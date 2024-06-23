National Porridge Day 2024: From purple yam to foxtail millet, 5 healthy and delicious porridge recipes you must try

National Porridge Day is celebrated every year on June 23 to highlight the importance of nutrition and access to healthy food, with a particular emphasis on porridge. This day honours the nutritional value of porridge and its crucial role in providing nourishment, especially to children in need. In 2024, we are embracing this day with a special focus on health and flavour. Porridge, with its versatility and nutritional benefits, is an ideal way to begin your day on a wholesome note. Here are five delightful porridge recipes that are both healthy and delicious, ensuring a fantastic start to your morning. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to give your breakfast a nutritious twist. (Also read: Beat summer heat with unique twist: Check out Dhokala Watermelon Salad recipe inside ) National Porridge Day 2024 celebrates the nutritional value and versatility of porridge, highlighting its role in promoting healthy eating. (Pinterest)

Healthy and delicious porridge recipes

1. Foxtail Millet Porridge

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Foxtail millet porridge is a nutritious and gluten-free option rich in fiber and antioxidants.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup foxtail millet, soaked for 2-3 hours

2 tbsps ghee

A pinch of salt

2-3 tbsps chopped pistachios

2-3 tbsps chopped almonds

2-3 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

2-3 tbsps chopped walnuts

3 cups milk

½ cup chopped jaggery

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

Sliced bananas for garnish

Sliced strawberries for garnish

Mixed seeds to sprinkle

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan, add foxtail millet and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

2. Add 2½ cups hot water and mix. Add salt, mix well. Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes.

3. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

4. Add pistachios, almonds, cashew nuts and walnuts and mix well.

5. Add milk and mix well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add jaggery and cook till it melts.

6. Add cinnamon powder, green cardamom powder and mix well.

7. Transfer into serving bowl, arrange banana slices and strawberry slices on top.

8. Sprinkle mixed seeds, garnish with mint leaves and serve.

2. Purple Yam Porridge

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Purple Yam Porridge is a vibrant, antioxidant-rich dish offering a sweet and creamy start to your day.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

400 grams purple yam, peeled and roughly chopped

3 tbsps ghee

6 -8 cashew nuts, chopped

8-10 black raisins

A pinch of salt

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

1 cup coconut milk

Method:

1. Heat sufficient water in a steamer.

2. Add purple yam pieces and steam for 15-20 minutes. Allow to cool.

3. Transfer in a grinder jar, add 1 cup water and grind to fine paste.

4. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan. Add cashew nuts, black raisins and sauté till cashew nuts are golden brown. Drain and set aside.

5. Add yam puree to the same pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add salt, sugar, green cardamom powder and nutmeg powder and mix well. Cook till sugar melts.

7. Add coconut milk and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes.

8. Transfer in serving bowls, sprinkle fried cashew nuts and raisins and serve warm.

3. Broken Wheat Porridge

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Broken Wheat Porridge is a hearty and fiber-rich breakfast option that promotes digestion and sustained energy.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups broken wheat (lapsi)

4-5 cups boiled milk

½ tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ cup jaggery powder

Fresh blueberries as required

Banana slices as required

Fresh raspberry halves as required

Dragon fruit cubes as required

Almond slivers as required

Blanched and peeled pistachios as required

Honey for drizzling

Method:

1. Dry roast the broken wheat in a non-stick deep pan till fragrant. Transfer into a large bowl, add water and wash it well. Add water and soak for 20 minutes. Drain.

2. Heat milk in the same pan. Add the broken wheat and mix well. Cook for 15-20 minutes or till done while stirring in between.

3. Add cinnamon powder, green cardamom powder and mix well. Add jaggery and mix and cook till the mixture thickens slightly. Switch the heat off and transfer the mixture into individual serving bowls.

4. Arrange blueberries, banana slices, raspberry halves, dragon fruit cubes, sprinkle almond slivers and garnish with pistachios. Drizzle honey and serve.

4. Jowar and Vegetable Porridge

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Jowar and Vegetable Porridge is a wholesome, nutrient-dense meal combining the goodness of sorghum and fresh vegetables.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup coarsely powdered jowar (white millet)

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

1 cup chopped mixed vegetables (French beans, carrot, green peas and cauliflower)

½ tsp mustard seeds (rai / sarson)

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

For the topping

2 tbsp finely chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp finely chopped onions

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Combine the powdered jowar, salt with 3 cups of water in a pressure cooker, mix well and pressure cook for 4 whistles.

2. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

3. Heat the oil in a deep pan and add the mustard seeds and asafoetida.

4. When the mustard seeds crackle, add the mixed vegetables and sauté on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes.

5. Add the cooked jowar mixture, 1½ cups of water and salt, mix well and simmer for 6 to 7 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

6. Top with the tomato, onion and coriander and serve immediately.

Handy Tips

1. To get ½ cup of coarsely ground jowar, grind ½ cup of jowar in a mixer to a coarse powder.

2.If the porridge becomes too thick while serving, adjust its consistency by some adding some water.

5. Banana Apple Porridge

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Banana Apple Porridge is a naturally sweet and vitamin-rich breakfast perfect for a nutritious start to your day.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced banana

½ cup apple cubes (unpeeled)

¼ cup broken wheat (dalia), washed and drained

¼ cup quick cooking rolled oats

2 cups low-fat milk, 99.7% fat-free

2 tsp low-fat butter

1 tbsp powdered sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon (dalchini) powder

Method:

1. Heat the butter in a pressure cooker, add the broken wheat and sauté on a slow flame for 1 minute.

2. Add the oats and sauté on a slow flame for another 2 minutes.

3. Add the milk and 1 cup of water, mix well and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

4. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

5. Add the sugar and cinnamon powder, mix well and cool slightly.

6. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

7. Just before serving, add the banana and apples and mix well.

8. Serve immediately.