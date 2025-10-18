Fortis gastronologist says 'sweets are more harmful than you think'; shares the right way to eat them this Diwali

Diwali is synonymous with lights, laughter, and an endless array of sweets. While indulging is part of the celebration, overdoing it can take a toll on your health. Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, explains in his October 17 Instagram post why sweets can be more harmful than you think and shares the right way to enjoy them this festive season. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist warns your daily fruit juices are actually 'sugar syrups’ with hidden health risks ) Dr. Shubham Vatsya highlights the negative effects of sweets on skin and overall health.(Pexels)

Are sweets really ageing your skin

"Sweets are more harmful than you think! This Diwali, your glow won't come from the lights, it'll come from your choices. Every extra bite of dessert silently sticks to your collagen, stealing your skin's bounce and speeding up ageing," Dr Shubham wrote in the caption.

He adds, "It's not just about weight anymore, it's about youth. So before that extra piece of mithai… just ask yourself, glow chahiye, ya wrinkles?"

"Do you want to glow this Diwali or just wear jewellery? The choice is actually decided by sweets. People think sweets only make you gain weight. But every extra bite of sweets slowly reduces your youthfulness," warns Dr Shubham.

How can you enjoy sweets without harming your health?

According to Dr Vatsya, sweets contain sugar that binds with collagen and elastin proteins in your body, the very proteins that keep your skin tight and youthful. This process, known as glycation, doesn't just affect your skin. "This sugar also weakens your blood cells and accelerates the ageing of your organs," he explains.

He further cautions that overindulging in sweets can double the risk of diabetes, heart problems, and brain-related issues. Dr Vatsya advises, "If you want to stay young and healthy, never make sweets a daily habit."

This Diwali, while celebrating with lights, laughter, and family, it's important to enjoy sweets in moderation and prioritise your long-term health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.