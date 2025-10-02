Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer says ‘lose 5-10 kgs in 90 days’; shares 3 simple, healthy habits for sustainable weight loss

Shedding kilos isn't just about cutting calories or spending hours at the gym, it's about making small, manageable changes that your body can sustain over time. Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, shares in his August 24 Instagram post 3 healthy habits to help shed upto 5–10 kg in 90 days. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer shares 5 reasons why many people fail to lose weight: ‘The key is to keep challenging…’ ) 90% of hunger is actually thirst, says fitness trainer Siddhartha.

"Have you lost weight and gained it back? It's because you never worked on building healthier habits! Invest time in building habits and fat loss will become a walk in the park," Siddhartha wrote in the captions.

Siddhartha says in his post that following these 3 simple habits consistently can help you lose up to 5–10 kg in 90 days and see noticeable results.

1. Eat high protein

"Every meal should have a protein source because that's going to keep you fuller for longer. And you won't be feeling hungry all the time," he said. Protein not only supports muscle health but also helps control cravings, making it easier to stick to a healthy diet.

2. Hydrate

"90% of the time when you feel hungry, the fact is that you're actually thirsty. So whenever you're hungry, crave a glass of water. 90% of the time, you won't feel like eating anything," Siddhartha explained. Drinking enough water can prevent unnecessary snacking and keep your metabolism functioning smoothly.

3. Exercise

"Work out because that is going to tone you up. You're going to look into the mirror and everybody's going to be like, 'Oh my God, you're looking so great,' and your clothes are going to fit better," he said. "Do not be a potato and sit on the sofa all day or even when you're in your office. Don't sit on your laptop all day. You'll end up like this."

He summed it up simply "have a high protein diet. Nobody's going to take you seriously, guys. So get up and exercise. Protein, hydrate, exercise. Life will change."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.