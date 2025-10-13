Gastroenterologist reveals 5 clear signs you are losing visceral fat, a major risk factor for diabetes and heart disease

Visceral fat, the deep fat stored around your vital organs in the abdominal cavity, is considered one of the most harmful types of fat for your health. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which sits just under the skin, visceral fat can disrupt your metabolism, trigger inflammation, and increase the risk of serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease. While women generally have less visceral fat than men, it can increase after menopause. But the best part is that visceral fat is more easily broken down into fatty acids, making it more responsive to diet and exercise compared to fat on the hips and thighs. If you are on a journey to lose visceral fat and want to know whether you are on the right track, here are five key signs to look out for. Know if you are shedding harmful visceral fat! (Adobe Stock)

What causes visceral fat?

Visceral fat accumulates around vital organs in the abdominal cavity and is influenced by multiple factors. A diet high in processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats promotes its growth, while a sedentary lifestyle and lack of regular exercise accelerate accumulation. Genetics also plays a role, as does stress, poor sleep, and hormonal changes, especially after menopause in women. Men tend to store visceral fat more rapidly than women, making lifestyle changes a key to preventing its buildup.

Signs you are losing visceral fat

Here are 5 important signs that can indicate that you are losing visceral fat:

1. Reduction in waist circumference

One of the noticeable signs of losing visceral fat is a decrease in waist size. Dr Bhushan Chittawadagi, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Hosmat Hospitals, tells Health Shots that men reducing below 40 inches (102 cm) and women below 35 inches (88 cm) often indicate a significant drop in harmful deep abdominal fat. This change may not always show on the scale but reflects a healthier internal fat profile.

2. Boost in energy levels

As visceral fat reduces, many people experience a surge in energy and a reduction in chronic fatigue. Dr Chittawadagi explains that visceral fat triggers chronic inflammation and hormonal imbalances, which often lead to persistent fatigue. Losing this fat helps the body's metabolic functions to come back on track, making daily activities feel easier and energy levels more sustained.

3. Improved blood sugar control

Visceral fat is closely linked to insulin resistance, which can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Its reduction often results in better blood sugar control and improved insulin sensitivity. According to Dr Chittawadagi, patients who shed visceral fat usually notice fewer sugar spikes and overall better metabolic health.

Better blood sugar levels is one of the positive signs!(Shutterstock)

4. Reduced inflammation and joint discomfort

Deep abdominal fat contributes to systemic inflammation, which can cause joint and musculoskeletal discomfort. Losing visceral fat often leads to a decrease in inflammation, reducing stiffness and pain. Over time, this helps the body feel lighter and more agile, improving overall comfort and mobility.

5. Overall health and vitality gains

Losing visceral fat does not just change your waistline, but it also makes your whole body healthier. Dr Chittawadagi explains that reducing this deep fat lowers the risk of serious conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and other serious conditions. It also helps your hormones and metabolism work better, leaving you feeling more energetic and healthy overall. In fact, it can also lead to better hormone balance and metabolic function.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)