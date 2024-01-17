Best air fryers: 10 best options to help you achieve your health goals

An air fryer can be a valuable addition to your kitchen, offering health benefits, versatility, efficiency, and ease of use. Whether you're looking to make healthier meals, save time on meal preparation, or expand your culinary repertoire, you don't need deep pockets to buy an air fryer. Most air fryers feature user-friendly controls and presets that make them easy to operate, even for novice cooks

You can buy the best air fryer under 10000 to help you achieve your health goals. One of the primary advantages of investing in air fryers is that it promotes healthier cooking. With rapid air technology, premium air fryers can crisp foods with little to no oil, reducing the overall fat and calorie content compared to traditional frying methods.

Air fryers are incredibly versatile and can cook various foods, including but not limited to fries, chicken wings, vegetables, fish, steak, and even baked goods. Efficient Budget Air Fryers are designed to cook food quickly and evenly, making meal preparation more efficient.

They can significantly reduce cooking times compared to conventional ovens, helping you get dinner on the table faster. Best air fryers are generally more energy-efficient than traditional ovens and stovetops, using rapid air technology to cook food quickly and evenly. This efficiency can help reduce your energy consumption and lower your utility bills.

Most air fryers feature user-friendly controls and presets that make them easy to operate, even for novice cooks. Set the desired temperature and cooking time, and the air fryer will do the rest. Many Affordable Air Fryers 10k come with removable, non-stick baskets or trays that are easy to clean. Remove the basket or tray, wash it with warm, soapy water, or place it in the dishwasher, and wipe down the interior and exterior of the air fryer as needed.

Air fryers are generally more compact than conventional ovens and deep fryers, making them ideal for smaller kitchens or limited counter space. Despite their size, they can still accommodate a significant amount of food, making them suitable for families of various sizes. Here, you will find several of the best air fryer budget-friendly options that will help you pursue healthy eating habits.

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252 is a beacon of innovation, versatility, and health-conscious design in modern kitchens. From its unparalleled frying technology and multi-functional capabilities to intuitive controls, safety features, and effortless maintenance, it promises to elevate your culinary creations.

With PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer, you get consistent frying results every time, thanks to the patented Rapid Air technology complemented by a unique starfish design pan. Enjoy perfectly fried delicacies without constant flipping, ensuring convenience and impeccable outcomes with every dish.

The appliance allows you to explore endless culinary possibilities with the ability to Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, and Reheat effortlessly. Whether you're craving crispy fries, succulent grills, or mouth-watering roasts, this air fryer caters to all your cravings at the touch of a button.

The navigation is made easy with the intuitive touch screen featuring 7 presets, allowing you to experiment with diverse recipes effortlessly. The Keep Warm Function also ensures your meals remain at optimal temperatures, ready to serve whenever you are.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel,

Brand: Philips

Colour: Black

Capacity 4.1 liters

Material Plastic

Special Feature Temperature Control

Pros Cons Digital interface easy to use Doesn’t save oil Large basket

2. Amazon Basics 1500 W Air Fryer|4 Liter Non Stick Basket|Led Touch Control|6 Preset Options, 4 liter, Black

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency, versatility, and convenience with the Amazon Basics 1500W Air Fryer. The appliance is meticulously crafted to elevate your cooking experience. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern households, this appliance promises to transform ordinary meals into culinary masterpieces, ensuring satisfaction with every bite. Accommodate gatherings, celebrations, and family dinners effortlessly with its expansive 4-litre capacity. Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying quality time with family, this air fryer ensures you can easily prepare wholesome meals, minimizing preparation time and maximizing enjoyment. The six distinct preset options, including Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Dehydrate, and Reheat, allow you to embrace culinary creativity.

Whether you're craving crispy fries, succulent roasts, or flavorful dried fruits, this appliance caters to every craving, ensuring diverse meal options and culinary satisfaction. It offers unparalleled convenience with the digital touch panel featuring vibrant LEDs. Effortlessly set cooking durations between 1 and 60 minutes and temperatures ranging from 80ºC to 200ºC, ensuring precise control and optimal results with every dish.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 1500 W Air Fryer|4 Litre Non Stick Basket

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4 litres

Material: Non stick

Output Wattage: 1500 Watts

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Pros Cons Does the job well Suggested temperatures for dishes don’t work right Good build quality

3. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket – Green

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a testament to innovation, health-conscious design, and culinary excellence. From its exclusive Appointment Function and generous capacity to advanced air circulation technology, powerful performance, and effortless maintenance, it promises to redefine your cooking experience.

