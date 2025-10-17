Fortis gastroenterologist warns your daily fruit juices are actually 'sugar syrups’ with hidden health risks

In today’s health-conscious world, many people assume that fruit juices are a quick and healthy way to get their daily vitamins. From fresh-squeezed juice to tetra packs, it often seems like a convenient choice to boost nutrition. However, not all fruit-based drinks are created equal. Dr. Vatsya warns that fruit juices may pose health risks, including obesity and diabetes. (Unsplash)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shares in his October 13 Instagram post why what appears to be a healthy choice may actually pose hidden risks. (Also read: Florida gastroenterologist explains how menopause can trigger bloating, constipation and gut issues; offers simple tips )

Are fruit juices really healthy?

“It may sound harsh, but fruit juices are harmful,” warns Dr Shubham. “Start calling them ‘sugar syrups’ and completely stop giving them if you think fruit juice is healthy for your child, whether it’s fresh or tetra pack. These are not substitutes for whole fruit.”

Dr Vatsya explains that when you make juice from 3–4 oranges, the fibre is lost, and the fructose is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. “This causes insulin spikes, sugar crashes, and depending on the sugar content of the fruit juice, it can be extremely harmful,” he adds.

He further cautions that regular consumption of fruit juices can increase the risk of childhood obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dental cavities. “If you want to adopt a healthier approach, instead of relying on fruit juice, give your child whole fruit,” Dr Vatsya advises.

What science says

According to a 2024 study published in Food Structure, the level of processing in fruit juices and beverages (FJBs) impacts health. It finds that minimally or moderately processed juices retain more nutrients and offer greater health benefits, while highly processed juices and beverages, which are stripped of fibre and contain concentrated sugars, are associated with higher risks of obesity, metabolic disorders, and other health issues.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.