt. Alongside co-star Ahaan Panday, she’s riding a wave of attention that the industry hasn’t seen for newcomers in years. And in a new interview with Vogue India, the star opens up about wearing her fears openly now. “I want to prove myself right,” she says, unbothered by Bollywood’s obsession with polish.

The Gen Z star spoke candidly about the qualities that define her: being vulnerable, loving people too much, and crying easily. “I want to prove to myself that I can do what I dream of,” she explains. “The fear and doubt are there, but they don’t mean I can’t.” When asked what drives her, Padda’s answer is clear. “Proving myself right, for sure. There’s always doubt in my head. All of us are confident, we know what we want, but we’re also overexposed and under pressure, even when we don’t need to be. I have so many expectations of myself. I want to prove that even with fear and doubt, I can still do it. Those things will always be there, but they’re no reason to stop.

Owning the “cheese” During the interaction, Padda further admitted with a laugh, “I’m just too cheesy as a person,” almost apologising for it. But she quickly stood by her words, adding, “The world could use more of it.” Citing both the Vedas and everyday pop-culture phrases, she pointed out how certain truths never lose relevance. “Live, love, laugh. People roll their eyes, I know that. But tell me, why is it cringe? For real though, just live, love and laugh,” she said.

In a space where young actors often feel pressure to present a flawless image, Aneet Padda’s honesty cuts through the noise. She embraces contradictions and turns them into her strength; not just learning how to survive the industry, but also what it means to be a Bollywood newcomer.