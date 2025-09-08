Bengaluru man followed by Jeff Bezos now has Sundar Pichai as a follower on X: ‘Google CEO just followed me’

An Indian man’s Sunday morning surprise has taken the internet by storm after he shared that Google CEO Sundar Pichai followed him on X. Rohan Paul, a Bengaluru-based AI engineer and entrepreneur, shared his excitement in a short post that quickly caught the internet’s attention. Social media users congratulated Paul on what they described as a rare moment. (X/@rohanpaul_ai)

“Just got up on Sunday morning, and saw one of those beautiful moments on my X journey. THE Google CEO just followed me. Honored and excited,” Paul wrote in a post on X. He also shared a screenshot of the notification on his phone, which clearly read: “Sundar Pichai and 2 others followed you.”

Notably, Paul is already followed by Jeff Bezos on X, and now he has Sundar Pichai as a follower as well.

Pichai has more than 5.6 million followers on the platform. He does not frequently follow back individuals, making Paul’s inclusion notable.

‘Rare and exciting moment’

It is unclear why the Google CEO chose to follow Paul. However, the acknowledgment has already elevated Paul’s online visibility, with his tweet garnering thousands of likes and comments.

Many users congratulated Paul on what they described as a rare and exciting moment.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “big congrats! that’s an exciting moment, keep sharing that quality content.”

“Getting a follow from the Google CEO is huge,” expressed another.

“Congrats! You have earned some serious credibility (to many!) with all these great posts on relevant research!” one user said.

“huge congrats, rohan! this is a big win, keep shining,” remarked another.

Sundar Pichai, who has been Google’s CEO since 2015 and later became CEO of Alphabet, is widely admired for his humble personality despite leading one of the world’s most influential companies.