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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, July 10 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 10, 2026, 24:19:23 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat – Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition

    Gram it: A dramatic view of the clouds looming over Delhi's skyline after a downpour rain at MG Road, Gurugram, on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm for today. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: A dramatic view of the clouds looming over Delhi's skyline after a downpour rain at MG Road, Gurugram, on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm for today. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

    When: July 10 to 19

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Sandhya Gupta, Malika Banerjee, Fareed Hassan & Azhar Shakeel

    Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

    When: July 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Calm Waters, Rising Tide: Stability as the Foundation for Indian Ocean Growth (Speaker: Mahishini Colonne)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bhaitak Ft Shoma Banerjee

    Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26-A, Gurugram

    When: July 10

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase- 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Gold Foil Painting

    Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Block D, Golden I, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida

    When: July 10

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51-52 (Aqua & Blue Lines)

    #JustforLaughs

    What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 10

    Timing: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line and Violet Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 10 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 10 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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