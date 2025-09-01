Ophthalmologist decodes if kajal is safe for eyes in monsoon, shares tips to use

Kajal has long been more than just a cosmetic in Indian households. For generations, mothers and grandmothers have applied it to babies to ward off the evil eye, while for adults, it adds drama and definition to the eyes. But is kajal really safe for your eyes? Also read | Warm eye compress or kajal application: Are these home remedies safe? Ophthalmologist weighs in Is it safe to use kajal in your eyes? (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Palak Macwana, consultant pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, Sankara Eye Hospital, Hyderabad said, “What kajal does without a doubt is make the eyes look more beautiful, with added depth and drama that so many adore. But once the monsoons come, this beauty practice might not be so innocent after all.”

Is kajal harmful during the monsoon?

“The rainy season provides an ideal breeding ground for microbes. Excessive humidity and dampness cause an instant increase in eye infections like conjunctivitis or pink eye, styes, and corneal ulcers. Kajal, if not applied with caution, can become a criminal accomplice. It is quite possible for kajal sticks, pots, or applicators to develop bacteria or fungi, particularly during the monsoon season,” the doctor added.

Dr Palak Macwana further mentioned that sharing kajal between friends or family members can lead to transmission of infections. In fact, kajal can worsen the symptoms of pre-existing infections as well.

Is homemade kajal safe?

Homemade kajal vs commercial kajal:

"Even the kind of kajal that one uses makes a difference. Homemade kajal, usually made from soot, ghee, or herbs, is natural but not necessarily safe. The absence of sterility ensures soot particles can be dirty, and ghee, whilst being pure to begin with, can be contaminated with bacteria if not kept properly. Commercial kajal, however, is typically tested dermatologically and contains safer materials," the ophthalmologist highlighted the difference.

Tips to use kajal in the rainy season:

Always use branded, ophthalmologically tested kajal and not unbranded local products, however tempting or cheap they are.

Never put kajal on the waterline or on the inner eyelid because it blocks the glands and infects, putting it on just outside the lash line is safer.

Sanitise the applicators and keep your kajal pencils sharp so they are germ-free from the exposed tip which can retain germs.

In redness, itching, watering, or discharge, use of kajal should be stopped at once and an eye specialist consulted.

If you suffer from frequent infection or styes, it is better not to use kajal at all during monsoon seasons.

Kajal is not harmful if manufactured and used under clean conditions, but in the rainy season the danger multiplies to a huge extent.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.