Chef Sanjeev Kapoor explains why seed oils aren’t the enemy: 'Each oil will be 9 calories per gram'

In recent times, seed oils have come under attack, with social media and wellness trends linking them to rising metabolic issues like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart disease. Indian cuisine, often perceived as heavy and oily, has been singled out in these discussions, and recent surveys suggest that overconsumption of oils, refined flour, and sugar could be damaging the nation’s health. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor addresses the debate around seed oils and Indian cuisine being unhealthy.(Pinterest)

Also Read | Are seed oils really bad? Nutritionist reveals 5 facts you should know

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor addresses these concerns, explaining why seed oils aren’t the enemy. Known for bringing Indian cuisine to households through shows like Khana Khazana and building a culinary empire, Kapoor emphasises that the Indian thali is inherently balanced. “Home-cooked Indian food is not the problem,” he says, noting that much of the worry comes from processed foods and eating out, accompanied by sedentary lifestyles. He stresses that moderation, fresh ingredients, and mindful cooking are the real keys to a healthy lifestyle.

The science behind oils and Indian cooking

“Each oil, no matter what source it is, will be 1 gram, 9 calories,” explains the chef. According to him, oils have different kinds of fatty acids, but their net calorie content remains the same. When asked about his preferred choice of cooking oil, Kapoor laughs and says, “I use everything!” - a testament to his philosophy of balance and moderation rather than restriction.

The culinarian also highlights that Indian food does not have to be inherently oily, especially when it is home-cooked. Kapoor explains, “The way Indian food is cooked - you cook it till the oil separates. You have a choice to take the oil out.” The chef points out that much of the worry around oils comes from eating out or processed foods; home-cooked meals offer more control. He compares Indian cooking to Italian methods, the key difference being - unlike in Indian food, where excess oil can be removed from dishes, Italian methods offer no such flexibility.

Also Read | Sanjeev Kapoor explains why Indian cuisine always wins over trendy Western options: ‘Most sold burger is aloo tikki'

Moderation is key

Kapoor emphasises that moderation is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle - enjoying everything in balance, rather than cutting anything out completely. He recommends, “For health, eat things that are in season, things that are local, things that are fresh, and in moderation. That is the best.”

Focusing on local and fresh foods must be accompanied by good quality sleep and moderate activity. He also highlights, “We are a country where the lifestyle is sedentary.” According to Kapoor, our country is conditioned in a way that does not encourage movement, but light to moderate daily exercise is essential.

Kapoor sums it up as, “Local, seasonal, fresh, in moderation, good night's sleep, and moderate activity. That's it. Nothing else is needed.” Ultimately, it’s not about cutting out oils completely or avoiding indulgence, but about mindful choices that fit into healthy living.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.