Navratri 2025 Day 9: Which goddess to worship on ninth day? Know correct Ashtami, Navami date, shubh muhurat, colour

Navratri 2025 Day 9: The holy 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with fervour across the country. It is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. This year, the festival began on September 22 and will end on October 2. To celebrate the ninth day of the festival, find out the correct Ashtami and Navami dates, which goddess to worship, the colour of the day, muhurat, rituals, and more. Navratri 2025 Day 9: On Day 9 of the auspicious Hindu festival of Navaratri this year, devotees of Maa Durga will worship Maa Mahagauri. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Which goddess to worship? Significance

On Day 9 of the auspicious Hindu festival of Navaratri this year, devotees of Maa Durga will worship Maa Mahagauri. Here's everything you need to know about the goddess:

It is believed that when Maa Shailputri was only 16 years old, she was blessed with a fair complexion and was extremely beautiful, and because of this, she came to be known as Maa Mahagauri.

Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri.

She governs the planet Rahu.

Like Goddess Shailputri, Maa Mahagauri also mounts the bull and is known as Vrisharudha.

She is depicted with four hands: the first right hand carries a trishul, the second is in Abhaya Mudra; meanwhile, the first left hand carries a damaru, and the other is in Varada Mudra.

Maa Mahagauri is compared with the conch, the moon, and the white flower of Kunda.

She only wears white clothes, and thus, is also known as Shwetambardhara.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Pink is the colour for the ninth day of Navratri.(ANI)

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Correct Ashtami and Navami dates

According to Drik Panchang, day 9 of Navratri marks Ashtami celebrations this year. Sandhi Puja, which is one of the most important rituals of Durga Puja, will also be observed on Ashtami. Here are the correct Ashtami and Navami dates:

Ashtami: September 30, Tuesday

Navami: October 1, Wednesday

Navratri 2025 Day 9 puja timings

Here are important timings to keep in mind, according to Drik Panchang:

Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 5:42 PM to 6:30 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 4:31 PM on September 29, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 6:06 PM on September 30, 2025

Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat - 3:45 PM to 6:08 PM

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Begins - 6:17 AM on September 30, 2025

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Ends - 8:06 AM on October 1, 2025

Brahma Muhurta - 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:10 PM to 2:58 PM

Navratri 2025 Day 9 colour of the day

Pink is the colour for the ninth day of Navratri. It represents universal love, affection and harmony. It is an attractive colour, and wearing it fosters a sense of compassion and connection. Wear it to worship Maa Mahagauri.

Navratri 2025 Day 9 rituals, bhog, and puja samagri

Devotees should wake up early on this day to take a bath, wear new clothes in the colour pink, clean the worship area inside their homes, visit a temple, do the puja, offer the goddess with bhog and night jasmine (raat ki rani) flowers, and perform Kanya Pujan/Kanjak.

Meanwhile, poori, chane, and suji/semolina halwa should be given to the goddess on the day. After offering the bhog to the goddess, offer it to little girls, as they are believed to be the avatars of goddess Durga. After completing all the puja, devotees can break their fast.

Navratri 2025 Day 9 mantra, aarti, and more