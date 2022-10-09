World Porridge Day 2022: Healthy and delicious porridge recipes you must try
Porridge can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes. On the occasion of World Porridge Day 2022, here are some unique and delicious recipes.
Porridge is a staple breakfast food in various parts of the world. Porridge made with oats is consumed widely in countries like Russia, US, Canada, among others. Porridge is basically made by heating or boiling ground, crushed or chopped starchy plants, mainly grain, in milk or water. World Porridge Day 2022 is celebrated annually on October 10; it was started by Mary’s Meals, a charitable organisation in the UK that feeds more than 1.6 million children in 19 countries around the world. The first World Porridge Day was observed in the year 2009.
Porridge can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes.
On the occasion of World Porridge Day, here are some unique and delicious recipes by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.
1. Porridge Kebab
Ingredients
Yoghurt hanged - 500 gm
Porridge - 300gm
Onions, chopped - 2 no
Green chili - 4 no
Cottage cheese - 75 gm
Coriander seeds - 1 tsp
Saffron - few strands
Black pepper - ½ tsp
Ginger, chopped - ½ tbsp
Red chili flakes - 1½ tsp
Besan - ½ cup
Corn flour - 2 tbsp
Oil - for frying
Method:
• Lay muslin cloth over a bowl and pour the yoghurt into it, pick up the edges of the cloth and tie a knot and hang till it turns into a cheesy mixture.
• Grate cottage cheese and keep aside. Roast coriander seeds and black pepper and grind to a powder.
• Heat saffron strands in water to extract the colour.
• To make filling: Mix grated cheese, coriander pepper powder, green chilies, onions, ginger, saffron water and salt.
• Take hung yoghurt and porridge in a bowl, add red chili flakes and the coriander pepper powder, besan, paneer and corn flour and make into equal balls.
• Put the filling in each ball and shape into kebabs. Shallow fry in oil and serve hot
2. Porridge ki Tikki
Ingredients
Porridge - 200 gm
Potato boiled - 100 gm
Ginger chopped - 15 gm
Chili green - 10 gm
Olive oil - 5 ml
Salt - to taste
Coriander leaves - 20 gm
Yellow chili powder - 5 gm
Black cumin - 5 gm
Method:
• Mix porridge with boiled potato. Add all ingredients, salt to taste and make medium soft dough.
• Divide the prepared dough into eight to ten equal portions.
• Wet your hand with a little water and flatten each portion, into a disk of two to three inches diameter. Shallow fry in oil and serve hot
3. Porridge Halwa
Ingredients
Porridge oats - 50 gm
Milk - 350 ml
Butter - 1 tbsp
Sugar - 2 tsp
Method:
• Melt a dollop of butter in a pan, and add the oats
• Toast the oats until they begin to go golden brown and fragrant
• Add the milk and gently simmer until thick and creamy. Now add the sugar, mix well. Garnish and serve hot.
Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics