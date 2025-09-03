Sundar Pichai’s rare personal tweet for Bengaluru techie’s child who suffered head injury

Sundar Pichai's reply to a Bengaluru techie's post about his injured son is going viral online. In a rare personal tweet, the tech CEO showed his concerns for the boy. Tech CEO Sundar Pichai’s reply to an Indian techie’s post has gone viral. (X/@ai_for_success, AFP)

It all started with a post by Ashutosh Shrivastava, who shared about rushing to the hospital from the office after his kid suffered a head injury. “Came to the hospital directly from the office today. Son is in the emergency with a head injury. He fell on the floor and has a deep cut above his eyebrows, down to the bone/skull. He needs to undergo a surgery for the stitching process”

In a follow-up tweet, Shrivastava informed people that his kid was doing well and will soon be discharged. He posted, “Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. Ethan is doing well and we will be going home later today. Truly grateful for all the love and support.” He also shared a picture of his kid, looking and smiling at the camera with a bandage over his head.

Sundar Pichai reacted to the post and wrote, “Glad he is ok!” Reacting to the Google CEO’s post, the techie responded, “Thanks, he is very brave boy.”

Take a look at the tweets:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Sundar is a man of the people. I love Google. I Google all the time. I googled just a minute ago.” Another added, “That is a good man posting.”

A third said, "Such big-name tweets make my day.” A fourth wrote, “Nice to see a message like this from Sundar!”

Who is Ashutosh Shrivastava?

According to his personal website, he is a “software engineer, AI consultant, and tech influencer.” He tests new AI tools and writes reviews about them. In addition to his reviews of AI tools, he sometimes gives a glimpse of his personal life through his social media posts.