Can regular use of kajal cause dark circles? Dermat shares 3 scenarios where it can

If you are a desi girl at heart, it's a given that you must love kajal. However, not removing kajal properly at the end of the day can cause darkening and pigmentation around the eyes. There are a few other situations, too, in which the common habit of putting kajal may lead to dark circles. In an Instagram video, Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD, shared the scenarios in which using kajal could cause dark circles. She captioned the clip, “Can Kajal cause dark circles?” Not removing kajal at the end of the day can cause darkening under the eyes.

Also Read | Struggling with dark circles? Try these expert-approved natural remedies

Your daily use of kajal can cause dark circles

According to the dermat, one basic concept about any kind of makeup is that using it is not a problem, but not removing it properly could cause several issues. The same is true for kajal. She further states three scenarios in which there is a chance, though very minimal, that kajal might cause dark circles.

1. If you don't remove makeup completely, it could cause dark circles under your eyes.

2. According to Dr Gurveen, if you have a constant habit of rubbing your eyes, you can literally push the kajal into the upper layers of your skin.

3. As per the dermat, if you have peri orbital eczema or dermatitis (a common dermatological disorder characterised by the inflammation of the eyelids and the skin), using kajal could lead to dark circles. “One, makeup could aggravate it. Two, your skin barrier around the eyes is already compromised due to eczema, which makes it easier for kajal to seep into the superficial layer of skin, causing dark circles,” Dr Gurveen explained.

We all know that the skin around the eyes is thinner than the rest of your face. Therefore, you must take care of the under-eye area with gentle products.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.