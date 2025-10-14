5 best selling air fryers to buy in the Amazon Diwali Sale with up to 72% off on top rated brands for festive shoppers

Diwali feels different when the kitchen is alive. Think hot samosas and fries without the heavy oil smell. If you are choosing a gift that gets used, start with these top 5 best selling air fryer brands. They cook fast, clean easily, and in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 drop up to 72% off. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 guide 5 best selling air fryers with up to 72% off for smart gifting.

Send one to parents, surprise a friend, or pick one for your own home. The right size, presets, and a basket that wipes clean make weeknights calmer. Order now and it can reach your door days before the festival, to help you serve snacks everyone asks for.

Top 5 best selling air fryers:

Philips’ Digital Airfryer 4.1 litre brings quick, even frying with RapidAir and a simple touch panel. It’s a best selling air fryer pick for families. During the Amazon Diwali Sale, you get extra value plus an additional 1 year warranty by Philips.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival adds offers on this 7 preset model, making it a thoughtful Diwali gift that cooks snacks, tikkas, and fries with less oil and cleanup. Get it now at 39% off.

Specifications Capacity 4.1L Tech RapidAir Presets 7 Controls Touch panel Special Feature Temperature Control

Inalsa AeroCrisp 12 is a 12 litre, 1700 watt air fryer oven with rotisserie, convection, and 12 presets for fries, baking, grilling, dehydrating, and quick reheats. It is a best selling air fryer this season and currently sits at a 64% discount in the Amazon Diwali Sale.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the stainless steel body, dishwasher safe accessories, and two year warranty make it a smart, family sized gift today.

Specifications Capacity 12L Power 1700W Functions 12 in 1 Presets 12 Modes Convection, Rotisserie Cooking Fry, Bake, Grill, Dehydrate, Reheat

Faber’s 6 litre digital air fryer brings quick, even results with 360 degree air cooking and a clear view window. It’s a best selling air fryer pick and in the Amazon Diwali Sale it drops a massive 72% off.

With 8 presets and touch controls, the nonstick pan makes weekday snacks simple. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival, gift it or use it daily for fries, toast, roasting and reheats with less oil.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Cooking 360° air Presets 8 Modes Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat Controls LED display, touch Oil use Up to 85% less

Havells Prolife Stellar Chef brings a 5.5 litre basket and a clear view window for easy checks mid cook. It is a best selling air fryer and offers a great 45% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale today.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the 1500 watt heater, touch controls, and preset programs make snacks quick for families. A solid Diwali gift or a daily helper for fries, tikka, and reheats now.

Specifications Capacity 5.5L Power 1500W Window See through Controls Touch Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Special Features Automatic Shut-Off, Programmable, Stain Resistant, Temperature Control, Timer

Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5 litre brings 10 in 1 cooking with a clear window and illuminated chamber for checks. It is a best selling air fryer at 51% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Turbo air circulation, a digital display with touch panel, and auto pause and start keep cooking oil free and simple. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival, gift it or keep it for snacks and meals.

Specifications Capacity 4.5L Power 1350W Functions 10 in 1 Presets 10 Window Transparent Special Features Non Stick Coating

FAQs on 5 best selling air fryers in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 What capacity suits a family of four? 4 to 5.5 litres is the sweet spot for meals and snacks.

Is a window useful in an air fryer? Yes, it lets you check progress without pausing or losing heat.

Do air fryers really use less oil? Most recipes need little to no oil, often up to 80 to 85% less.

Can I cook samosas, tikka, and kebabs? Yes, use 180 to 200°C and shake or turn mid cook for even browning.

Can an air fryer bake cakes or muffins? Yes, with a compatible tin and slightly lower temperature than OTG.

Basket type or oven style with rotisserie? Basket suits daily snacks; oven style fits bigger batches and rotisserie.

