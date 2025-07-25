Can't quit screen time? Here's the skincare routine you need to protect your skin against blue light damage

In today’s hyper-connected world, where our lives are seamlessly intertwined with digital devices, there is an invisible challenge quietly impacting our skin health — blue light. Unlike traditional sun exposure, blue light does not just affect us outdoors; it is with us constantly, whether we are working on our laptops, scrolling on our phones or even sitting under LED lighting. Skin expert reveals these 5 ingredients fight blue light damage like magic.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gunjan Sharma, Co-Founder of Lumaè, shared, “What’s more concerning is that blue light penetrates even deeper than UVA and UVB rays, reaching the dermis where our collagen and elastin live. This leads to oxidative stress, premature ageing, pigmentation issues especially for deeper skin tones and a weakened skin barrier. Most people don’t realize that spending eight hours in front of a screen can have an oxidative impact similar to twenty minutes in the harsh midday sun without sunscreen. When you think about how much time we spend in front of screens — often over ten hours a day — it’s clear this is a modern skin epidemic.”

She revealed, “Powerful antioxidants like astaxanthin, niacinamide and green tea with physical protectants such as iron oxides, marine algae and lutein don’t just nourish — they actively defend your skin from the invisible but very real threat of blue light. SPF products with mineral protection and iron oxides are specially formulated to shield against both UV and HEV rays, making them perfect for daily indoor and outdoor use. We also encourage simple yet effective lifestyle changes — like enabling night mode on devices, using screen shields, and adopting a consistent antioxidant skincare routine. Digital habits may be here to stay but that doesn’t mean our skin has to suffer.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Akanksha Vishnoi, Co-Founder of YesMadam, said, “Blue light isn’t just something that messes with your sleep,it’s also quietly affecting your skin. We’re exposed to it daily through our phones, laptops, tablets, and even indoor LED lighting. Unlike UV rays, blue light is everywhere, all the time. And while it won’t burn your skin, it can still cause real damage over time. It can cause premature aging, hyperpigmentation (those resistant dark spots) and even compromise your skin's own natural defence. Imagine slow, hidden skin stress. The more screen time you have, the more your skin takes notice ,even if it's not noticeable at first.”

The silver lining? You don't have to throw away your devices. Small steps on a daily basis can do a lot to keep your skin safe. Akanksha Vishnoi suggested -

1. Begin with a sunscreen that says 'HEV' or 'blue light protection' on the bottle

Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 that protects against UVA and UVB rays. (Unsplash)

Apply it even when you're indoors because if your screen is lit up, so is the risk.

2. Seek products with ingredients such as niacinamide, vitamin C and antioxidants.

They combat free radicals the pesky little bandits blue light instigates in your skin. Iron oxides are also an actual physical barrier to visible light.

3. To further enhance your skin's defense, add professional treatments such as LED facials and HydraFacials to your regimen

No-downtime skincare treatments are designed to infuse your skin with deep hydration and restore its natural glow.(Freepik )

LED facials, particularly those based on red light, stimulate collagen growth and inflammation reduction. In the long run, this makes your skin look smoother, tighter and younger.

HydraFacials are also a great choice. They exfoliate, clean, and deeply moisturise your skin all while filling it with effective antioxidants and peptides. This not only maintains visible anti-ageing benefits but also enhances skin texture so that it is fresh and radiant.

4. Here’s a simple screen-time tip

Reduce your brightness, turn on night mode, and try the 20-20-20 rule every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look 20 feet away. It’s good for your eyes and gives your skin a break too. Today, skincare isn’t just about sun protection. With screens everywhere, it’s about digital protection too. A smarter routine is all it takes. Think about it just like you charge your phone daily, your skin needs that same daily care. A little effort now and your future self with healthy, glowing skin will be glad you did."

In a world where digital wellness is as important as physical wellness, skincare must rise to the challenge.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.