Best air fryers: 10 budget-friendly picks under 3000

Air fryers are one of the most popular kitchen appliances in recent years. They offer a convenient and healthy way to cook a variety of dishes, from crispy fries and nuggets to juicy chicken and fish. Air fryers use hot air circulation to cook food evenly and quickly, with little or no oil required. This means you can enjoy your favorite fried foods without the guilt of excess calories and fat. Best air fryers: Cook in style with our top picks.

But air fryers are not just for frying. You can also use them to bake, roast, grill, and even dehydrate food. The possibilities are endless, as you can experiment with different recipes and cuisines. Whether you want to make a quick breakfast, a hearty lunch, or a delicious dinner, an air fryer can help you whip up a feast in no time. Air fryers are also a fashion statement for home appliances. A good air fryer makes the kitchen glow and is convenient for the user as well as the guest. Air fryers are becoming a norm and a necessity for each home.

However, air fryers can be quite expensive, especially if you are looking for a large capacity or a multi-functional model. If you are on a tight budget, you might think that owning an air fryer is out of your reach. But don't worry, we have good news for you. There are many affordable air fryers in the market that can fit your needs and preferences.

In this blog, we will show you the 10 best air fryers under 3000 Rupees that you can buy online or in stores. We will also give you some tips on how to choose the right air fryer for your kitchen, and how to use and maintain it properly. By the end of this blog, you will be ready to enjoy the benefits of air frying without breaking the bank.

1. Amion AM2025AF 2.5 Litre Oil Free Air Fryer With 6 Recipes Preset Function Nonstick Frying Pot



The Amion AM2025AF 2.5 Litre Oil Free Air Fryer is a multifunctional appliance that can air fry, grill, roast, and bake your favorite food with less fat and grease. It has a nonstick frying pot, a digital LCD screen, and six preset functions for different dishes. It also has an auto switch-off timer and an adjustable temperature setting from 180°F to 400°F. It is easy to clean and comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the best air fryers under 3000.

Specifications of Amion AM2025AF 2.5 Litre Oil Free Air Fryer

Product name: Amion AM2025AF 2.5 Litre Oil Free Air Fryer

Product dimensions: 15D x 10W x 15H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1200 W

Product capacity: 2.5 L

Product features: Oil free air frying technology Rapid air circulation for even cooking Nonstick frying pot for easy cleaning Digital LCD screen for preset functions and timer Six preset functions for chicken wings, fries, nuggets, pizza, cake, and fish sticks Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Adjustable temperature setting (180°F to 400°F) Detachable dishwasher safe basket



Pros Cons Get a multifunction cooker that saves your time and money May not be able to cook very large or thick items Easy to clean with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle, and a detachable dishwasher safe basket Hassle-free operation with accessible buttons and an easy cooking set up

2. INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 L Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology



The INALSA Air Fryer for Home is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat your food with less oil and fat. It has a 5.5 L capacity, a visible window and internal light, a 1600 W power output, and an 8 preset menu with a digital display. It also has a smoke vent for absorbing unwanted odour and smoke. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the top-rated budget air fryers.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 L Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light

Product name: INALSA Air Fryer for Home

Product dimensions: 33D x 34.7W x 33H centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1600 W

Product capacity: 5.5 L

Product features: Air Crisp Technology of 360° hot air convection system Oil free cooking with up to 99% reduction in oil content Visible window and internal light for monitoring food Digital LCD screen for preset functions and timer Eight preset functions for chicken wings, fries, nuggets, pizza, cake, fish sticks, bread slices and reheat Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Adjustable temperature setting (80°C to 200°C) Smoke vent for absorbing unwanted odour and smoke



Pros Cons Get a multifunction cooker that saves your time and money May not be able to cook very large or thick items Hassle-free operation with accessible buttons and an easy cooking set up May require some trial and error to find the optimal settings

3. iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Full Touch Controls, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Auto off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Settings

The iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast and reheat your food with less oil and fat. It has a 5 L capacity, a digital LCD screen, and seven preset functions for different dishes. It also has an auto switch-off timer and a fully adjustable temperature setting from 80°C to 200°C. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the best iBELL air fryers.

Specifications of iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets

Product name: iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L

Product dimensions: 33D x 34.7W x 33H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1600 W

Product capacity: 5 L

Product features: Air Crisp Technology of 360° hot air convection system Oil free cooking with up to 99% reduction in oil content Digital LCD screen for preset functions and timer Seven preset functions for chicken wings, fries, nuggets, pizza, cake, fish sticks, bread slices and reheat Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Fully adjustable temperature setting (80°C to 200°C)



Pros Cons Get a multi-function cooker that saves your time and money May not be able to cook very large or thick items Hassle-free operation with accessible buttons and an easy cooking set up May require some trial and error to find the optimal settings Easy to clean with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle, detachable dishwasher safe basket

4. KrissKross Air Fryer 4.5L,1400W Oil Free Air Fryer Oven With Nonstick Removable Basket, One-Touch Digital Screen, Rapid Air Circulation,4Presets&Warm&6Hours Timing, Dishwasher Safe

The KrissKross Air Fryer 4.5L is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast and reheat your food with less oil and fat. It has a 4.5 L capacity, a one-touch digital screen, and four preset functions for different dishes. It also has a rapid air circulation technology that cooks food 30% faster than other air fryers. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. It is one of the best affordable air fryers.

