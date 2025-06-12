Eye care tips for exhausted moms: 8 tiny habits women can start today to protect their eyesight for life

In the whirlwind of work, childcare and household responsibilities, mothers are often the unsung heroes holding families together. However, it is important to understand the unique challenges women face while balancing their own health with the needs of their families. Amidst this constant multitasking and sleepless nights, their health and especially their eye care is often overlooked. 8 life-saving eye health hacks for moms who never get a minute to themselves.(Image by Unsplash)

Fortunately, taking care of your eyes doesn't require a major lifestyle overhaul just a few informed, consistent habits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Maneesha Mohan B, Consultant Cornea and Refractive at Narayana Netralaya, recommended some essential and practical, easy-to-follow tips tailored specifically for busy moms.

1. Digital eye strain on the rise

Digital eye strain is basically a group of eye and vision-related problems that result from prolonged computer, tablet or cell phone use.(Unsplash)

In today’s tech-driven world, screen exposure is nearly impossible to avoid. Whether it is catching up on messages, parenting apps, online work meetings or helping children with homework; mothers are clocking more screen hours than ever before. This makes digital eye strain a growing concern. Symptoms may include dryness, blurry vision, headaches, and neck pain.

2. Screen time management: Small routines, big impact

To reduce eye strain, experts recommend:

The 20-20-20 rule : Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Blink more : Staring at screens reduces blink rate, drying out the eyes.

: Staring at screens reduces blink rate, drying out the eyes. Adjust settings : Use blue light filters and and reduce screen brightness.

: Use blue light filters and and reduce screen brightness. Distance matters : Keep devices at arm’s length and slightly below eye level.

: Keep devices at arm’s length and slightly below eye level. Take screen-free breaks : Mealtimes or short walks are perfect to reduce exposure.

: Mealtimes or short walks are perfect to reduce exposure. Use lubricating eye drops if you often feel irritation.

Implementing these micro-habits can make a significant difference over time.

3. Eat for eye health

Good vision starts on your plate. A diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids plays a protective role against dry eye and damage due to oxidative stress. Include leafy greens(spinach, kale), carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, nuts, and fish like salmon in your meals. Even simple, balanced snacks like a handful of almonds or a boiled egg can contribute to healthier eyes. Hormonal changes, especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding can also cause dry eyes. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

4. Sun protection isn’t just for skin

Spending time outdoors is great for physical and mental health but don’t forget UV protection for your body and eyes. Prolonged exposure to sunlight can contribute to cataracts and macular degeneration.

Invest in sunglasses that:

Block 100% of UVA and UVB rays

Have a wraparound or oversized frame for better coverage

Pair with a wide-brimmed hat for extra protection during school drop-offs, stroller walks, or family picnics.

5. Rest is repair - Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation, tiredness, increased screen time, stress, dehydration or allergies may contribute to darkening of the area around your eyes.(Shutterstock)

Easier said than done, especially with little ones around. But sleep is essential for your overall health, including your vision. Puffy, tired, red eyes and blurred vision can be signs you need more rest.

Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep. Try to rest whenever possible. A power nap when your child sleeps or asking for help when you're feeling run-down can do wonders for your overall wellness. Rested eyes are more resilient and better able to recover from daily strain.

6. Clean habits for clear vision

Daily life with kids can mean frequent hand-eye contact.

Practice Safe Baby Care- Avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands

Use clean hands when breastfeeding or caring for your baby’s eyes.

Remove makeup thoroughly before bed and replace cosmetics every few months to avoid bacterial buildup.

If you wear contact lenses, follow all cleaning and replacement guidelines strictly.

Never share contact lenses , cosmetics or towels.

7. Schedule regular eye exams: Don’t wait for vision problems

Getting to know your own and your family’s eye health history is important so make sure you go for regular checkups, especially if there are hereditary eye conditions.(Shutterstock)

Prevention starts early. Annual exams, especially for mothers with existing health conditions or family history of eye disease, are key to preserving lifelong vision. Most people only visit an eye doctor when uncomfortable or experiencing eye problems. But even in those without vision problems, routine eye exams are crucial. Regular screenings help catch silent and sight-threatening conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma often before the symptoms become noticeable.

Thanks to advancements in technology, eye exams are now more comfortable and precise. Diagnostic tools like Corneal topography, OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) and Visual field analyzers, provide detailed images allowing for early detection of subtle changes in eye structure. These quick, painless scans are incredibly effective for detecting disease earlier, tailoring treatments more effectively, and improving long-term visual outcomes.

8. Turn eye health into a family routine

Kids are far more likely to follow what they see than what they’re told. By practicing preventive care today, mothers are shaping a healthier future for themselves and their families.

Schedule annual checkups for everyone.

Preparing nutritious and balanced meals.

Promote regular hand washing to prevent eye infections

Limit screen time when possible and encourage outdoor play to rest their eyes

Mothers are the backbone of the family - constantly watching over their children, organising and scanning every detail but to care for others, they must first protect themselves. Eye health is not a luxury; it’s a necessity and thankfully, it doesn’t need to be complicated or time consuming.

Just a few conscious choices each day can help preserve vision for all the wonderful (and sometimes chaotic) moments of motherhood. So, mothers, let’s make eye health a priority because every moment spent with your loved ones is priceless.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.