Its functions elevate your cooking experience thanks to the exclusive Appointment Function, which is tailored to craft delectable fried foods ranging from succulent meats and pastries to crispy potato chips. Catering to your culinary cravings, the 4.2-litre capacity ensures ample space to indulge in favourite treats such as French fries, samosas, nuggets, and more. The device lets you prioritize your well-being as it is designed to reduce oil usage by an impressive 85%. With just a spoonful of oil, relish crispy, flavourful dishes while promoting a healthier lifestyle. Embrace 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, replicating the crunchiness of traditional fried foods without the guilt. The best air fryer under 10000 lets you experience rapid heating, consistent cooking, and swift results courtesy of the powerful 1200 Watts heating element.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology

Brand: Pigeon

Colour: Green

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material Stainless Steel: Plastic, Aluminium

Special Feature: Digital

Pros Cons Easy to clean Problem with switch mechanism after few months of usage Preset menu option for popular dishes

4. INALSA Air Fryer for Home|4.2 L Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1400 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance for Air fry,Bake,Roast,Grill and Reheat (Tasty fry MW)

The INALSA Air Fryer is a beacon of innovation, efficiency, and health-conscious design in modern kitchens. From its advanced Air Crisp Technology and visible cooking window to multi-functional capabilities, user-friendly features, and generous capacity, it promises to elevate your culinary journey.

The INALSA Air Fryer lets you embrace a healthier cooking method with the Air Crisp Technology, leveraging a 360° hot air convection system and a potent temperature range of 80°C to 200°C.

Experience a 50% reduction in cooking time compared to traditional ovens, ensuring optimal time and energy savings. Additionally, reduce your food's oil content by up to 99%, relishing crispy, flavourful dishes without compromising health. The device allows you to monitor your culinary creations effortlessly with the innovative window design.

This unique feature lets you observe food progression, preventing overcooking and ensuring perfect results every time without necessitating basket opening. Whether air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, or reheating, this versatile appliance caters to all your culinary needs, ensuring diverse meal options and culinary creativity.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home|4.2 L Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light

Brand: Inalsa

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Pros Cons Efficient performance Cleaning is difficult Ease of use

5. Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode | 1500 Watt & 2 Year Warranty, 5 Liter

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window | 85% Less Oil

Brand: Havells

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Plastic

Special Feature Upto 60 minutes timer, Upto 200 degree Celsius temperature control, 8 Auto pre-set menu with preheat function, Digital touch control panel,.

Pros Cons Looks premium Problem with buttons after few months of use Ease of cleaning

6. AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters, Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven,Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting,Toasting Etc,With Accessories, Silver

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is one best air fryer under ₹10000 that is meticulously crafted to revolutionize your cooking experience. Designed with a harmonious blend of functionality, versatility, and elegance, this appliance is an indispensable asset for culinary enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. With AGARO Regency Air Fryer, you can experience a culinary journey thanks to 9 Preset Recipes, including French Fries, Roast, Fish, shrimp, Pizza, Chicken, Baking, Rotisserie, and Toast.

The device also offers 3 Assist Cooking Functions - Reheat, Preheat, and Defrost, and 4 control settings to achieve culinary perfection tailored to your preferences effortlessly. Boasting a generous 12L capacity and 1800W power, delve into expansive cooking possibilities suitable for families, gatherings, and everyday indulgences.

With a temperature range from 80°C to 200°C and a versatile timer ranging from 1-90 minutes, leverage 360° heat circulation technology to achieve consistent, flavourful results with every dish. The AGARO Regency Air Fryer has a special bevelled LED screen design, transparent cooking window, and interior lighting. You can navigate effortlessly through settings, monitor progress with clarity, and enjoy intuitive touch controls, ensuring convenience at your fingertips.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters, Family Rotisserie Oven

Brand: AGARO

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 12 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature Temperature Control

Pros Cons User-Friendly Interface Accessories not suitable Spacious Basket

7. COSORI Air Fryer for home 4.7L, 9-in-1 Kitchen Oven Appliances, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Digital Tempered Glass Display, Max 230℃ Setting, Quiet, 4 Portions, 1500W, L501 Grey

The COSORI Air Fryer is one of the best air fryer under ₹10,000 that transcends conventional cooking boundaries, offering a harmonious blend of efficiency, style, versatility, and health-conscious innovation. It is an indispensable asset in modern kitchens, from energy-efficient performance and generous capacity to effortless cleaning, customization options, and healthier frying alternatives.

