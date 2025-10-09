Karwa Chauth 2025: Diabetologist shares fasting tips every woman with diabetes should know before observing the vrat

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated in India when married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands' long life and well-being. While it is a beautiful tradition of love and devotion, for women living with diabetes, it can pose unique health challenges. Long hours without food or water can cause sudden fluctuations in blood sugar, dehydration, or even dizziness and low blood pressure. While doctors often advise diabetics to avoid fasting, many still wish to observe the ritual for personal reasons. If you plan to fast this Karwa Chauth despite having diabetes, it is essential to do it safely and keep these things in mind. Keep these fasting tips in mind to stay safe this Karwa Chauth! (Adobe Stock)

Is it safe to keep Karwa Chauth fast if you have diabetes?

Karwa Chauth fasting is quite similar to intermittent fasting (IF), an eating pattern shown to help balance blood glucose and even support diabetes reversal in some cases. According to the American Diabetes Association Professional Practice Committee, intermittent fasting can enhance insulin sensitivity, support weight loss, and promote heart health.

However, Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert, Zandra Healthcare, tells Health Shots: “Fasting without proper medical advice can be risky. Plus, abruptly changing your eating pattern may cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), especially if you are on insulin or oral diabetes medication.” Therefore, women with diabetes should consult their doctor or endocrinologist beforehand. Your doctor can adjust your medication or insulin dosage, ensuring the fast remains both safe and meaningful.

Karwa Chauth fasting tips for diabetics

Here are essential tips for a diabetic woman keeping the Karwa Chauth fast this year:

Before the fast (Sargi meal)

1. Consult your doctor: “Always take medical advice on whether fasting suits your current condition or not. And remember, no matter what, you cannot skip your medicines unless advised,” suggests Dr Kovil.

2. Focus on low-glycemic index complex carbs: Make sure your pre-dawn meal (Sargi) is healthy and nutritious. You may include foods like oats, whole-grain roti/bran roti, or quinoa that release energy slowly to prevent sharp blood sugar spikes and crashes.

3. Prioritize protein and fiber: Include yoghurt, paneer, milk, nuts (almonds, walnuts), or legumes (like kala chana or moong dal cheela) to promote satiety and sustain energy.

4. Maximize hydration: Drink plenty of water and other fluids like milk or buttermilk during Sargi. Hydration is key since you will go without fluids for hours.

5. Avoid caffeine: Drinking caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee and salty or sugary foods can cause dehydration and thirst during the fast.

6. Skip oily and fried foods: Avoid heavy, fried items like oily parathas or sweets, as they can lead to sluggishness and increased thirst.

During the fast

1. Monitor blood sugar: On the day of fasting, check your blood sugar levels at least twice. This is crucial for detecting dangerously low or high blood sugar levels.

2. Know when to break the fast: Dr Kovil suggests keeping your religious sentiments aside for the sake of your health, and breaking fast if your blood sugar levels show fluctuations. Break the fast immediately if your blood sugar is:

Low: Below 70 mg/dL

High: Above 300 mg/dL

3. Do not ignore warning signs: Pay attention to symptoms like dizziness, extreme weakness, excessive thirst, nausea, vomiting, or headache. Break the Karwa Chauth fast immediately and seek medical help if these symptoms occur.

4. Rest: Avoid any strenuous physical activity or heavy exercise throughout the day to limit glucose consumption and prevent hypoglycemia.

5. Manage stress: Stress hormones can impact blood sugar. Practicing deep breathing, chanting, or mindfulness can help keep you calm and steady.

Keep a check on your blood sugar levels!(Shutterstock)

Breaking the fast (Post-fast meal)

1. Break slowly and hydrate first: Start by sipping a hydrating drink like coconut water or fresh fruit juice (unsweetened) to restore fluids and electrolytes.

2. Avoid sugar and fried foods: Steer clear of traditional heavy sweets and deep-fried items, which can cause a sudden, dangerous spike in blood sugar.

3. Choose a balanced, light meal: Your first meal should be light and balanced, focusing on whole grains, lean protein, and vegetables. Something like Khichdi, chapati with dal, and steamed vegetables.

4. Eat mindfully: “Give your body time to adjust after a long fast. Take small portions and chew slowly to prevent digestive upset,” advises Dr Kovil.