Sundar Pichai reacts to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ‘going bananas’ for Google Gemini’s Nano Banana

Sundar Pichai, in a recent tweet, revealed how he felt after learning that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang loves Google Gemini’s latest AI tool, Nano Banana. In a recent event, the leather-jacket-wearing billionaire said that he is blown away by the new image generator, which has already captivated millions on social media. Sundar Pichai reacted to an X post about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s love for Google Gemini’s Nano Banana. (Reuters)

What did Jensen Huang say?

“How could anyone not love Nano Banana? I mean Nano Banana, how good is that? Tell me it’s not true!” Huang said while addressing a crowd in London, reported Wired.

“Tell me it’s not true! It’s so good. I was just talking to Demis [Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind] yesterday and I said ‘How about that Nano Banana! How good is that?’” he added.

How did Sundar Pichai react?

Sundar Pichai reacted to an X post shared by Nicole Brichtova, who works at Google DeepMind, about Huang’s remark. “Jensen Huang being a nano banana fan made my day,” Brichtova posted.

Pichai tweeted her post and wrote, “Mine too.” The Alphabet CEO’s post has since received numerous views and remarks.

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “There is not enough appreciation to go around. Not even close. We try anyway.” Another asked, “Sundar, what comes after Nano Banana?” A third added, “The most impressive aspect of Nano Banana is its exceptional cost efficiency compared to other image models. And thank your engineers for that because it's been an absolute hit and the servers are still running smoothly.”

A fourth posted, “Thank you for Nano Banana. It is revolutionary.” A fifth wrote, “Nano Banana worked in a mighty way, people are going mad.”

Jensen Huang on using AI tools in daily life:

In an earlier interview with the outlet, the billionaire said, “I really like using an AI word processor because it remembers me and knows what I’m going to talk about. I could describe the different circumstance that I’m in and yet it still knows that I’m Jensen, just in a different circumstance.”

“In that way it could reshape what I’m doing and be helpful. It’s a thinking partner, it’s truly terrific, and it saves me a ton of time. Frankly, I think the quality of work is better.”