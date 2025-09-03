Eye surgeon says ‘signs of poor eyesight in children are often overlooked’; shares tips for early detection and care

Children often can't voice when their vision isn't right, making it tricky for parents to spot early eye problems. Dr. Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK specialist, retina specialist and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, Mumbai, shares with HT Lifestyle the warning signs to watch for and simple steps parents can take to protect their child's eyesight. (Also read: Eye surgeon warns ‘kids under 5 are spending twice the recommended screen time’; shares tips to protect their vision ) Dr. Jay Goyal highlights warning signs of vision problems in children for parents and teachers. (Freepik)

"Every day, nearly 34 lakh children in India go to school with uncorrected vision. Many of them have refractive problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism, which makes it hard for them to see clearly in class. As a result, they often end up learning less than their peers," says Dr. Jay.

He adds, "The real challenge, however, is that signs of poor eyesight in children are often overlooked. When vision problems go undetected, they can affect not just academic performance but also daily activities. This is why parents and teachers need to be aware of children's eye health and watch for signs that a child may need glasses."

Signs your child is struggling with vision problems

Dr. Jay further lists a few signs that indicate your child may be experiencing vision problems and needs glasses:

1. Lack of concentration

Children with visual impairments soon become disinterested in long-term activities such as games or projects. They find these tasks difficult since they are unable to perceive things clearly. Moreover, kids with visual impairments refrain from reading, painting, playing games, or working on tasks requiring close attention. Your child can find it hard to see where they are on the page while they read, whether they are reading aloud or quietly. Kids may be discreet about their problems and choose not to tell you about them.

Holding handheld electronics too close can strain children’s eyes and affect their vision over time. (Unsplash)

2. Holding handheld electronics too close to the eyes

Poor vision may be indicated by sitting too near the television or holding handheld electronics too close to the eyes. Myopia, often known as nearsightedness, causes people to see well up close but poorly at a distance. An image becomes larger and more lucid when an object is brought near.

3. Excessive eyerubbing

Your child may be experiencing eye strain or fatigue if they rub their eyes excessively. This could be an indication of various eye disorders, such as allergic conjunctivitis.

4. Eye pain or headaches

Your child may be overexerting their eyes to improve their blurred vision if they complain of headaches or eye pain at the end of the day.

5. Squinting

Squinting could indicate that your child has refractive error, a condition that impairs eye focus. Your toddler might be able to momentarily increase an object's focus and clarity by squinting.

6. Covering one eye or cocking the head

For better clarity, the child may tilt their head or cover one eye to change the angle of vision. This could mean that your child has amblyopia, commonly referred to as lazy eye, one of the most prevalent eye conditions in kids, or that their eyes are misaligned.

Routine eye exams in schools are essential for identifying visual issues in children. (Freepik)

What to do if your child has vision problems

Dr Jay explains, "Routine eye exams must be performed in schools to identify visual issues in youngsters. The parents must also take their children for regular eye exams. Seeing an eye care professional for a thorough eye exam is crucial if your child fails a vision screening. A comprehensive eye examination will also check the clarity and sharpness of vision."

"It may also look for myopia, signs of more serious eye problems like depth perception, strabismus (crossed eyes), and eye alignment. Treatment by an ophthalmologist must begin as soon as possible if any of these issues are discovered," he says.

"Optimal vision plays a vital role in a child's learning and overall development. Poor eyesight can silently limit a child's ability to perform well in school, participate in activities, and build confidence. It is therefore important that parents and teachers pay attention to early signs and ensure timely eye check-ups to help children reach their full potential. Protecting a child's eye health today is an investment in their brighter, more successful tomorrow," Dr Jay concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.