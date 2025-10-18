AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist says ‘air frying does not make your food automatically healthy’; debunks 7 myths

Air fryers have become a staple in modern kitchens, often hailed as the ultimate healthy cooking alternative. Many people believe that simply switching from deep-frying to air frying automatically makes their meals guilt-free. However, it’s not the gadget but how you use it that determines how healthy your food actually is. From the choice of oil to the kind of food you put in, every detail matters when it comes to maintaining gut health. Air fryer cooking can be a game changer for your gut.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Also Read | Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist warns how overindulging in sweets speeds your ageing, causes wrinkles

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, is breaking down seven myths about using air fryers. In an Instagram post shared on October 18, the gastroenterologist debunks popular misconceptions about air fryer cooking, highlighting that air fryers can be a gut-friendly game-changer but only when used the right way.

Air frying is automatically healthy

Dr Sethi explains that simply using an air fryer doesn’t make your food automatically healthy - it’s the ingredients and cooking methods that truly matter. He explains, “Air frying cuts oil, yes. But if you’re still using ultra-processed frozen snacks or inflammatory refined seed oils, you’re not doing your gut any favours.”

You don’t need oil at all

The gastroenterologist recommends using healthy oils like avocado oil or ghee, which actually help absorb nutrients like vitamins A, D, E, and K. He suggests, “Just skip the refined seed oils, they’re high in omega-6s and can fuel inflammation if overused.”

Any veggie works great

According to Dr Sethi, leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli burn faster. He suggests lightly greasing the air fryer with a small amount of oil and using parchment paper or silicone liners to ensure the vegetables turn crisp rather than charred - as burnt veggies can trigger inflammation.

Reusing the same oil is fine

Dr Sethi emphasises the importance of regularly cleaning your air fryer, warning that leftover oil exposed to high heat can lead to the formation of oxidised fats. This process generates harmful byproducts that can burden your liver and upset your gut health. He strongly advises thoroughly cleaning the tray and replacing the oil regularly.

Safest air fryer liner

Dr Sethi recommends using food-grade silicone liners—BPA-free and FDA-approved—as the safest choice for air fryers. They are free from PFAS and microplastics, heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, contain no artificial dyes or coatings, and are perforated to allow proper airflow. Another safe option is unbleached, perforated parchment paper, which is free from wax and chlorine.

Season after air frying

According to Dr Sethi, “Spices like turmeric, garlic, cumin, and paprika release their antioxidants better during cooking.” Hence, adding the spices during cooking not only enhances flavour but also releases gut-friendly polyphenols.

All air fryers are the same

Some air fryers have Teflon (PTFE) coated baskets, which may degrade at high temperatures over time. Dr Sethi recommends choosing ceramic-coated or stainless steel interiors that not only last longer but are also better for your health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.