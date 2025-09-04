Paediatrician shares 6 foods children should eat to sharpen brain, improve focus: Blueberries to pumpkin seeds

Children are at that growing stage where their brains require nutrients to focus on all the learning. Nutrition is one of the building blocks for memory, concentration and overall cognitive development. So, as a parent, making your child finish homework on time or stay up to date with coursework won't be enough to make them smart. Real smartness comes from within, and nutrition is the fuel for that. Blueberries are good sources of antioxidants.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Toddler to teenager: Know how excessive screen time can slow children’s growth and development

Diet for children, especially, cannot afford to be shallow with empty nutrients for convenience’s sake, like the boring and generic cereals for breakfast. To truly ensure your child thrives, add fresh foods with a robust nutrient profile which fuel their growing brains and, in turn, help to learn better at school.

Dr Kushagra Gupta, paediatrician at Fortis Hospital in Greater Noida, told HT Lifestyle that certain nutrients even help children overcome learning difficulties and support the symptoms of neurodevelopmental disorders. ADHD is one of them and is very frequent among school-aged children. As per DSM-5, ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder means, “A persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development.”

Dr Gupta, regarding ADHD's relation to nutrition, said, “Increased omega-3 intake and better blood sugar management are even more important for children with challenging learning difficulties such as ADHD. ”

Even other than ADHD, school kids struggle with concentration and focus. But nutrition helps with their hyperactivity. Dr Gupta listed 6 brain-friendly foods that are beneficial:

1. Fatty fish (2-3 times weekly)

Local river fish can also be consumed if salmon is not available.(Shutterstock)

Salmon, mackerel and sardines are filled with omega-3 fatty acids, which are key for brain development.

These good fats are great for improving memory, lowering ADHD symptoms, and helping with neural connections.

Local options are fresh river fish available.

2. Eggs (1-2 daily)

Source of the best brain food: stuffed eggs contain choline important for the production of neurotransmitters.

Whether it is masala scrambled eggs or eggs in parantha, eating eggs give you superb concentration and attention.

3. Berries (½ cup daily)

Berries contain vital antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

Berries, blueberries and dark berries are rich in antioxidants, which help improve communication between brain cells and enhance short-term memory.

Throw them in smoothies or serve as a healthy snack.

4. Leafy greens

Palak, methi, and sarson ka saag are all abundant in folate, vitamin K and iron, all nutrients that help support concentration and prevent cognitive decline.

These are easily available vegetables, and they beautifully find a place in Indian curries and lentil dishes, which I cook.

5. Seeds and nuts (1 ounce a day)

Pumpkin seeds.(Pexels)

Walnuts, almonds and pumpkin seeds have vitamin E and healthy fats that can help brain cells.

Use as snacks or mix into homemade trail mixes. Always test for allergic reactivity in young children.

6. Whole grains

Encourage your children to eat whole grains like quinoa, oats, brown rice. (Shutterstock)

They help in giving energy over a period of time because they have both complex carbohydrates and B vitamins.

This helps in sustaining focus and concentration during the time spent in school.

Lastly, he cautioned against certain snacks, "Severely processed snacks, sweet beverages that have added sugars, and sugary sweets lead to an energy rush and crash that directly affects concentration and emotion. Opt for natural alternatives that will give you lasting energy, instead.” Children naturally have a tendency to lean towards processed foods, but it becomes the responsibility of the parent to encourage healthy eating habit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.