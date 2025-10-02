Alia Bhatt opens up about how she lost weight after pregnancy, responds to comments on ‘unnatural weight loss’

Alia Bhatt appeared along with Varun Dhawan on Amazon Prime's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle talk show as guests for the second episode. In a conversation with the hosts, Kajol and Twinkle, the 32-year-old opened up about her postpartum weight loss after giving birth to her daughter Raha in November 2022. She also addressed the public scrutiny that followed, busting some assumptions back from her postpartum time. Alia Bhatt revealed she naturally lost weight after pregnancy. (Picture credit: Instagram)

How did Alia lose weight after giving birth?

Often, mothers gain weight during pregnancy. Shedding the gained kilos is a common challenge for many. However, the pace is not uniform, and the weight loss journey after birth varies from person to person.

For Alia Bhatt, the weight loss happened rather quickly. “After giving birth to Raha, I actually put on quite a bit of weight. I was breastfeeding, and it burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So I lost a lot of the weight quite quickly," she said.

Alia was breastfeeding, which played a key role in burning calories. This was also supported by her healthy eating plans, making the weight loss journey quicker.

Trolled for losing weight

Alia recalled that she was criticised after losing pregnancy weight. Her ability to bounce back raised suspicion that she may have resorted to ‘unnatural processes.’

She said, “I remember there was a picture that came out and they were like oh my god, there were trolls, like she has done this through unnatural process. 'Why did she have to lose weight so quickly. It's fine, take your time, Alia.' I saw this and I was like ‘oh no, it just happened naturally this way’.”

It reflects that women's bodies respond differently, based on metabolism, lifestyle, genetics, and many other factors, which may affect the pace of postpartum weight loss. This does not mean they are relying on any unnatural methods for help. Even the simple activity of breastfeeding, as Alia acknowledged, contributes to weight loss. The weight loss journey does not always require strenuous routines or sneaky shortcuts, as sometimes even natural activities help burn calories.