Eye surgeon warns ‘kids under 5 are spending twice the recommended screen time’; shares tips to protect their vision

An alarming June 2025 study by AIIMS Raipur published in the Cureus journal has found that children in India under the age of five are spending an average of 2.22 hours a day in front of screens. This is twice the safe limit recommended by the World Health Organisation and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. A study from AIIMS Raipur reveals Indian children under five average 2.22 hours of screen time daily, exceeding recommended limits.(Pexels)

The findings are even more concerning for babies. The study found that children under two years old are spending 1.23 hours daily on screens, despite guidelines recommending zero screen time for this age group. (Also read: Cardiologist explains how too much screen time can impact your heart health: ‘Staring at screens for hours can lead to…’ )

Harmful effects of excessive screen time

Dr. Jay Goyal, Senior Eye Surgeon and Director at Surya Eye Institute, shared with HT Lifestyle, “Numerous studies conducted worldwide have found that excessive screen time leads to developmental delays in children under five. The developmental delays are more prominent in the areas of communication and language acquisition, especially in young children (less than two years old).”

He adds, “Additionally, it has been seen that youngsters who spend more time on screens are more likely to develop nearsightedness or myopia, which can harm their eyes. Increased screen usage also causes children to become more anxious, irritable, suffer from sleep problems, and interact less with others.”

"Children's brains can change as a result of uncontrolled screen use, which can also stunt their growth and make them more dependent on screens. Since the pandemic, the situation has gotten worse. For three continuous years, screen usage increased dramatically for all age groups as a result of parents balancing work from home and schools switching to online learning environments. Sadly, there has been a price for this greater visibility," says Dr. Goyal.

High screen time in children takes a toll on their overall wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

How can parents protect their children's eyesight

To mitigate the negative impacts of excessive screen time, the study says it is crucial to create tech-free zones in a house, set clear and consistent screen time limits, and actively participate in offline play and interactions. Simple steps like reading books together, encouraging physical play, and keeping mealtimes screen-free can go a long way in protecting your child's health and development.

According to Dr Goyal, parents should follow these steps to reduce the screen time of their children:

Establish no screen zones in your house: This can cover areas such as dining tables or bedrooms. Adhere to age-appropriate screen time limitations. Every day, set aside time for your child to engage in active play and conversation.

This can cover areas such as dining tables or bedrooms. Adhere to age-appropriate screen time limitations. Every day, set aside time for your child to engage in active play and conversation. Refrain from using screens as pacifiers or during meals: This should be a rule for everyone and not just the kids. Parents should also refrain from using mobile phones while eating to encourage their kids to follow these practices.

This should be a rule for everyone and not just the kids. Parents should also refrain from using mobile phones while eating to encourage their kids to follow these practices. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This helps reduce eye strain and gives your eyes a quick break.

Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This helps reduce eye strain and gives your eyes a quick break. Use blue light filter glasses: These specially coated glasses help reduce the amount of blue light that reaches your eyes from digital screens. They can prevent eye fatigue and improve sleep quality.

These specially coated glasses help reduce the amount of blue light that reaches your eyes from digital screens. They can prevent eye fatigue and improve sleep quality. Ensure proper lighting: Always work or study in a well-lit room. Avoid glare on screens by positioning them away from direct sunlight or strong overhead lights. Good lighting reduces the contrast between your screen and surroundings, easing the strain on your eyes.

Always work or study in a well-lit room. Avoid glare on screens by positioning them away from direct sunlight or strong overhead lights. Good lighting reduces the contrast between your screen and surroundings, easing the strain on your eyes. Instil good habits in kids: This includes demonstrating to them what constitutes proper screen usage and selecting age-appropriate content for screens.

This includes demonstrating to them what constitutes proper screen usage and selecting age-appropriate content for screens. Raise awareness: Given how many kids are exposed to electronics at a young age, parents, educators, and doctors must collaborate to raise awareness and promote better screen hygiene. For healthier childhoods, it's not only about turning off screens; it's also about implementing healthier practices.

Importance of regular eye checkups for kids

"As children's screen usage increases, they must undergo frequent eye screenings. Not only should parents, but also schools, conduct eye exam camps for youngsters. This will aid in the early detection of eye disorders in children, such as myopia, dry eyes, and vision issues. Remember that early identification can save children's vision and prevent them from developing a variety of eye disorders later in life," says Dr Goyal.

He adds, "If India is to prepare its youngest generation for a truly digital future, the conversation around screen time must go beyond just restrictions. It must evolve into one of digital literacy, conscious consumption, and proactive eye health."

"As smart classrooms and tech-based learning become more mainstream, embedding healthy digital habits and eye-care awareness into school curricula will be crucial. Parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and policymakers must come together to build a screen-smart generation, one that's equipped not only to thrive in the digital age but to do so with sharp minds and healthy vision," concludes Dr Goyal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.