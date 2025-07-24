Elon Musk's shoutout to Sundar Pichai’s 'impressive' milestone sparks buzz: 'Cooking something together'

Tech titans Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai had a wholesome exchange on X, sparking collab buzz, after Alphabet CEO Pichai shared a milestone moment and got a nod of respect from Musk. In a post, Pichai talked about a decade of Alphabet. “Just got off the earnings call - great quarter and it was our (and my) 40th call as Alphabet. August will mark 10 years since we announced Alphabet. Been thinking about the incredible growth in our new businesses since then - Cloud, YouTube, Play, Subscriptions etc," he wrote. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a wholesome exchange on X.(AFP, File)

The India-origin CEO shared that in 2015, all of Alphabet’s revenue added up to $75 billion, but now, a decade later, YouTube and Cloud alone ended 2024 at $110 billion.

As thousands congratulated Pichai on the milestone, a one-word salute from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stood out.

“Impressive," Musk replied. Pichai also responded with a low-key gesture, sharing a folded hands emoji to acknowledge Musk's compliment.

Many social media users praised the interactions, speculating if the bonhomie meant that the two tech titans were hinting at a collaboration. "What's this newfound bonhomie? Is there any possibility of xAI and Google working together on something?" asked one of them.

"Future collaboration?" asked another, while a third added: "I’m waiting for that Sundar and Elon collaboration."

"You're hitting each other with compliments, which makes us think you're both cooking something together," read a comment.