Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 simple tips to achieve ‘naturally glowing skin’ this Diwali

With Diwali just around the corner, everyone’s looking to get their glow on for the celebrations, family gatherings, and endless photo ops. From keeping your skin nourished to feeling your best from within, prepping ahead can make all the difference. Rujuta Diwekar shares essential tips for a healthy Diwali celebration. (Google Gemini)

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared in her October 15 Instagram post 3 easy and practical tips that are simple to follow and perfect for the busy festive days. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist says 'sweets are more harmful than you think'; shares the right way to eat them this Diwali )

1. Stay hydrated

“Before heading to any parties or even while at home, it is important to drink plenty of water,” Rujuta says. She explains that indulgence in sweets and fried foods during Diwali can leave the body dehydrated, bloated, and gassy, making you feel heavier than you actually are, even in your most festive outfits.

2. Eat a banana before parties

Rujuta recommends keeping a banana handy in your car or handbag and eating it just before entering a party. “Bananas are prebiotic, which helps digestion and allows you to enjoy all the festive treats without discomfort,” she explains. This simple trick ensures your stomach stays light, even amidst all the mithai and snacks.

3. Focus on recovery after festivities

The third and most important tip, according to Diwekar, is to focus on recovery after late-night parties, games, and celebrations so you wake up feeling fresh and radiant the next day. Let's take a look at her suggestions:

Rujuta stresses the importance of drinking water and eating bananas before parties to prevent dehydration and bloating from festive foods.(Google Gemini)

Try a glass of chaas (buttermilk) prepared with kala namak and jeera, adding only a small pinch of hing after pouring it into the glass. “Adding hing earlier can make it too strong,” she notes.

“Stirring, sipping, and relishing this simple drink can help you feel fresh and rejuvenated, ready to sparkle like a Diwali firecracker the next day,” she adds.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.