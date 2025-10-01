Alia Bhatt visits Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal, clicks selfie with Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she made her way inside the Durga Puja pandal, organised by the families of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, on Wednesday. The actor wore a traditional outfit for the occasion, as she offered her prayers and met up with Rani and clicked selfies with her. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra visits Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal after Bvlgari event; shines in blue) Alia Bhatt with Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Banerjee.

Alia visits Durga Puja pandal

Alia was seen wearing a yellow lehenga paired with a white blouse. She left her hair untied and completed the look with a pair of earrings. The actor posed for pictures with Goddess Durga's idol, and was also seen chatting up with Rani. At one point, she even accidentally stepped on Rani's sari and upon noting, the two giggled. Alia also took out her phone and clicked a selfie with Rani, her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji.

More details

Several stars from Bollywood have attended the pandal in the last few days. From Priyanka Chopra to Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen to Ranbir Kapoor, the durga puja pandal was abuzz with celebrities who came to offer their prayers during Navratri. Ranbir was seen a day ago in the pandal. He recently celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday.

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which released in 2024. She will be seen next in Alpha, which also co-stars Sharvari and is the latest instalment in the YRF Spyverse. It will release during Christmas this year.

Fans will also see Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. It is billed as an epic saga and also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film, which sees Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force pilots, has been under production in Rajasthan for the better part of the year.