Essential accessories for perfect air fryer baking: Your guide to easy and quick recipes

Air fryer ovens have changed home cooking by providing a healthier way to make different dishes, including baked items. Unlike standard air fryers with a basket for frying, air fryer ovens have a larger space, making them great for baking. They use strong convection heating to circulate hot air, which cooks food evenly and gives it a crispy texture, making them suitable for cookies, cakes, bread, and pastries. Bake easily using the best accessories that will make using an air fryer super easy.

To get the most out of your air fryer oven for baking, the right accessories are essential. Accessories like silicone baking mats, which prevent sticking and make cleanup a breeze, and specialised baking pans that fit the oven’s dimensions, can significantly enhance your baking results. Silicone cupcake liners, kitchen tongs, and parchment paper are also valuable tools that simplify the baking process, allowing for easy and efficient preparation of delicious, homemade treats.

Why use an air fryer for baking?

Using an air fryer for baking offers several benefits that make it an attractive option for home cooks. One of the primary advantages is faster cooking times. Air fryers use powerful convection heating to circulate hot air rapidly around the food, which speeds up the baking process. This means that cakes, muffins, and other baked goods can be ready in a fraction of the time it would take in a conventional oven, making it ideal for those with busy schedules.

Here's a table highlighting the benefits and versatility of using an air fryer for baking:

Aspect Details Benefits Faster Cooking Times: Air fryers use rapid convection heating, significantly reducing baking times. Healthier Options: Minimal or no added oil is needed, allowing for lower-calorie baked goods. Convenience: Quick preheating, compact size, and preset functions make air fryers easy to use. Energy Efficient: Air fryers use less energy compared to conventional ovens, making them more eco-friendly. Easy Cleanup: Non-stick surfaces and removable parts make cleaning simple and hassle-free. Versatility Cakes: Perfect for baking small cakes quickly without the need for a full-sized oven. Muffins: Air fryers can handle muffin tins, making it easy to bake a batch of muffins. Bread: Create small loaves or rolls, achieving a nice crust and soft interior. Cookies: Bake cookies with a crispy outside and chewy centre. Pastries: Ideal for baking items like croissants or puff pastries, with a flaky texture.

Some top picks for air fryer ovens

Essential air fryer accessories

Silicone Baking Cups

Silicone baking cups are perfect for making muffins and cupcakes. They are flexible, non-stick, and can be used multiple times, making them an eco-friendly choice. These cups make it easy to remove baked goods without sticking or breaking.

How to Use Who Can Use Fill the cups with batter. Anyone who bakes muffins, cupcakes, or single-serving treats. Place the cups in the air fryer basket. Great for those who want an eco-friendly, reusable baking option. Bake as per the recipe. Suitable for all bakers, from beginners to experts. Let cool, then remove baked goods from cups. Wash and reuse the cups.

Top picks for silicone baking cups

Baking Pans

Baking pans designed for air fryers are essential for making cakes, bread, and casseroles. These pans fit perfectly inside the air fryer, ensuring even cooking and great baking results.

How to Use Who Can Use Choose a pan that fits your air fryer. Anyone who enjoys baking cakes, bread, or casseroles. Pour batter or place ingredients in the pan. Great for those who prefer using an air fryer over a traditional oven. Insert the pan into the air fryer. Ideal for small households or individuals baking smaller portions. Bake as per the recipe instructions. Suitable for bakers of all experience levels. Remove and let the baked item cool.

Top picks for baking pans

Grill Racks

Grill racks help bake items like cookies, pizzas, and pastries by allowing hot air to circulate evenly. They are useful for baking multiple items at once and achieving crispy textures.

How to Use Who Can Use Place the grill rack in the air fryer basket. Anyone who likes to bake cookies, pizzas, or pastries. Arrange food items on top of the rack. Great for those wanting to bake multiple items simultaneously. Bake at the required temperature and time. Suitable for both novice and experienced bakers. Remove the rack and let the items cool.

Top picks for grill racks

Parchment Paper Liners

Parchment paper liners prevent food from sticking to the air fryer basket or tray, making cleanup easy. They are great for baking sticky or delicate items and help reduce the need for extra oil.

How to Use Who Can Use Place a liner in the air fryer basket or tray. Anyone looking for easy cleanup after baking. Add food on top of the liner. Perfect for those baking sticky or delicate items like cookies and pastries. Bake as usual. Ideal for health-conscious cooks who want to use less oil. Discard the liner after baking. Suitable for all air fryer users, especially those seeking convenience.

Top picks for parchment paper liners

Complete accessory sets you can buy:

