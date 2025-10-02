Mahesh Bhatt says Raha is more magnificent than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor combined, shares her best qualities

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood in 2022 when they welcomed their daughter Raha. A year later, when they finally revealed a glimpse of her, fans were instantly smitten by Raha’s cuteness. In a recent interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared that Raha is “more magnificent” than Alia and Ranbir combined, while also recalling Amitabh Bachchan’s wise words on becoming a grandparent. Mahesh Bhatt reveals the best qualities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha.

Mahesh Bhatt heaps praise on Raha

Mahesh showered praise on his granddaughter Raha and opened up about their unique bond. He said, “I hadn’t even wrapped my head around Alia’s astounding success, and then she went and got married and had a child. I tell her, ‘Your best creation is not your cinema work, it’s Raha’. She is a gift from nature who has arrived here via Alia. I look into her eyes and I tell Ranbir, ‘You and Alia combined don’t have the magnificence of this child’. She has a vitality and an energy. Every generation is superior to the previous one. She’s very smart, very bright, very intelligent. I keep observing her. We have a unique relationship.”

The veteran filmmaker also recalled a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan about the role of grandparents. He said, “I’m not as close to her as Soni is. They spend more time together. I once asked Mr Bachchan when he realised he was a grandfather, and he said, ‘It takes time. When you’re a father, you’re busy working, and before you know it, your children are grown up. When you become a grandparent, it takes a while to realise that life is giving you another chance. Then you become one of the millions of other men who are grandfathers’. We are no different from the regular man who becomes a grandfather; our emotions are the same.”

About Raha

Raha was born on November 8, 2022, to Ranbir and Alia. The couple often share heart-warming anecdotes about her. Alia once revealed how Ranbir learnt a lullaby to put Raha to sleep, while Mahesh Bhatt disclosed that Alia takes Raha to her shoots, where the little one even has her own vanity van — which the doting grandfather described as “nothing less than a temple.”