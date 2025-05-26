Doctor warns poor sleep habits in children may cause myopia, suggests what parents can do to prevent it

More and more children are getting glasses at an unprecedented rate, and at alarmingly younger ages. They are left squinting at the classroom blackboard or struggling with blurry vision, even while watching TV. Myopia (also known as nearsightedness) is a condition where distant objects appear blurry, making one require glasses to correct the vision. It's worrying that nowadays children need glasses even before they lose their baby teeth. While screens are primarily to blame, there’s another silent reason that contributes to the worsening vision of young children. Children's disrupted sleep patterns resulted in the rise of myopia cases. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amod Nayak, Head of Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, shared how poor sleep habits are contributing to the rising number of children needing glasses.

He said, “Sleep is crucial for maintaining overall health—physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It is not only essential for physical restoration but also for improving cognitive function and overall wellness. In children, sleep also supports growth and development. Inadequate sleep over time can increase the risk of long-term health problems. There is evidence indicating that insufficient sleep, in terms of both duration and quality, is associated with the progression of myopia in children. As the number of myopia cases continues to rise, it is important to understand the role of poor sleep as a contributing factor.”

Dr Amod Nayak shared a detailed guide with us covering what constitutes poor sleep habits, why sleep may affect vision, and what parents can do to alleviate the situation.

Here's the guide:

What are poor sleep habits?

Parents let children spend more time on their phones, which affects their sleep patterns.(Shutterstock)

1. Shorter sleep duration (less than 7–8 hours per night.)

2. Poor sleep quality (frequent awakenings, irregular sleep schedules.)

3. Excessive screen use before bed.

Why does poor sleep cause myopia?

With myopia, one can see nearby objects clearly but struggles with distant objects.(Shutterstock)

The Circadian misalignment causes a neurochemical imbalance, especially of two molecules

Dopamine

Melatonin

These two neurochemicals are essential for healthy circadian rhythm, mood regulation, and ocular development.

Because of reduced sleep, there is suppressed production of melatonin and vice versa, which leads to disruption of retinal timing and possibly affects eye growth.

Reduced sleep also leads to reduced levels and signalling of Dopamine. This Dopamine inhibits excessive eye growth, and reduced levels of dopamine will, in turn, lead to increased axial length, leading to myopia progression.

Sleep-deprived children are often less active and spend less time outdoors, compounding the risk.

Artificial blue light, especially from LED screens (phones, tablets, computers), can disrupt the natural light-dark cycle that regulates dopamine release in the retina and suppress melatonin production, delaying sleep onset and reducing overall sleep duration.

Children are more sensitive to blue light due to their clearer lenses and wider pupils; therefore, screen exposure will have a stronger impact on them.

What can parents do to help?

Parents should teach their kids good sleep habits.(Shutterstock)

Make children follow a regular sleep pattern and schedule.

Encourage daytime outdoor activity, which supports circadian rhythm health and offers protective benefits for eye development.

Limit screen exposure and no screen before bedtime.

Use blue light filters or ‘night mode’ settings on devices when screen use is unavoidable.

Use ambient lighting in the evenings that mimics warm, low-intensity light to support normal neurotransmitter cycles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.