Specifications of krisskross Air Fryer 4.5L,1400W Oil Free Air Fryer Oven With Nonstick Removable Basket

Product name: KrissKross Air Fryer 4.5L

Product dimensions: 28D x 28W x 30H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Product output wattage: 1400 W

Product capacity: 4.5 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 85% reduction in calories One-touch digital screen for preset functions and timer Four preset functions for chip, meat, nut, pizza Rapid air circulation technology for fast and even cooking Auto switch off timer (0-6 hrs) Fully adjustable temperature setting (80°C to 200°C)



Pros Cons Get a multi-function cooker that saves your time and money May not be able to cook very large or thick items Hassle-free operation with accessible buttons and an easy cooking set up May require some trial and error to find the optimal settings

5. SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket

The SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat your food with less oil and fat. It has a 3.5 L capacity, a digital LCD screen, and six preset functions for different dishes. It also comes with a mobile app that provides 100+ recipe eBooks and videos in various languages. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the best air fryers under ₹3000.

Specifications of SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen

Product name: SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen

Product dimensions: 25.4D x 27.9W x 26.7H centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1200 W

Product capacity: 3.5 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 85% reduction in calories Digital LCD screen for preset functions and timer Six preset functions for fries/chips, paneer, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish and pizza Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and videos in various languages Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Fully adjustable temperature setting (180°F to 400°F)



Pros Cons Easy to clean with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle, detachable dishwasher safe basket May not be compatible with some other appliances or cookware Get a multifunction cooker that saves your time and money

6. Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer| 1500W| 4 in 1 Appliance with 8 Preset Menu - Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Soft Touch panel | Low fat Air oven, Oil Free Cooking

The Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer is a 4-in-1 appliance that can air fry, grill, toast, roast and bake your food with less oil and fat. It has a 5 L capacity, a soft touch panel, and eight preset functions for different dishes. It also has an auto switch-off timer and a fully adjustable temperature setting from 180°F to 400°F. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. It is one of the best air fryers and among the budget-friendly ones.

Specifications of Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer| 1500W

Product name: Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer

Product dimensions: 30D x 30W x 35H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1500 W

Product capacity: 5 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 85% reduction in calories Soft touch panel for preset functions and timer Eight preset functions for fries/chips, paneer, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish and pizza Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Fully adjustable temperature setting (180°F to 400°F)



Pros Cons Get a multifunction cooker that saves your time and money May not be able to cook very large or thick items Hassle-free operation with accessible buttons and an easy cooking set up

7. COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer w/See-Through Window & Touch Panel

The COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat your food with less oil and fat. It has a 6.5 L capacity, a see-through window and touch panel, and eight preset functions for different dishes. It also has an auto switch-off timer and a fully adjustable temperature setting from 180°F to 400°F. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the best air fryers under ₹3000.

Specifications of COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer

Product name: COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home

Product dimensions: 42D x 33.6W x 38.5H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1600 W

Product capacity: 6.5 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 95% reduction in calories See-through window and touch panel for preset functions and timer Eight preset functions for fries/chips, vegetables, chicken, meat, shrimp, cake, fish and pizza Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Fully adjustable temperature setting (180°F to 400°F)



Pros Cons Get a multifunction cooker that saves your time and money May not be able to cook very large or thick items Hassle-free operation with accessible buttons and an easy cooking set up Easy to clean with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle, detachable dishwasher safe basket

8. Pringle AF1408 Manual Air Fryer 3.2L For Home With Timer Control Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology

The Pringle AF1408 Manual Air Fryer 3.2L is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, and grill your food with less oil and fat. It has a 3.2 L capacity, a manual timer control, and six preset programs for different dishes. It also has a 360° high-speed air circulation technology that ensures fast and even cooking. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications of Pringle AF1408 Manual Air Fryer 3.2L For Home With Timer Control Fry

Product name: Pringle AF1408 Manual Air Fryer 3.2L

Product dimensions: 28D x 25W x 30H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1250 W

Product capacity: 3.2 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 99% reduction in fat Manual timer control for preset functions and timer Six preset programs for chip, meat, nut, pizza, cake, and fish 360° high speed air circulation technology for fast and even cooking Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Adjustable temperature setting (80°C to 200°C)



Pros Cons Enjoy food with less oil or fat May not be able to cook very large or thick items Easy to clean with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle, detachable dishwasher safe basket May require some trial and error to find the optimal settings

9. Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer for Home - 800W Small Airfryer Machine to Fry, Bake & Roast with Timer Control - Oil Free Fryer Machine

The Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer for Home is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, and grill your food with less oil and fat. It has a 2.5 L capacity, a manual timer control, and six preset programs for different dishes. It also has a 360° high-speed air circulation technology that ensures fast and even cooking. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the best air fryers under 3000.

Specifications of Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer for Home - 800W Small Airfryer Machine to Fry

Product name: Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer for Home

Product dimensions: 22.7D x 22.7W x 25H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 800 W

Product capacity: 2.5 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 99% reduction in fat Manual timer control for preset functions and timer Six preset programs for chip, meat, nut, pizza, cake, and fish 360° high speed air circulation technology for fast and even cooking Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Adjustable temperature setting (80°C to 200°C)



Pros Cons Enjoy food with less oil or fat May not be able to cook very large or thick items Get a multi-function cooker that saves your time and money

10. BRAINLE New 1400W 4.5 Liter Air Fryer for Home: Black Touchscreen Airfryer, Oil-Free Cooking, 200° Oven, Non-Stick Pot

The BRAINLE New 1400W 4.5 Liter Air Fryer for Home is a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast and reheat your food with less oil and fat. It has a 4.5 L capacity, a touchscreen panel, and six preset functions for different dishes. It also has an auto switch-off timer and a fully adjustable temperature setting from 180°F to 400°F. It is easy to use and comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications of BRAINLE New 1400W 4.5 Liter Air Fryer for home

Product name: BRAINLE New 1400W 4.5 Liter Air Fryer for Home

Product dimensions: 26D x 26W x 31H Centimeters

Product weight: 3.8 kg

Product material: Plastic

Product output wattage: 1400 W

Product capacity: 4.5 L

Product features: Oil free cooking with up to 99% reduction in fat Touchscreen panel for preset functions and timer Six preset functions for chip, meat, nut, pizza, cake, and fish Auto switch off timer (0-30 mins) Fully adjustable temperature setting (180°F to 400°F)



Pros Cons Enjoy food with less oil or fat May not be compatible with some other appliances or cookware Easy to clean with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle, detachable dishwasher safe basket

Top three features for you

Product Name Capacity Output Wattage Product Dimensions Amion AM2025AF 2.5 Litre Oil Free Air Fryer 2.5 L 1200 W 15D x 10W x 15H cm INALSA Air Fryer for Home 5.5 L Capacity Visible Window & Internal Light 1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Full Touch Controls, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Auto off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Settings 5 L 1600 W 33D x 34.7W x 33H cm krisskross Air Fryer 4.5L,1400W Oil Free Air Fryer Oven With Nonstick Removable Basket,One-Touch Digital Screen,Rapid Air Circulation,4Presets&Warm&6Hours Timing,Dishwasher Safe 4.5 L 1400 W 28D x 28W x 30H cm SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket 3.5 L 1200 W 25.4D x 27.9W x 26.7H cm BRAINLE New 1400W 4.5 Liter Air Fryer for Home: Black Touchscreen Airfryer, Oil-Free Cooking, 200° Oven, Non-Stick Pot 4.5 L 1400 W 26D x 26W x 31H cm Pringle AF1408 Manual Air Fryer 3.2L For Home With Timer Control Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 3.2 L 1250 W 28D x 25W x 30H cm Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer for Home - 800W Small Airfryer Machine to Fry, Bake & Roast with Timer Control - Oil Free Fryer Machine 2.5 L 800 W 22.7D x 22.7W x 25H cm COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer w/See-Through Window & Touch Panel 6.5 L 1600 W 42D x 33.6W x 38.5H cm Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer 1500W 4 in 1 Appliance with 8 Preset Menu - Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake Soft Touch panel

Best overall product

The INALSA Air Fryer for Home | 5.5 L Capacity | Visible Window & Internal Light | 1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology is the best overall product. Here are some of the reasons why:

It has the largest capacity of 5.5 L, which can cook more food at once and serve a large family or a party. It is one of the best air fryer under 3000.

It has a visible window and internal light, which allows the user to monitor the food without opening the basket and losing heat.

It has a high power output of 1600 W, which can cook food faster and more evenly than lower wattage models.

It has a smart AirCrisp technology, which reduces the oil content of the food by up to 99% and makes it crispy and delicious.

It has eight preset functions for various dishes, which makes it easy to use and versatile for different cuisines.

Best value-for-money product

The Lifelong 2.5L Air Fryer for Home - 800W Small Airfryer Machine to Fry, Bake & Roast with Timer Control - Oil Free Fryer Machine is the best value-for-money product. Here are some of the reasons why:

It has the lowest price of Rs. 2,999 among the ten air fryers, which makes it affordable and budget-friendly.

It has a decent capacity of 2.5 L, which can cook enough food for a small family or a couple.

It has a low power output of 800 W, which can save energy and electricity bills.

It has six preset programs for various dishes, which makes it easy to use and versatile for different cuisines. It is one of the best air fryer under 3000.

It has a 360° high-speed air circulation technology, which reduces the oil content of the food by up to 99% and makes it crispy and delicious.

How to choose the best air fryer under 3000 for you

Here is a very short guide on how to choose the best, cost-effective air fryer:

Consider your budget and how often you will use the air fryer. You can find cheap models under Rs. 3,000, and they may have similar features and good quality than more expensive ones.

Compare the capacity, power, and features of different models. Look for an air fryer that can cook enough food for your family, has a high wattage for fast and even cooking, and has preset functions for various dishes.

Read customer reviews and ratings to get an idea of the performance, durability, and ease of use of the air fryer.

