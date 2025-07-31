Warm eye compress or kajal application: Are these home remedies safe? Ophthalmologist weighs in

The traditional remedies that we follow at home for eye-related issues can often lead to further complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kalpana R, senior consultant, ophthalmology, SIMS Hospital, Chennai said, “In India and on a global scale, many patients, especially the elderly or people in the rural settings turn to home remedies to treat common eye conditions such as itching, redness, styes and dryness. These remedies can give mild relief but also pose serious health risks, including infections and vision loss.” Also read | Is your eye makeup harming your vision? Ophthalmologist lists 7 eye issues to be aware of; shares prevention tips Homemade kajal contains lead sulfide.(Unsplash)

Know the pros and cons of common home remedies:

1. Warm compress (Clean cloth soaked in water)

The use of warm compress is used for treating styes, inflammation on the eyelid and sometimes for dry eyes. This often helps since it is safe and relieves the Meibomian gland blockages and decreases inflammation. Cold and warm compresses are harmless unless the cloth is clean, and it is soaked in warm water and not burning hot water. Cleaning the inside of eyes with tap water (unsterile) is harmful. Any preparations instilled into the eyes are harmful and can lead to blindness.

2. Castor/coconut oil:

The use of home-made castor or coconut oil may help in curing dry eyes by stabilising the tear film, but the risk of contamination is higher. And unlike prescribed eye drops, these home-made oils do not have a certain dosage to be used and could be unregulated. Also read | Facing vision changes during postpartum? Eye surgeon shares 5 common causes

Coconut oil may help in curing dry eyes but there is risk of contamination.(Shutterstock)

3. Herbal decoctions

Homemade, herbal eye drops, decoctions or even rinses are not sterile, they can introduce fungi, bacteria leading to allergic reactions, corneal ulcers, corneal haze, retinal inflammation, and sometimes even vision loss. This can require hospitalization, prolonged antibiotics, or even emergency surgery. Eating colorful foods (fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds) for eye health is harmless.

4. Use of kajal or surma as a form of eye care:

Surma is also known as Khol, it is often applied along the eyelids and waterline to protect the eyes from external impurities and improve vision. The homemade kajal contains lead sulfide also known as Galena which gives the black pigment, herbs and ash residues, camphor, castor oil, soot, butter fat and antimony compounds. Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025

These kajals contain significant levels of heavy metals, such as 30-70% lead, often in the form of lead sulfide. Chronic use of this can lead to poisoning and Neurotoxicity giving eye watering and redness in most cases, which can escalate to chronic conjunctivitis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.