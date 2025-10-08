Nutritionist recommends 10 foods and eating habits to boost mental health: Oats, bananas, dark chocolate and more

Mental health is an important part of our overall well-being. Many things affect our mental state, but nutrition is often overlooked. The foods we eat greatly impact our emotions and how we think. While good nutrition isn’t a cure-all, it can positively impact our mood, energy, and ability to cope with stress. When we choose healthy, nutrient-rich foods, we can feel better, have more energy, and be more prepared to face life’s challenges. Banana smoothie with oats(Adobe Stock)

Which foods are best for mental health?

To improve your mental well-being, try incorporating these ten healthy foods into your daily meals. They provide important nutrients and can help boost your mood and strengthen your mind.

Homemade curd

Curd is an excellent source of live cultures that help create a healthy gut. Good gut health supports better brain function. “To benefit from curd, try to eat ½ to 1 cup of homemade curd each day,” Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian & Founder, Santushti Holistic Health, tells Health Shots. Adding a pinch of roasted cumin and black pepper can make it tastier and improve digestion.

2. Oats and other whole grains

Oats are rich in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucan, which helps keep blood sugar levels steady. Stable blood sugar levels are important for maintaining a good mood and consistent energy. You can easily add oats to your meals. Try oats upma, overnight oats, or oatmeal. Other whole grains, such as brown rice and quinoa, can provide similar benefits.

3. Bananas

Bananas make a nutritious, quick snack, and they are also a good source of vitamin B6. This vitamin helps produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of happiness. To keep your energy steady and maintain a good mood, enjoy a small banana with a handful of nuts.

4. Good sources of protein: Dal, chana, sprouts, eggs, or fish

Protein is important for making neurotransmitters in the brain. To ensure you get the amino acids needed to produce serotonin and dopamine, include foods like lentils, chickpeas, and sprouts in your meals. "Whether you choose plant-based proteins, eggs, or fish, try to include a protein source in every meal to support your brain health", shares the dietitian.

5. Walnuts and almonds

Nuts are small, but they have big benefits for your mental health. Walnuts are beneficial because they contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation. “Almonds are also helpful. They are rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps manage stress and promotes better sleep," says the expert. Just a small handful of each can really lift your mood.

6. Flax and pumpkin seeds

Adding just one tablespoon of flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds to your diet can increase your nutrient intake. “Flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, and pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium and zinc,” explains the expert. You can sprinkle them on salads, mix them into yoghurt, or add them to your favourite recipes for a healthy addition.

7. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach,chard, and mustard greens are high in folate and magnesium. "These nutrients help keep your nervous system calm", explains the dietitian. You can add these greens to lentils or omelettes to boost your nutrition and support your mental well-being.

8. Add colour to your plate

Fill your plate with a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables, such as berries, citrus fruits, amla (Indian gooseberry), beetroot, and tomatoes. These colourful foods are high in polyphenols, which can help reduce oxidative stress linked to low mood. Aim to include at least two different colours at each lunch and dinner to maximise the health benefits.

9. Vitamin D and B12

These two nutrients greatly affect your energy, mood, and thinking. It’s important to check your levels before taking any supplements. For vitamin D, get safe morning sunlight to help your body absorb it naturally. If you are low in vitamin D, consider taking vitamin D3 supplements as recommended by your doctor. If you are on a vegetarian diet, you will likely need Vitamin B12 supplements because plant foods usually don’t provide enough of it.

10. Dark chocolate (70% or higher)

Don't forget about dark chocolate. You can enjoy this treat! Dark chocolate is high in cocoa polyphenols and magnesium, which can help improve your mood. Keep your portion small, about 15-20 grams, so you can benefit without making it a nightly habit of sugar.

How do I create a balanced meal plate?

To make the most of these foods, think about how to create the ideal "mood-steady" plate:

Base: Choose slow carbs like rotis, oats, or brown rice.

Choose slow carbs like rotis, oats, or brown rice. Protein: Include sources like dal, chana, sprouts, paneer, tofu, or curd.

Include sources like dal, chana, sprouts, paneer, tofu, or curd. Colour: Aim for two servings of vegetables and one serving of fruit.

Aim for two servings of vegetables and one serving of fruit. Fats: Add some healthy fats from nuts, seeds, or use mustard/groundnut oil.

Why does this work?

Steadier blood sugar: Combining fibre-rich carbs with proteins or healthy fats helps blunt spikes in blood sugar, preventing energy and mood swings.

Combining fibre-rich carbs with proteins or healthy fats helps blunt spikes in blood sugar, preventing energy and mood swings. Lower everyday inflammation: "Incorporating colourful plants, spices, and omega-3 fatty acids into your diet can help reduce inflammation. To reduce the risk of flare-ups, avoid sugary drinks and reheated oils", suggests the dietitian.

"Incorporating colourful plants, spices, and omega-3 fatty acids into your diet can help reduce inflammation. To reduce the risk of flare-ups, avoid sugary drinks and reheated oils", suggests the dietitian. Healthier gut–brain signalling: Including prebiotic fibres and fermented foods promotes a diverse gut microbiome, enhancing the production of key brain chemicals.

Foods to limit (but not fear)

It’s important to limit ultra-processed snacks, sugary drinks, and oils that have been reheated many times. These can increase inflammation and cause swings in energy levels. "Focus on eating home-cooked meals with clean ingredients, but allow yourself to enjoy occasional treats in moderation", suggests Lavleen Kaur.

What are the benefits of healthy lifestyle habits?

To enhance the benefits of these healthy foods, try adopting these lifestyle habits: