Best air fryers under 5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks

Finding appliances that make cooking nutritious food easier without compromising taste or convenience is crucial for adopting healthier eating habits. In this endeavour, air fryers prove to be invaluable partners, particularly for individuals who want to prepare flavourful, low-fat meals without sacrificing appeal. The line of air fryers, which start from less than ₹5000, provides an affordable entry point into the world of healthier cooking, enabling both individuals and families to start their path towards improved nutrition. Say hello to guilt-free cooking with air fryers, your ticket to deliciously healthy meals.

With the use of cutting-edge technology, these air fryers transform conventional cooking techniques by circulating hot air to cook food uniformly and crisp it to perfection with little to no additional oil needed. Their adaptable features enable them to meet a wide range of cooking requirements, including baking, grilling, roasting, and frying. When incorporating air fryers into their cooking regimen, individuals can look forward to relishing many lower-fat and lower-calorie versions of their favourite foods.

The affordable pricing of these air fryers ensures healthy cooking is accessible to all. With the top 9 options under ₹5000, start a low-fat food journey, satisfying palates and nourishing bodies, improving eating habits and well-being. Check out the carefully selected compilation of top air fryers available on Amazon featured in this article.

1. Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres

Discover the Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litre Essential, featuring 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology for crispy dishes with 95% less oil. Its nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket ensures hassle-free cleanup. Enjoy quick cooking and access to over 100 recipes through the free app. Elevate your culinary creations with this versatile appliance, offering convenience and healthier cooking options for your kitchen adventures.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres:

Model: Vortex 3.7 Litres

Capacity: 4 Litres

Technology: 360 Degree EvenCrisp

Oil Usage: 95 percent less

Basket: Nonstick, Dishwasher Safe

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology It may be expensive for some Nonstick & Dishwasher Safe Basket A larger capacity may not be needed Fast Cooking

2. AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres

Upgrade your cooking experience with the AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer. Boasting a capacity of 4.5 litres, this electric convection oven operates at 1400W and offers 7 preset programs including reheat. With 360-degree air circulation, it ensures even cooking results. The digital touch display allows for easy operation, while its versatility allows you to bake, roast, and toast a variety of dishes. Available in sleek black design.

Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres:

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Power: 1400W

Preset Programs: 7

Air Circulation: 360 degrees

Display: Digital Touch

Functions: Bake, Roast, Toast

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for versatile cooking Limited color options Powerful 1400W motor May be bulky for smaller kitchens Convenient digital touch display Higher power consumption Seven preset programs for ease of cooking

3. Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer

Experience versatile cooking with the Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer. Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat with ease. Enjoy 360-degree rapid air cooking with 85% less oil, controlled by temperature and time settings. Its non-stick fryer pan and auto-off feature ensure hassle-free cooking. With a sleek design, this air fryer complements any kitchen decor effortlessly.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer:

Capacity: 6 litres

Power: 1500W

Cooking Functions: Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, reheat

Cooking Technology: 360-degree rapid-air cooking

Oil Reduction: 85 percentage

Control: Temperature and time control

Additional Features: Non-stick fryer pan, auto-off function

Design: Sleek black design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking functions Large footprints may not fit all kitchens Rapid air cooking with reduced oil Limited color options Precise temperature and time control Higher power consumption Non-stick fryer pan for easy cleaning Sleek and modern design

4. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L

Discover the crispy results of the INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry, with Smart Aircrisp Technology. It provides accuracy and ease with its Touch Control & Digital Display, 8-Preset choices. Cooking may be tailored thanks to the Timer Control and Variable Temperature. Its elegant black appearance fits perfectly with any kitchen, and its 4.2-litre volume makes it a necessary cooking partner for family-sized dinners.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L:

Model: INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry

Power: 1400W

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Technology: Smart Aircrisp Technology

Control: Touch Control & Digital Display

Presets: 8-Preset options

Features: Variable Temperature & Timer Control

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart Aircrisp Technology for crispy results Limited capacity for larger meals 8-Preset options for convenient cooking Digital display may be prone to fingerprints Touch Control & Digital Display for precision Requires counter space for placement Variable Temperature & Timer Control The sleek black design complements any kitchen

5. Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home, 1350W

The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer is now available for use at home. With its 1350W output, its Hot Air Circulation Technology allows for efficient cooking with up to 90% less oil. For simple operation, the fryer has a touch panel and six presets. Precise cooking is ensured by the Temperature and Timer Control, and any kitchen is made more elegant by its sleek black style.

Specifications of Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer for Home, 1350W:

Model: Lifelong LLHFD439

Power: 1350W

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Technology: Hot Air Circulation

Presets: 6 Presets

Control: Touch Panel

Features: Temperature & Timer Control

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hot Air Circulation for efficient, low-oil cooking Limited capacity for larger families 6 Presets for versatile cooking options The touch panel may require careful handling Touch Panel for easy operation Requires counter space for placement Temperature & Timer Control for precise cooking The sleek black design complements kitchen aesthetics

6. KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel

Discover the KENT Star Air Fryer, a culinary marvel with a 4L capacity and 1300W power. Its LED Display Touch Panel offers convenient operation, while Rapid Hot Air Technology ensures quick and uniform cooking. With versatile functions including fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake, this fryer caters to various cooking needs, promising delicious and healthy meals with every use.

Specifications of KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel:

Model: Star Air Fryer

Power: 1300W

Capacity: 4 litres

Technology: Rapid Hot Air

Functions: Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, Bake

Control: LED Display Touch Panel

Heating: High Temperature & Uniform Heating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rapid Hot Air Technology for quick and uniform cooking Relatively lower power compared to some models Versatile functions for various cooking needs The LED display may require careful handling Large 4L capacity suitable for family cooking The large footprint may occupy more counter space High-temperature capability ensures efficient cooking

7. GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer

Presenting the GOBBLER Electric Fryer, a 5.5-liter culinary monster with 1400W of power. With its unique 360-degree Rapid Air Technology, it guarantees less oil and healthier frying. Take pleasure in accurate cooking with a timing and temperature control that you can customize. The non-stick fry basket makes cleaning simple, and the turquoise hue gives your kitchen a fashionable touch.

Specifications of GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer:

Model: GBAF-55B

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: 360 Degree Rapid Air

Control: Adjustable Temperature & Timer

Basket: Non-stick

Colour: Turquoise

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology for healthier frying Large capacity may require more storage space Adjustable temperature control for precise cooking Higher power consumption compared to smaller models Timer function for convenient cooking management Turquoise color may not suit all kitchen aesthetics Non-stick fry basket facilitates easy cleaning

8. INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity

Unlock the potential of the INALSA Air Fryer, a 4.2-litre kitchen ally. Supplied with 1400W of electricity for effective cooking and Smart AirCrisp Technology. Its six functions baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating allow for air frying, while the transparent window and internal light improve vision when cooking. Grab hold of an INALSA Tasty Fry MW and elevate your culinary experience.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity:

Model: Tasty fry MW

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: Smart AirCrisp

Functions: Air fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Reheat

Additional Features: Visible window, Internal light

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 6-in-1 appliance for various cooking methods Large capacity may require more storage space Smart AirCrisp Technology for efficient cooking Higher power consumption compared to smaller models Visible windows and internal light enhance cooking visibility 4.2-litre capacity ideal for cooking large batches

9. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry, 1400W 4.2L

Discover the INALSA Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer, which boasts a potent 1400W motor and Smart Aircrisp Technology. With a 4.2-litre capacity, its 8 settings, touch control, and digital display provide precision control and a range of cooking possibilities. Take advantage of the sleek black appearance, variable temperature, and timer control for consistently excellent results. So enhance your cooking experience with this versatile kitchen appliance.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry -1400W 4.2L:

Brand: INALSA

Model: Digital Tasty Fry

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: Smart Aircrisp

Presets: 8

Control: Touch control & digital display

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart Aircrisp Technology for efficient cooking Large capacity may require more storage space 8 presets for versatile cooking options Higher power consumption compared to smaller models Touch control and digital display for easy operation Variable temperature and timer control for precise cooking The sleek black design adds elegance to your kitchen

Best 3 features for you

Products Power (W) Capacity (Litres) Control Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres 200W 4 Digital AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres 1400W 4.5 Digital Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer 1500W 6 Digital INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L 1400W 4.2 Digital Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home, 1350W 1350W 4.2 Digital KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel 1300W 4 LED Touch Panel GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer 1400W 5.5 Timer Function & Temperature Control INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity 1400W 4.2 Digital INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry -1400W 4.2L 1400W 4.2 Digital

Best value for money

The AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer stands out as an exceptional value-for-money product. With its 1400W power and 4.5-litre capacity, it offers ample cooking space and efficient performance. The digital control panel ensures precise temperature and timer settings for perfect results every time. Its versatility in frying, baking, grilling, and roasting makes it a multifunctional kitchen companion. Plus, its affordable price point makes it an attractive choice for those seeking quality and affordability in one package.

Best overall product

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres emerges as the best overall product in its class. With a generous 4-litre capacity and 1400W power, it offers rapid, even cooking for a variety of dishes. Equipped with advanced technology and features like the 360° Rapid Air Cooking system, it ensures consistent results with 95% less oil. Its user-friendly design, including the LED display touch panel, enhances cooking convenience. The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex promises culinary excellence and efficiency for any kitchen.

How to find the best air fryers under ₹ 5000?

To discover the best air fryers under ₹5000, start by researching online reviews and ratings to gauge performance and reliability. Look for models with essential features like rapid air technology, adjustable temperature control, and a spacious cooking capacity. Consider brands known for quality and customer satisfaction. Compare prices, features, and customer feedback to make an informed decision based on your cooking needs and budget constraints.

