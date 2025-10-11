Bengaluru dietitian calls idli 'quiet hero for gut'; shares health benefits as Google Doodle celebrates the dish

Today, Google Doodle put a spotlight on one of the favourite Indian dishes, idlis. On October 11, Google’s homepage featured the soft and fluffy South Indian steamed dish that is often enjoyed with sambar and various chutneys. But why is this dish so favoured among Indians, and even globally? Dr Dey suggested having it in the morning or as a light dinner, when your digestive system is most receptive. (Shutterstock)

Apart from its delicious taste, the secret lies in its being light on our gut and health benefits, too. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priya Dey, clinical dietician, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru, highlighted the various benefits of consuming idlis.

When should you eat idlis? The health benefits

According to the Bengaluru dietician, idli isn’t just a South Indian staple or a comfort food; it’s a quiet hero for your gut. Sharing the best time to enjoy it, Dr Dey suggested having it in the morning or as a light dinner, when your digestive system is most receptive.

Google Doodle showing idlis on a banana leaf. (Google)

She explained, “The fermentation of rice and urad dal brings in natural good bacteria like Lactobacillus and Leuconostoc, which help balance gut microbes and make nutrients easier to absorb. Research even links such fermented foods with better digestion and reduced inflammation.”

Why does your body love idli?

According to the dietitian, idlis are low in fat, gluten-free, and gentle on the stomach — making them ideal for those prone to acidity, gastritis, or sluggish digestion. She explained, “Fermentation also boosts B vitamins and helps release iron and calcium for better absorption. Since it’s steamed, idlis are heart-friendly and suitable for weight management.”

What is the best way to have it so it benefits your health?

“Paired with vegetable sambar, it offers protein and fibre that help control blood sugar levels and improve satiety. Additionally, the rice and dal combination can prevent a sugar spike compared to a plain, carb-rich cereal breakfast,” Dr Dey highlighted.

She added that including coconut chutney can provide healthy fats that support brain and hormone function. “Together, this trio makes a perfectly balanced meal,” she noted.

Is eating idlis daily beneficial?

Dr Dey suggests idlis can be enjoyed daily, provided they’re made from naturally fermented batter. She warned, “Avoid instant mixes with preservatives”

Moreover, for pregnant women, it’s an excellent choice for its easy digestibility, mild flavour, and nutrient density. “In short, your grandmother’s breakfast wisdom stands true — a plate of freshly steamed idlis is still one of the simplest ways to keep your gut, heart, and mind happy. Your gut will thank you for it,” she highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.