Happy Durga Ashtami 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Maha Ashtami

Happy Durga Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is one of the most sacred and important days of Navratri and Durga Puja, symbolising Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. This year, the festival falls on Tuesday, September 30. The day is deeply meaningful for devotees of Maa Durga. If you’re celebrating with family and friends, here’s a collection of wishes, messages, greetings, and status updates to share the festive spirit. (Also read: Durga Ashtami 2025: Date, timings, kanya pujan muhurat, rituals, puja vidhi, significance and all you need to know ) Happy Durga Ashtami 2025: Wishing joy and blessings on Durga Ashtami as we honour Goddess Durga's triumph.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2025 wishes

1. Wishing you a blessed Durga Ashtami! May Maa Durga shower her divine blessings on you and your family.

2. May Goddess Durga bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into your life this Durga Ashtami.

3. On this sacred day of Durga Ashtami, may Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your life.

4. May the blessings of Maa Durga keep you safe and happy always. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Durga Ashtami, also called Maha Ashtami, is the eighth day of Navratri and Durga Puja.(Canva)

5. Sending you love and prayers on Durga Ashtami. May your life be filled with positivity and success.

6. Maa Durga is the embodiment of strength and courage. May she empower you this Durga Ashtami.

7. On this holy day, may Maa Durga destroy all negativity in your life. Happy Durga Ashtami!

8. May Maa Durga bless your home with joy, peace, and prosperity today and always.

9. Celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Ashtami.

10. May the divine power of Maa Durga guide and protect you every day. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Maha Durga Ashtami messages and greetings

11. Happy Durga Ashtami! May your day be filled with love, light, and positivity.

12. Wishing you strength, courage, and happiness on this auspicious day.

13. Durga Ashtami blessings to you and your family!

It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.(Canva)

14. May this Durga Ashtami bring joy, hope, and peace into your life.

15. Happy Durga Ashtami! Celebrate the power of goodness today.

16. Sending you warm wishes for a blessed and joyful Durga Ashtami.

17. Let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Durga Ashtami!

18. May this Durga Ashtami bring happiness, health, and prosperity to your home.

19. Wishing you strength, courage, and divine blessings this Durga Ashtami.

20. Happy Durga Ashtami! May Maa Durga always guide your path.

Durga Ashtami WhatsApp and Facebook status

21. Channel your inner strength this Durga Ashtami and shine like Maa Durga!

22. Happy Durga Ashtami! Time to celebrate courage, power, and positivity.

23. Keep calm and seek blessings from Maa Durga this Ashtami!

24. May your Durga Ashtami be as fierce, fearless, and fabulous as Maa Durga herself!

The festival is observed with rituals, fasting, and prayers to honor Maa Durga.(Canva)

25. Wishing you a powerful and blessed Durga Ashtami filled with joy and laughter.

26. Happy Durga Ashtami! Let’s slay negativity and embrace positivity like Maa Durga.

27. May this Durga Ashtami inspire you to be strong, fearless, and kind.

28. Light, love, and Maa Durga’s blessings to you this Durga Ashtami!

29. Wishing you happiness, health, and divine energy on Durga Ashtami.

30. Happy Durga Ashtami! May the goddess of power and courage bless your life.

31. May Maa Durga fill your life with courage, strength, and endless blessings this Durga Ashtami.

32. Wishing you a joyous Durga Ashtami! May the goddess guide you toward success, happiness, and peace.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.