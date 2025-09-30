Varun Dhawan posts pics of adorable ‘devis’ from Ashtami Kanya Pujan; fans defend him for giving kids paper plates

Actor Varun Dhawan, like so many across the country, is celebrating the auspicious festival of Durga Ashtami on Tuesday, September 30. He took to Instagram to share photos of all the young kids who were welcomed into his home for the puja. Varun Dhawan with kids at his home for kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami.

Varun Dhawan's Ashtami post

The photos show Varun sitting on the floor with five girls and one boy. The kids were eating halwa, chana, poori from paper plates and plastic glasses while Varun ate from a steel plate. “दुर्गा अष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं #bestmeal,” Varun wrote with the post.

The sweet picture still caused an issue for a few. They asked why the kids did not get steel plates as well.

“Baccho ki thali alag hai??? Peper plate (The kids have a different, paper plate?),” asked one. “Sir You yourself are eating food in a steel stomach and feeding your children in plastic plates, this is absolutely wrong,” wrote another.

Fans defend Varun

However, Varun's fans defended him against the silly accusations. “Kitna negetive insaan ho bhai!!! Har cheez mein negetivity (How can you be so negative?),” asked one. “Bro kids sometimes can’t finish the food so they take away plates with them … usually many households do that … just because he is a celebrity doesn’t mean we have to criticise everything,” wrote a person. “Brother, what’s wrong in this? Doing something like this is more beautiful. It’s easy to find faults, but sitting with kids and eating from the heart takes a lot. Try doing some good work yourself sometime too.”

A fan wrote, "Brother, no matter what a person does, people here will always have a problem. The internet has become no less than a neighborhood council. I’m not his fan, but I do like his work to some extent, so don’t come after me for saying this. And listen, he’s eating from a steel plate because he’s eating at home. Many times, people use disposable plates for occasions like Bhandaras, Pooja meals, and gatherings, just for convenience. It’s not like they don’t have maids at home, I get that. But it’s their choice. I don’t see any discrimination here at all. It’s simply their choice. Most working people do the same.

Happy Ashtami @varundvn. You’re doing good. Let the internet spit rubbish. The good side of the internet is seeing your steel plate, noticing a small cut at its edge, and smiling because it feels like our own plate."

Ashtami falls on the second last day of Navratri, which started this year on 22 September. It will end tomorrow with Navami and the Dusshera on October 2.

Varun's next release will be Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which releases this Friday.