Thanks to advanced rapid heat circulation technology, you can experience up to 55% savings on your energy bill. With a maximum temperature of 230℃ and 50% faster cooking times, relish delicious meals while consuming significantly less electricity, aligning with eco-conscious lifestyles. The COSORI Air Fryer balances compact design and generous capacity, accommodating culinary creations ranging from 12 chicken wings and 2.25kg of whole chicken to 1.8 kilograms of crispy, golden chips.

It is ideal for intimate gatherings, family dinners, and everyday indulgences. Thanks to the removable, non-stick basket for hassle-free cleaning; the device simplifies your post-cooking routine. Whether by hand or dishwasher, maintain pristine conditions effortlessly, ensuring longevity and optimal performance.

Specifications of COSORI Air Fryer for home 4.7L, 9-in-1 Kitchen Oven Appliances

Brand: COSORI

Colour: Grey

Capacity: 4.7 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Temperature Control, Timer, Auto Turn OFF

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Some users complain about burning plastic smell that doesn’t go away Quiet operation

8. iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Full Touch Controls, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Auto off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Settings (Black)

The iBELL AF500M Air Fryer is one best air fryer under ₹10,000 that encapsulates the perfect blend of capacity, power, precision, and reliability, redefining culinary excellence in modern households. Whether you're a seasoned chef or exploring the joys of cooking, this premium appliance promises to elevate your culinary creations, simplify meal preparations, and delight your taste buds.It is the best air fryer under ₹10,000 with a spacious 5-litre capacity, accommodating large batches easily, making it ideal for families, gatherings, and everyday use.

Simplify your cooking journey with the user-friendly touch control interface and vibrant digital display. Effortlessly navigate through settings, customize preferences, and monitor progress with precision, ensuring culinary perfection with every dish. The integrated auto-timer shut-off feature helps embrace worry-free cooking.

It offers tailored cooking durations to your recipes and helps achieve desired textures and savour consistently delicious results, eliminating guesswork and enhancing convenience. The iBELL Air Fryer is backed by a 1-year standard warranty. Additionally, enjoy an extra layer of assurance with an additional 1-year warranty upon free registration within 30 days of delivery, prioritizing customer satisfaction and long-term value.

Specifications of iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets,

Brand: iBell

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Special Feature Temperature Control

Pros Cons Easy touch controls Low quality non-stick coating Sufficient heating power

9. SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket, Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos, Mint Green (Mint, Large (3.5L)

The SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer is a best air fryer under 10000 that is designed to transform your kitchen adventures. It allows you to embrace healthier cooking without compromising flavour, texture, or convenience. Its Rapid 360° air circulation technology ensures quicker cooking times than conventional ovens, delivering deliciously crispy textures with a fraction of the oil typically used in deep-fried foods.

The appliance comes with an advanced touchscreen menu, and you can navigate effortlessly through six cooking presets, including Fries/Chips, Paneer, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish, and Pizza. With a temperature range from 180°F to 400°F in precise 10-degree increments and a 30-minute cooking timer, achieve perfection with every dish.

The company also provides complimentary Recipe eBooks and Videos meticulously curated for Indian delicacies. Available in multiple languages, including it allows you to explore oil-free, healthier alternatives to your favorite regional dishes. The non-stick pan and detachable basket simplify your cooking experience while a cool-touch handle and button guard prevent accidental detachment.

Specifications of SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking

Brand: SOLARA

Colour: Mint

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Material: Plastic

Special Feature Programmable

Pros Cons Easy to clean Quality of plastic handle is not good Accessories are dishwasher safe

10. GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer with 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology, Adjustable Temperature Control, Timer Function & Non-stick Fry Basket (GBAF-55B)

The GOBBLER Electric Frye is your gateway to guilt-free, delicious meals without compromising taste or convenience. It is a state-of-the-art appliance designed to revolutionize your kitchen experience. It is one best air fryer under ₹10,000 that allows you to set your desired temperature between 80°C and 200°C, achieving that perfect crispy finish with an astounding 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Now, you can indulge in your favourite fried delights guilt-free! This air fryer has covered you whether you are craving crispy chicken, sizzling veggies, or reheating yesterday's dessert. The manual temperature control and integrated 60-minute timer offer unparalleled flexibility. The detachable Aluminum basket ensures easy serving, while the cool-touch exterior and auto-shutoff feature prioritize your safety. The air fryer heats up in 2-3 minutes, outperforming conventional ovens in speed and efficiency. The smart Temperature Knob and convenient Timer allow for precise cooking, eliminating the risk of hot oil scalding and making meal preparation easier than ever. It ensures optimal efficiency with a power consumption of 1400W and a power requirement of 220V

