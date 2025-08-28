Indian-origin man runs into Sundar Pichai while visiting sister at Google HQ: 'The head honcho himself'

A casual visit to Google’s headquarters turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for an X user named Akash after he unexpectedly met Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Akash Wadawadigi, a Stanford alumnus, shared the now-viral photo featuring himself, his sister, and Pichai with the caption: “Visited my sister @Google HQ today and ran into the head honcho himself! Mr @sundarpichai it was a pleasure.” The candid moment was captured at Google HQ in California.(X/@akashtronaut)

The candid moment, captured on Google’s iconic campus in California, instantly went viral, amassing thousands of likes and retweets within hours. Social media users couldn’t stop talking about the rare encounter, with many calling the moment “crazy”.

Social media reactions

In the comments section, people pointed out how unusual it is to casually bump into a tech leader of Pichai’s stature during an ordinary day.

“Running into Sundar Pichai ??? Damn you lucky for sure,” wrote one user.

Another joked, “Net worth in this picture is crazy.”

Some users were simply in awe of the moment. “Wow… u live the dream of many ppl,” expressed a third user, while another kept it short with just one word: “Banger.

Sundar Pichai, who has been Google’s CEO since 2015 and later became CEO of Alphabet, is widely admired for his humble personality despite leading one of the world’s most influential companies. His appearance in a casual setting at the company’s headquarters only added to the charm of the moment.

As the tweet continues to garner likes and views, Akash’s story proves that sometimes the most unexpected encounters make for the internet’s favourite moments.