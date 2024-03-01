Best air fryers under ₹5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks
Best air fryers under ₹5000: Uncover the top 9 models for delicious, low-fat meals. Upgrade your cooking affordably with top-rated air fryers!
Finding appliances that make cooking nutritious food easier without compromising taste or convenience is crucial for adopting healthier eating habits. In this endeavour, air fryers prove to be invaluable partners, particularly for individuals who want to prepare flavourful, low-fat meals without sacrificing appeal. The line of air fryers, which start from less than ₹5000, provides an affordable entry point into the world of healthier cooking, enabling both individuals and families to start their path towards improved nutrition.
With the use of cutting-edge technology, these air fryers transform conventional cooking techniques by circulating hot air to cook food uniformly and crisp it to perfection with little to no additional oil needed. Their adaptable features enable them to meet a wide range of cooking requirements, including baking, grilling, roasting, and frying. When incorporating air fryers into their cooking regimen, individuals can look forward to relishing many lower-fat and lower-calorie versions of their favourite foods.
The affordable pricing of these air fryers ensures healthy cooking is accessible to all. With the top 9 options under ₹5000, start a low-fat food journey, satisfying palates and nourishing bodies, improving eating habits and well-being. Check out the carefully selected compilation of top air fryers available on Amazon featured in this article.
1. Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres
Discover the Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litre Essential, featuring 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology for crispy dishes with 95% less oil. Its nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket ensures hassle-free cleanup. Enjoy quick cooking and access to over 100 recipes through the free app. Elevate your culinary creations with this versatile appliance, offering convenience and healthier cooking options for your kitchen adventures.
Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres:
Model: Vortex 3.7 Litres
Capacity: 4 Litres
Technology: 360 Degree EvenCrisp
Oil Usage: 95 percent less
Basket: Nonstick, Dishwasher Safe
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology
|It may be expensive for some
|Nonstick & Dishwasher Safe Basket
|A larger capacity may not be needed
|Fast Cooking
2. AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres
Upgrade your cooking experience with the AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer. Boasting a capacity of 4.5 litres, this electric convection oven operates at 1400W and offers 7 preset programs including reheat. With 360-degree air circulation, it ensures even cooking results. The digital touch display allows for easy operation, while its versatility allows you to bake, roast, and toast a variety of dishes. Available in sleek black design.
Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres:
Capacity: 4.5 litres
Power: 1400W
Preset Programs: 7
Air Circulation: 360 degrees
Display: Digital Touch
Functions: Bake, Roast, Toast
Colour: Black
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Large capacity for versatile cooking
|Limited color options
|Powerful 1400W motor
|May be bulky for smaller kitchens
|Convenient digital touch display
|Higher power consumption
|Seven preset programs for ease of cooking
Also Read: Best air fryers: 10 budget-friendly picks under ₹3000
3. Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer
Experience versatile cooking with the Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer. Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat with ease. Enjoy 360-degree rapid air cooking with 85% less oil, controlled by temperature and time settings. Its non-stick fryer pan and auto-off feature ensure hassle-free cooking. With a sleek design, this air fryer complements any kitchen decor effortlessly.
Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer:
Capacity: 6 litres
Power: 1500W
Cooking Functions: Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, reheat
Cooking Technology: 360-degree rapid-air cooking
Oil Reduction: 85 percentage
Control: Temperature and time control
Additional Features: Non-stick fryer pan, auto-off function
Design: Sleek black design
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Versatile cooking functions
|Large footprints may not fit all kitchens
|Rapid air cooking with reduced oil
|Limited color options
|Precise temperature and time control
|Higher power consumption
|Non-stick fryer pan for easy cleaning
|Sleek and modern design
4. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L
Discover the crispy results of the INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry, with Smart Aircrisp Technology. It provides accuracy and ease with its Touch Control & Digital Display, 8-Preset choices. Cooking may be tailored thanks to the Timer Control and Variable Temperature. Its elegant black appearance fits perfectly with any kitchen, and its 4.2-litre volume makes it a necessary cooking partner for family-sized dinners.
Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L:
Model: INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry
Power: 1400W
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Technology: Smart Aircrisp Technology
Control: Touch Control & Digital Display
Presets: 8-Preset options
Features: Variable Temperature & Timer Control
Colour: Black
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Smart Aircrisp Technology for crispy results
|Limited capacity for larger meals
|8-Preset options for convenient cooking
|Digital display may be prone to fingerprints
|Touch Control & Digital Display for precision
|Requires counter space for placement
|Variable Temperature & Timer Control
|The sleek black design complements any kitchen
5. Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home, 1350W
The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer is now available for use at home. With its 1350W output, its Hot Air Circulation Technology allows for efficient cooking with up to 90% less oil. For simple operation, the fryer has a touch panel and six presets. Precise cooking is ensured by the Temperature and Timer Control, and any kitchen is made more elegant by its sleek black style.
Specifications of Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer for Home, 1350W:
Model: Lifelong LLHFD439
Power: 1350W
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Technology: Hot Air Circulation
Presets: 6 Presets
Control: Touch Panel
Features: Temperature & Timer Control
Colour: Black
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Hot Air Circulation for efficient, low-oil cooking
|Limited capacity for larger families
|6 Presets for versatile cooking options
|The touch panel may require careful handling
|Touch Panel for easy operation
|Requires counter space for placement
|Temperature & Timer Control for precise cooking
|The sleek black design complements kitchen aesthetics
6. KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel
Discover the KENT Star Air Fryer, a culinary marvel with a 4L capacity and 1300W power. Its LED Display Touch Panel offers convenient operation, while Rapid Hot Air Technology ensures quick and uniform cooking. With versatile functions including fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake, this fryer caters to various cooking needs, promising delicious and healthy meals with every use.
