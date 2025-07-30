Is your eye makeup harming your vision? Ophthalmologist lists 7 eye issues to be aware of; shares prevention tips

Eye makeup, kajal and mascara enhances your look, but what happens when daily use of these makeup products affects your eye health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Venkatesan. C, senior consultant - ophthalmology, SRM Global Hospital, Chennai said, “Women, mostly young adults have complaints of red eyes, irritation, or even vision changes. Many don’t realize that their daily eye makeup habits could be the hidden reason for this. Also read | Facing vision changes during postpartum? Eye surgeon shares 5 common causes Daily use of eye makeup products affects your eye health.(Pexels)

Eye makeup, chemicals and bacteria:

Explaining the harmful effects of eye makeup on eye health, the ophthalmologist explained, “The area around your eyes is very sensitive, and your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs in your body. When you apply eyeliner or mascara, especially on the waterline or close to the eyelash roots, you are often letting in bacteria, chemicals, and microparticles directly to your tear film, your eye's first line of defence.”

Common eye issues linked to eye makeup

1. Stye:

Some painful red bumps near the eyelid caused by blocked oil glands, often happens because people don’t wash their faces properly with cleansers leading to makeup buildup.

2. Conjunctivitis:

Infection caused by bacteria or viruses transferred from contaminated or expired makeup.

3. Dry eye syndrome:

Makeup particles stopping tear or water production or clogging meibomian glands which can lead to dry eyes.

4. Allergic reactions:

Redness, itchiness, or swelling because of allergens present in eye pencils, glitter liners, false lashes may enhance your eyes, but their lash glue can lead to infections, allergies, and long-term damage to natural lashes. Also read | Ophthalmologist explains why blurred vision is rising across India post-pandemic: ‘It’s not just cataracts anymore’

Eye makeup can trigger eye irritation and allergies.(Pexels)

5. Rubbing, irritation:

Waterproof eye makeup is more resistant to natural tear cleansing, leaving residues that need aggressive cleaning which leads to rubbing, irritation, and lash follicle damage. Natural or organic labels don’t guarantee eye safety, these can also irritate your eyes

6. Broken lashes:

Repeatedly curling lashes, especially with heated tools or over mascara, can break lashes harming both lash health and eye safety.

Tips for safe eye makeup and removal

Tightlining pushes pigment and bacteria directly into the meibomian glands, which are crucial for tear film stability. This can lead to chronic dry eye.

Always remove eye makeup with oil or water-based removers.

Never apply makeup inside the waterline or inner corners of your eye.

Replace eye products every 3 months. Also read | Are your eyes trying to reveal diabetes and high cholesterol? Ophthalmologist shares signs to watch out for

Avoid sharing eye makeup even with close friends or siblings to avoid eye irritation or conjunctivitis.

Clean brushes and applicators weekly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.