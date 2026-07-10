HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: July 10 to 19

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Sandhya Gupta, Malika Banerjee, Fareed Hassan & Azhar Shakeel

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: July 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Calm Waters, Rising Tide: Stability as the Foundation for Indian Ocean Growth (Speaker: Mahishini Colonne)