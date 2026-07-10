HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat – Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: July 10 to 19
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Sandhya Gupta, Malika Banerjee, Fareed Hassan & Azhar Shakeel
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road
When: July 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Calm Waters, Rising Tide: Stability as the Foundation for Indian Ocean Growth (Speaker: Mahishini Colonne)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bhaitak Ft Shoma Banerjee
Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26-A, Gurugram
When: July 10
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase- 1 (Rapid Metro)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Gold Foil Painting
Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Block D, Golden I, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida
When: July 10
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51-52 (Aqua & Blue Lines)
#JustforLaughs
What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 10
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line and Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction