In the vast and diverse landscape of Indian cuisine, the fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours often results in delightful culinary creations and if you are bold enough to tantalise your taste buds with a perfect balance of textures and flavours, we suggest you elevate your salad game with an innovative dish of Dhokala Watermelon Salad this summer. Quite an off-beat way to beat the heat but this refreshing Dhokala Watermelon Salad blends the savoury goodness of dhokala with the sweet juiciness of watermelon, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a unique yet comforting meal. Beat summer heat with unique twist: Check out Dhokala Watermelon Salad recipe inside (Photo by Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd)

This salad can be served as a light lunch, a side dish or even a refreshing starter so, what are you waiting for? Whip up this visually appealing dish, perfect for summer gatherings and health-conscious diners and thank us later.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ingredients for the Dhokla:

· 1 cup besan (gram flour)

· 1/2 cup yogurt

· 1/4 cup water

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice

· 1 teaspoon sugar

· 1 tablespoon oil

Ingredients for the Salad:

· 200 gms watermelon, cube

· 50 gms Rocket lettuce

· 20 gms fresh coconut slice

· 2 gms dry black olive powder

· 5 gms fresh mint leaves

Ingredients for the dressing:

· 10 ml lemon juice

· 20 ml olive oil

· To taste salt

· 2 Gms black pepper

· 40 Gms fresh orange juice

Method to make the Dhokla:

In a large bowl, combine the besan, yogurt, water, salt, baking soda, lemon juice, sugar, and oil. Mix well until a smooth batter forms. Cover the batter with a lid and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Grease a 9-inch square baking dish. Pour the batter into the dish and spread it evenly. Steam the batter for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the dhokla cool completely.

Method to make the Salad:

In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, cucumber, onion, cilantro and mint leaves.

To make the dressing in a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, black pepper and orange juice.

Method to assemble the Salad:

Cut the dhokla into cubes and add it to the salad. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Chill the salad for at least 30 minutes before serving.

(Recipe: Ashish Tiwari, Brand Chef)