Specifications of KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel:
Model: Star Air Fryer
Power: 1300W
Capacity: 4 litres
Technology: Rapid Hot Air
Functions: Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, Bake
Control: LED Display Touch Panel
Heating: High Temperature & Uniform Heating
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Rapid Hot Air Technology for quick and uniform cooking
|Relatively lower power compared to some models
|Versatile functions for various cooking needs
|The LED display may require careful handling
|Large 4L capacity suitable for family cooking
|The large footprint may occupy more counter space
|High-temperature capability ensures efficient cooking
7. GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer
Presenting the GOBBLER Electric Fryer, a 5.5-liter culinary monster with 1400W of power. With its unique 360-degree Rapid Air Technology, it guarantees less oil and healthier frying. Take pleasure in accurate cooking with a timing and temperature control that you can customize. The non-stick fry basket makes cleaning simple, and the turquoise hue gives your kitchen a fashionable touch.
Specifications of GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer:
Model: GBAF-55B
Capacity: 5.5 litres
Power: 1400W
Technology: 360 Degree Rapid Air
Control: Adjustable Temperature & Timer
Basket: Non-stick
Colour: Turquoise
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|360 Degree Rapid Air Technology for healthier frying
|Large capacity may require more storage space
|Adjustable temperature control for precise cooking
|Higher power consumption compared to smaller models
|Timer function for convenient cooking management
|Turquoise color may not suit all kitchen aesthetics
|Non-stick fry basket facilitates easy cleaning
8. INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity
Unlock the potential of the INALSA Air Fryer, a 4.2-litre kitchen ally. Supplied with 1400W of electricity for effective cooking and Smart AirCrisp Technology. Its six functions baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating allow for air frying, while the transparent window and internal light improve vision when cooking. Grab hold of an INALSA Tasty Fry MW and elevate your culinary experience.
Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity:
Model: Tasty fry MW
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Power: 1400W
Technology: Smart AirCrisp
Functions: Air fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Reheat
Additional Features: Visible window, Internal light
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Versatile 6-in-1 appliance for various cooking methods
|Large capacity may require more storage space
|Smart AirCrisp Technology for efficient cooking
|Higher power consumption compared to smaller models
|Visible windows and internal light enhance cooking visibility
|4.2-litre capacity ideal for cooking large batches
9. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry, 1400W 4.2L
Discover the INALSA Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer, which boasts a potent 1400W motor and Smart Aircrisp Technology. With a 4.2-litre capacity, its 8 settings, touch control, and digital display provide precision control and a range of cooking possibilities. Take advantage of the sleek black appearance, variable temperature, and timer control for consistently excellent results. So enhance your cooking experience with this versatile kitchen appliance.
Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry -1400W 4.2L:
Brand: INALSA
Model: Digital Tasty Fry
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Power: 1400W
Technology: Smart Aircrisp
Presets: 8
Control: Touch control & digital display
Colour: Black
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Smart Aircrisp Technology for efficient cooking
|Large capacity may require more storage space
|8 presets for versatile cooking options
|Higher power consumption compared to smaller models
|Touch control and digital display for easy operation
|Variable temperature and timer control for precise cooking
|The sleek black design adds elegance to your kitchen
Also Read: 10 best options to help you achieve your health goals
Best 3 features for you
|Products
|Power (W)
|Capacity (Litres)
|Control
|Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres
|200W
|4
|Digital
|AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres
|1400W
|4.5
|Digital
|Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer
|1500W
|6
|Digital
|INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L
|1400W
|4.2
|Digital
|Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home, 1350W
|1350W
|4.2
|Digital
|KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel
|1300W
|4
|LED Touch Panel
|GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer
|1400W
|5.5
|Timer Function & Temperature Control
|INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity
|1400W
|4.2
|Digital
|INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry -1400W 4.2L
|1400W
|4.2
|Digital
Best value for money
The AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer stands out as an exceptional value-for-money product. With its 1400W power and 4.5-litre capacity, it offers ample cooking space and efficient performance. The digital control panel ensures precise temperature and timer settings for perfect results every time. Its versatility in frying, baking, grilling, and roasting makes it a multifunctional kitchen companion. Plus, its affordable price point makes it an attractive choice for those seeking quality and affordability in one package.
Best overall product
The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres emerges as the best overall product in its class. With a generous 4-litre capacity and 1400W power, it offers rapid, even cooking for a variety of dishes. Equipped with advanced technology and features like the 360° Rapid Air Cooking system, it ensures consistent results with 95% less oil. Its user-friendly design, including the LED display touch panel, enhances cooking convenience. The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex promises culinary excellence and efficiency for any kitchen.
How to find the best air fryers under ₹5000?
To discover the best air fryers under ₹5000, start by researching online reviews and ratings to gauge performance and reliability. Look for models with essential features like rapid air technology, adjustable temperature control, and a spacious cooking capacity. Consider brands known for quality and customer satisfaction. Compare prices, features, and customer feedback to make an informed decision based on your cooking needs and budget constraints.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.