News / Technology / Best air fryers under 5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks

Best air fryers under 5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks

ByKanika Budhiraja
Mar 01, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Best air fryers under ₹5000: Uncover the top 9 models for delicious, low-fat meals. Upgrade your cooking affordably with top-rated air fryers!

Finding appliances that make cooking nutritious food easier without compromising taste or convenience is crucial for adopting healthier eating habits. In this endeavour, air fryers prove to be invaluable partners, particularly for individuals who want to prepare flavourful, low-fat meals without sacrificing appeal. The line of air fryers, which start from less than 5000, provides an affordable entry point into the world of healthier cooking, enabling both individuals and families to start their path towards improved nutrition.

Say hello to guilt-free cooking with air fryers, your ticket to deliciously healthy meals.
With the use of cutting-edge technology, these air fryers transform conventional cooking techniques by circulating hot air to cook food uniformly and crisp it to perfection with little to no additional oil needed. Their adaptable features enable them to meet a wide range of cooking requirements, including baking, grilling, roasting, and frying. When incorporating air fryers into their cooking regimen, individuals can look forward to relishing many lower-fat and lower-calorie versions of their favourite foods.

The affordable pricing of these air fryers ensures healthy cooking is accessible to all. With the top 9 options under 5000, start a low-fat food journey, satisfying palates and nourishing bodies, improving eating habits and well-being. Check out the carefully selected compilation of top air fryers available on Amazon featured in this article.

1. Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres

B0B527LRZQ

Discover the Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litre Essential, featuring 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology for crispy dishes with 95% less oil. Its nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket ensures hassle-free cleanup. Enjoy quick cooking and access to over 100 recipes through the free app. Elevate your culinary creations with this versatile appliance, offering convenience and healthier cooking options for your kitchen adventures.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres:

Model: Vortex 3.7 Litres

Capacity: 4 Litres

Technology: 360 Degree EvenCrisp

Oil Usage: 95 percent less

Basket: Nonstick, Dishwasher Safe

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
360 Degree EvenCrisp TechnologyIt may be expensive for some
Nonstick & Dishwasher Safe BasketA larger capacity may not be needed
Fast Cooking 

2. AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres

B0CBBLBDRK

Upgrade your cooking experience with the AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer. Boasting a capacity of 4.5 litres, this electric convection oven operates at 1400W and offers 7 preset programs including reheat. With 360-degree air circulation, it ensures even cooking results. The digital touch display allows for easy operation, while its versatility allows you to bake, roast, and toast a variety of dishes. Available in sleek black design.

Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres:

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Power: 1400W

Preset Programs: 7

Air Circulation: 360 degrees

Display: Digital Touch

Functions: Bake, Roast, Toast

Colour: Black

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Large capacity for versatile cookingLimited color options
Powerful 1400W motorMay be bulky for smaller kitchens
Convenient digital touch displayHigher power consumption
Seven preset programs for ease of cooking 

3. Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer

B0CD82GXDZ

Experience versatile cooking with the Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer. Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat with ease. Enjoy 360-degree rapid air cooking with 85% less oil, controlled by temperature and time settings. Its non-stick fryer pan and auto-off feature ensure hassle-free cooking. With a sleek design, this air fryer complements any kitchen decor effortlessly.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer:

Capacity: 6 litres

Power: 1500W

Cooking Functions: Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, reheat

Cooking Technology: 360-degree rapid-air cooking

Oil Reduction: 85 percentage

Control: Temperature and time control

Additional Features: Non-stick fryer pan, auto-off function

Design: Sleek black design

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Versatile cooking functionsLarge footprints may not fit all kitchens
Rapid air cooking with reduced oilLimited color options
Precise temperature and time controlHigher power consumption
Non-stick fryer pan for easy cleaning 
Sleek and modern design 

4. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L

B0BRB2YNFT

Discover the crispy results of the INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry, with Smart Aircrisp Technology. It provides accuracy and ease with its Touch Control & Digital Display, 8-Preset choices. Cooking may be tailored thanks to the Timer Control and Variable Temperature. Its elegant black appearance fits perfectly with any kitchen, and its 4.2-litre volume makes it a necessary cooking partner for family-sized dinners.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L:

Model: INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry

Power: 1400W

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Technology: Smart Aircrisp Technology

Control: Touch Control & Digital Display

Presets: 8-Preset options

Features: Variable Temperature & Timer Control

Colour: Black

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Smart Aircrisp Technology for crispy resultsLimited capacity for larger meals
8-Preset options for convenient cookingDigital display may be prone to fingerprints
Touch Control & Digital Display for precisionRequires counter space for placement
Variable Temperature & Timer Control 
The sleek black design complements any kitchen 

5. Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home, 1350W

B0C1KFT4N5

The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer is now available for use at home. With its 1350W output, its Hot Air Circulation Technology allows for efficient cooking with up to 90% less oil. For simple operation, the fryer has a touch panel and six presets. Precise cooking is ensured by the Temperature and Timer Control, and any kitchen is made more elegant by its sleek black style.

Specifications of Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer for Home, 1350W:

Model: Lifelong LLHFD439

Power: 1350W

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Technology: Hot Air Circulation

Presets: 6 Presets

Control: Touch Panel

Features: Temperature & Timer Control

Colour: Black

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Hot Air Circulation for efficient, low-oil cookingLimited capacity for larger families
6 Presets for versatile cooking optionsThe touch panel may require careful handling
Touch Panel for easy operationRequires counter space for placement
Temperature & Timer Control for precise cooking 
The sleek black design complements kitchen aesthetics 

6. KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel

B0CMCQY7M5

Discover the KENT Star Air Fryer, a culinary marvel with a 4L capacity and 1300W power. Its LED Display Touch Panel offers convenient operation, while Rapid Hot Air Technology ensures quick and uniform cooking. With versatile functions including fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake, this fryer caters to various cooking needs, promising delicious and healthy meals with every use.

Specifications of KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel:

Model: Star Air Fryer

Power: 1300W

Capacity: 4 litres

Technology: Rapid Hot Air

Functions: Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, Bake

Control: LED Display Touch Panel

Heating: High Temperature & Uniform Heating

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Rapid Hot Air Technology for quick and uniform cookingRelatively lower power compared to some models
Versatile functions for various cooking needsThe LED display may require careful handling
Large 4L capacity suitable for family cookingThe large footprint may occupy more counter space
High-temperature capability ensures efficient cooking 

7. GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer

B0BL76HH82

Presenting the GOBBLER Electric Fryer, a 5.5-liter culinary monster with 1400W of power. With its unique 360-degree Rapid Air Technology, it guarantees less oil and healthier frying. Take pleasure in accurate cooking with a timing and temperature control that you can customize. The non-stick fry basket makes cleaning simple, and the turquoise hue gives your kitchen a fashionable touch.

Specifications of GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer:

Model: GBAF-55B

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: 360 Degree Rapid Air

Control: Adjustable Temperature & Timer

Basket: Non-stick

Colour: Turquoise

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
360 Degree Rapid Air Technology for healthier fryingLarge capacity may require more storage space
Adjustable temperature control for precise cookingHigher power consumption compared to smaller models
Timer function for convenient cooking managementTurquoise color may not suit all kitchen aesthetics
Non-stick fry basket facilitates easy cleaning 

8. INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity

B0C7QWSTG4

Unlock the potential of the INALSA Air Fryer, a 4.2-litre kitchen ally. Supplied with 1400W of electricity for effective cooking and Smart AirCrisp Technology. Its six functions baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating allow for air frying, while the transparent window and internal light improve vision when cooking. Grab hold of an INALSA Tasty Fry MW and elevate your culinary experience.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity:

Model: Tasty fry MW

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: Smart AirCrisp

Functions: Air fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Reheat

Additional Features: Visible window, Internal light

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Versatile 6-in-1 appliance for various cooking methodsLarge capacity may require more storage space
Smart AirCrisp Technology for efficient cookingHigher power consumption compared to smaller models
Visible windows and internal light enhance cooking visibility 
4.2-litre capacity ideal for cooking large batches 

9. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry, 1400W 4.2L

B0BRB2YNFT

Discover the INALSA Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer, which boasts a potent 1400W motor and Smart Aircrisp Technology. With a 4.2-litre capacity, its 8 settings, touch control, and digital display provide precision control and a range of cooking possibilities. Take advantage of the sleek black appearance, variable temperature, and timer control for consistently excellent results. So enhance your cooking experience with this versatile kitchen appliance.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry -1400W 4.2L:

Brand: INALSA

Model: Digital Tasty Fry

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: Smart Aircrisp

Presets: 8

Control: Touch control & digital display

Colour: Black

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Smart Aircrisp Technology for efficient cookingLarge capacity may require more storage space
8 presets for versatile cooking optionsHigher power consumption compared to smaller models
Touch control and digital display for easy operation 
Variable temperature and timer control for precise cooking 
The sleek black design adds elegance to your kitchen 

Best 3 features for you

ProductsPower (W)Capacity (Litres)Control
Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres200W4Digital
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 Litres1400W4.5Digital
Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer1500W6Digital
INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L1400W4.2Digital
Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home, 1350W1350W4.2Digital
KENT Star Air Fryer with LED Display Touch Panel1300W4LED Touch Panel
GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer1400W5.5Timer Function & Temperature Control
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 4.2 L Capacity1400W4.2Digital
INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry -1400W 4.2L1400W4.2Digital

Best value for money

The AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer stands out as an exceptional value-for-money product. With its 1400W power and 4.5-litre capacity, it offers ample cooking space and efficient performance. The digital control panel ensures precise temperature and timer settings for perfect results every time. Its versatility in frying, baking, grilling, and roasting makes it a multifunctional kitchen companion. Plus, its affordable price point makes it an attractive choice for those seeking quality and affordability in one package.

Best overall product

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litres emerges as the best overall product in its class. With a generous 4-litre capacity and 1400W power, it offers rapid, even cooking for a variety of dishes. Equipped with advanced technology and features like the 360° Rapid Air Cooking system, it ensures consistent results with 95% less oil. Its user-friendly design, including the LED display touch panel, enhances cooking convenience. The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex promises culinary excellence and efficiency for any kitchen.

How to find the best air fryers under 5000?

To discover the best air fryers under 5000, start by researching online reviews and ratings to gauge performance and reliability. Look for models with essential features like rapid air technology, adjustable temperature control, and a spacious cooking capacity. Consider brands known for quality and customer satisfaction. Compare prices, features, and customer feedback to make an informed decision based on your cooking needs and budget constraints.

