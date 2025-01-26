How to maintain your air fryer: Cleaning tips for safer and healthier cooking | Our top air fryer picks

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
Have you been putting your air fryer to work without giving it the care it deserves? Or perhaps you’re unsure if you’re cleaning it the right way, leaving it with lingering grease and food bits? While air fryers are hailed as one of the safest and most convenient kitchen appliances, neglecting proper cleaning and maintenance can turn them into a breeding ground for residue buildup, potentially compromising your health and the appliance's performance.
Let's put it this way, how often do you pull out the air fryer basket and give it a thorough scrub? Or check the nooks where crumbs love to hide? Or check if the coils are in good shape?
In this ultimate air fryer maintenance guide, we’ll walk you through easy cleaning tips and storage hacks that not only ensure safer and healthier cooking but also extend the lifespan of your trusty kitchen companion. And if you’re on the lookout for a new air fryer, we’ve also curated a list of the best models to make your decision easier.
Why do you need to maintain your air fryer?
Improves cooking performance: Regular cleaning removes grease, oil, and food residue that can accumulate, affecting the air fryer’s heating efficiency.
Prevents unpleasant odours: Leftover food particles and grease can emit bad smells when reheated, which can linger in your next batch of food. Cleaning after every use keeps your air fryer smelling fresh and your food tasting great.
Prevents build-up and easier cleaning: Consistent cleaning prevents the accumulation of grease and food bits. This makes the cleaning process much quicker and less strenuous.
Ensures food safety: Bacteria can grow on food residue left behind in the fryer. Regular cleaning minimises the risk of contamination, ensuring your food is always safe to eat.
Extends the lifespan of your air fryer: A well-maintained air fryer lasts longer. Cleaning it after each use prevents damage caused by grease buildup, which can affect the internal parts and motor.
You should clean your air fryer after every use to keep it in top shape. It’s a good habit to wipe down the basket and tray to remove any leftover food or grease. For a deeper clean, like the heating element and other parts, doing it once a week or after a few uses is a good idea, especially if you cook sticky or oily foods often. Regular cleaning makes sure your air fryer works efficiently and keeps your food tasting fresh!
What is the quickest and easiest way to clean your air fryer?
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to cleaning your air fryer after every use.
Unplug the air fryer and let it cool down.
Remove the basket, pan, or tray and wash them with warm water and mild dish soap in your kitchen sink.
Keep them aside to air dry overnight.
Wipe the inside of the fryer, including the heating element, with a damp cloth or sponge. Then, wipe it again with a clean damp cloth, followed by a dry one.
Wipe the outside with a soft cloth.
Once everything is dry, put the parts back in the fryer.
How to deep clean your air fryer?
Deep cleaning your air fryer doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Let me walk you through some simple steps I’ve tried without any fancy tools, just easy-peasy methods to keep your fryer sparkling clean.
Tools needed to clean the air fryer
Dishwashing liquid
Baking soda
All-purpose cleaner
Old toothbrush (soft bristles)
Microfibre cloth/Soft sponge
Step 1: Unplug and let it cool down
Before you do anything, unplug the air fryer and allow it to cool down completely. This ensures safety and makes it easier to handle the parts.
Step 2: Check for stubborn grease and gunk
If the air fryer basket has a layer of grease or debris stuck to it, fill the basket with water, add a bit of dish soap, and run the fryer on high for a few minutes. The heat will loosen the mess effortlessly, no scrubbing required!
Step 3: Remove and clean removable parts
Take out all removable parts, such as the basket, tray, and pan. Wash them with hot, soapy water using a non-abrasive sponge. For tougher stains, soak them in hot, soapy water for about 30 minutes. If your manual confirms the parts are dishwasher-safe, you can place them in the dishwasher for a hassle-free clean.
Step 4: Handle sticky residue in the air fryer basket
For any tough, stuck-on residue in the pan or basket, make a paste using baking soda and water. Apply the paste to the sticky areas, let it sit for a few minutes, then gently scrub it off with a soft-bristled toothbrush. Wipe the area with a damp cloth and dry it thoroughly.
Step 5: Clean the heating element
Carefully clean the heating element using a soft brush to remove any grease or residue. Be gentle to avoid damaging the coil or dislodging any components.
Step 6: Wipe down the interior and exterior
Use a damp cloth or sponge to clean the inside and outside of the air fryer. Avoid abrasive cleaners or scrubbers to prevent scratches.
Step 7: Use liners for easier cleaning in the future
Consider using disposable air fryer liners made of aluminium foil or parchment paper for future use. Check your owner’s manual to ensure these are compatible with your model.
Step 8: Reassemble
Once all parts are clean and dry, reassemble the air fryer carefully. Ensure everything is securely in place before storing it in a clean, dry spot.
Step 9: Store it right
When you’re done, store your air fryer in a clean, dry spot to keep it fresh and dust-free.
Well, yes, but it’s not always the best idea! While many air fryer parts are dishwasher safe, using the dishwasher every time might feel like overkill, especially if you’ve just made a quick snack.
Dishwashers use higher temperatures and stronger detergents than hand-washing, which could wear down the non-stick coating over time. So, while it’s okay to use the dishwasher occasionally, it’s better to reserve it for those times when the buildup really calls for it.
If you do decide to dishwash it, be sure to place the parts on the top rack. This helps keep the temperature gentler, and the parts are less likely to take a hit.
Also, always check your air fryer’s manual to see which parts are actually dishwasher safe, some might not be!
Precautions to take while cleaning the air fryer
1. Do not use strong chemicals or abrasive tools
Always opt for mild dish soap and water when cleaning your air fryer. Harsh chemicals or degreasers can damage the non-stick coating on the basket or tray, and abrasive sponges or metal utensils can cause scratches. Stick to soft sponges or cloths to keep your fryer in great shape.
2. Neglecting the heating element
The heating element might not always look dirty, but grease and residue can still build up over time. This can impact the air fryer’s efficiency and even cause uneven cooking. Gently remove any grease or residue from the heating element using a soft-bristled toothbrush. Avoid using water directly on the element; instead, wipe it down carefully with a damp cloth and dry it thoroughly before reassembling it.
3. Skipping proper drying
Moisture left on the basket, tray, or interior can interfere with the air fryer’s performance and may lead to malfunctions. Always ensure all components are completely dry before putting them back together. You can air-dry the parts or use a clean, dry towel for faster results.
Lingering odours are usually due to grease buildup or burnt food particles. Deep cleaning the basket, tray, and interior should resolve this issue.
Is it safe to submerge the entire air fryer in water?
No, never submerge the air fryer body in water. Only removable parts like the basket and tray can be washed with water.
How can I prevent food from sticking to the basket?
Use a light coating of cooking spray or oil on the basket before cooking. Alternatively, consider using air fryer-safe parchment paper or liners for easier cleanup.
Why is my air fryer not heating properly after cleaning?
Check if the heating element is clean and free of residue. Also, ensure all parts are completely dry and securely reassembled before use. If the issue persists, consult the user manual or contact customer support.
