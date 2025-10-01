Fan holds Alia Bhatt's arm and forces her for a picture at Durga Puja pandal, actor handles situation patiently

Alia Bhatt attended the Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai, which is organised by the families of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, on Wednesday. The actor was on her way to the main area when a fan held her arm and refused to let her go in order to take a picture. Although the scene turned chaotic, the actor patiently requested the security personnel to stay calm and posed for a picture. (Also read: Alia Bhatt visits Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal, clicks selfie with Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa. Watch) Alia Bhatt obliged a fan who held her arm for a picture.

Alia Bhatt fan holds her arm for a picture

In a video shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram, Alia was seen walking towards the main area of the pandal with a group of security personnel surrounding her. At one point, a female fan held her left arm and pulled her to the side. The actor looked surprised and the other security members tried to intervene to let her go. But Alia requested them that it is okay and obliged for the picture. She then walked off, saying that there is no need to create more chaos.

At the puja pandal, Alia chatted with Rani, clicked pictures with her, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa. She was seen in a yellow lehenga paired with a full sleeve white blouse. The actor's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was also present at the same pandal a day ago. Both Ranbir and Alia have worked with Ayan in his film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

Several celebrities have attended the Durga Puja pandal in the last few days, including Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Sushmita Sen.

Her upcoming films

Alia was last seen in Jigra. She will be seen next in the action thriller Alpha, along with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.