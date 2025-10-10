Physician warns not brushing before bed may seriously harm your heart health

The late-night lethargy hits post-dinner, and all you think about is how quickly you can hit the sack and call it a day. But forgetting to brush at night may have serious health repercussions. The most common one that comes to mind is cavity, but the consequences can extend to life-threatening health issues as well. Brushing your teeth at night is a non-negotiable for your heart health.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Should you floss before or after brushing? Dentist shares what your ideal oral care routine should be

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared in a post on Instagram on October 10 that indeed skipping brushing at night is more harmful than you think.

In the video, Dr Sood reacted to a clip of a content creator sharing that 'If you don't brush your teeth before sleep, you are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.' The physician agreed that oral hygiene is essential and has protective benefits for cardiovascular health.

Why skipping brushing may harm your heart?

“If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than risking cavities,” Dr Sood warned.

He also cited a study from 2023 where the findings revealed that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure. The researchers highlighted adhering to the timing for brushing.

So what happens is, if you don't brush your teeth, the oral bacteria stay overnight, which then sets off a chain reaction that could lead to heart damage.

The physician talked more about it, “The theory is that bacteria from your mouth enter your bloodstream, triggering inflammation that affects your heart over time.”

Now it is important to understand the bigger picture of this association between brushing and heart disease. Dr Sood explained that the scientific community has not yet established a direct connection; skipping brushing does not directly cause heart disease. Instead, poor oral hygiene is considered one of many risk factors that may contribute to cardiovascular problems.

Ideal oral hygiene

So what should be the ideal oral care routine? As per Dr Sood, people who brush more are likely to have a healthier heart. In fact, brushing at least three times a day and getting regular dental cleanings are linked to a lower risk of heart disease. It also lowers the incidence of dental issues like gum disease, missing teeth. Dr Sood highlighted that oral hygiene is one of the ‘easiest’ ways to support heart health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.