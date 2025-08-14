How a tweet prompted Sundar Pichai to add a new feature to Google Calendar: ‘Sometimes you just have to ask’

Sundar Pichai’s response to a founder’s one-month-old tweet about a suggestion involving Google Calendar has prompted social media users to praise the Indian-origin CEO. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, whose tweet has gone viral. (Getty Images via AFP)

Stripe co-founder John Collison casually suggested a shortcut to duplicate events on Google Calendar. In his recent post, Pichai officially announced that the feature is now available to users.

“Could we get Ctrl-click on Google Calendar to duplicate events, like many native calendar applications have?” Collison tweeted about a month ago.

Pichai responded, “This feature is now live for everyone on Google Calendar on the web - thanks for the suggestion!”

What did social media users say?

An individual expressed, “Sundar Pichai is out here doing customer service. I love it.” Another added, “John, ask Google to make a wearable using their Gemini Live tech that integrates with everything on Android.”

A third commented, “Are you taking requests from non-unicorn founders, too?” A fourth wrote, “Hi Sundar, can we log out of one Gmail account at a time instead of all accounts at once?”

It is not the first time Sundar Pichai has provided “customer support” on X. Earlier this year, he responded to a complaint tweet by Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo.

“At Quora we recently tested switching from Zoom to Google Meet for a week. Google Meet is better in many small ways, but worse in one big way: audio quality, particularly background noise cancellation and echoing. That kills it so we are staying on Zoom!” D'Angelo posted.

In response Pichai wrote, “Hey Adam, will follow up offline as haven't experienced this, as @reed notes below it works pretty well in my experience, we will debug to understand the root cause and fix. Thanks for flagging.”