Why did Sundar Pichai tweet 3 banana emojis? X erupts with wild guesses

Sundar Pichai has dropped a tweet, and it is making the internet lose its cool. The Google CEO shared three banana emojis, prompting social media to speculate what it could mean, with many suggesting that the cryptic post is a nod at Google’s rumoured Nano Banana AI Tool for image editing. Sundar Pichai’s banana emoji tweet has gone crazy viral on X. (Getty Images via AFP)

Grok joins the guessing game:

An X user, confused by Pichai’s post, asked Grok what it is all about. The AI chatbot responded, “Sundar Pichai's (banana emoji) likely teases Google's rumored ‘Nano Banana’ AI tool for precise image editing and generation, based on recent AI community buzz and similar cryptic posts from Google execs. It's generating hype!”

How did others react?

People posted varied reactions on the post’s comments section, from sharing their theories to simply responding with humour. One individual asked, “What are you tweeting, bro?” Another joked, “Umm.. what?!” Many simply typed in the word “Context.”

A third expressed, “All ok bro?” A fourth wrote, “Is this account hacked?”

In a separate post on Google Deepmind's official X page, shared around the same time as Pichai’s post, the company informed users about “a bananas upgrade.”

“Image generation with Gemini just got a bananas upgrade and is the new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model. From photorealistic masterpieces to mind-bending fantasy worlds, you can now natively produce, edit and refine visuals with new levels of reasoning, control and creativity. A quick dive into Gemini 2.5 Flash’s capabilities,” the tweet read.

Google also shared a blog post on August 26 titled “Nano Banana! Image editing in Gemini just got a major upgrade.” The first line of the piece reads, “Today in the Gemini app, we're unveiling a new image editing model from Google DeepMind.” The rest of the blog explains about the native editing model.