Specifications of GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer with 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology

Brand: GOBBLER

Colour: Turquois

Capacity: 5.5 liters

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Countdown Timer

Pros Cons Easy to use None Good performance

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large Starfish design for even cooking 5-in-1- fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat Consumes 67% less power Amazon Basics 1500 W Air Fryer|4 Liter Non Stick Basket|Led Touch Control|6 Preset Options, 4 liter, Black Large capacity- 4 liters 6 Preset Options 360° Airflow System Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green 8 preset menu and defrost Appointment button to start cooking at specific time Non-stick cooking rack INALSA Air Fryer for Home|4.2 L Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1400 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance for Air fry,Bake,Roast,Grill and Reheat (Tasty fry MW) Non-stick interior Little or no oil required for cooking 5.5 liter capacity Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode | 1500 Watt & 2 Year Warranty, 5 Liter 8 Auto Pre-Set Options 24 Hours Dehydrate Mode Aero crisp technology AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters,Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven,Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting,Toasting Etc,With Accessories, Silver Rotisserie Defrost button 9 preset functions COSORI Air Fryer for home 4.7L, 9-in-1 Kitchen Oven Appliances, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Digital Tempered Glass Display, Max 230℃ Setting, Quiet, 4 Portions, 1500W, L501 Grey Anti-scalding design Overheat protection 9 Cooking Functions iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Full Touch Controls, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Auto off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Settings (Black) 7 Presets 1 Year additional warranty on free registration Auto timer shut-off SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket, Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos, Mint Green (Mint, Large (3.5L)) Wide temperature range from 180Fahrenheit to 400Fahrenheit in 10 degree increments 6 cooking presets Dishwasher Safe Basket GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer with 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology, Adjustable Temperature Control, Timer Function & Non-stick Fry Basket (GBAF-55B) Temperature range from 80°C - 200°C Manual temperature control Auto shut off safety feature

Best value for money

The SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer embodies unparalleled value for money, seamlessly blending health benefits, advanced features, exclusive culinary resources, user-centric design, and effortless maintenance. By prioritizing user health, convenience, safety, and culinary diversity, it transcends traditional air fryer offerings, delivering a holistic, cost-effective solution that enriches modern kitchens, celebrates cultural heritage, and promotes healthier lifestyles—investing in this best air fryer under ₹10,000 means investing in your health. With the capability to reduce fat content by up to 85% compared to traditional frying methods, this appliance offers unparalleled health benefits without sacrificing taste or texture. Leveraging Rapid 360° air circulation technology ensures quicker cooking times. It minimizes oil usage, aligning with modern health-conscious lifestyles and long-term cost savings on potential health-related expenses.

Best overall product

The GOBBLER Electric Fryer stands out as a clear frontrunner as the best overall product from a vast array of air fryers. The GOBBLER Electric Fryer revolutionizes the way we approach frying. Its 360° overall Hot Air Circulation and adjustable temperature range from 80°C - 200°C empower users to achieve perfect fried results with an astonishingly reduced oil requirement. Utilizing at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers promotes healthier cooking habits without compromising taste or texture. This appliance transcends conventional air fryers with its unmatched versatility. Whether air-frying frozen veggies, succulent chicken, or reheating desserts, the manual temperature control and 60-minute integrated timer provide precise cooking settings. Additionally, the detachable Aluminium basket, cool-touch exterior, and auto-shutoff feature ensure maximum safety and ease of use, catering to various culinary needs.

How to select best Air fryer?

Selecting the best air fryer under 10000 depends on your needs, preferences, and budget. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you choose the right one:

Capacity: You can get air fryers come in various sizes starting from 2 liters up to 6 liters. For a family of 2-4 people, a 3-4 liters air fryer might suffice. For larger families or if you plan to cook whole chickens or bigger items, opt for a larger size.

Wattage: Higher wattage usually means faster cooking. Look for air fryers with at least 1,200 watts for efficient cooking and crispy results.

Temperature Range: Ensure the best air fryer under 10000 you choose has a wide temperature range, ideally between 180°F and 400°F (or higher). This range allows you to cook a variety of foods at different temperatures.

Ease of Use:

Controls: The best air fryer under 10000 has digital controls, while others have manual dials. Choose based on your preference.

Pre-set Functions: Some models offer pre-set functions for specific foods like fries, chicken, fish, etc., making cooking more convenient.

Ease of Cleaning: Look for the best air fryer under 10000 with non-stick baskets or trays that are easier to clean. Dishwasher-safe parts can also be a plus.

Additional Features:

Multi-functionality: The best air fryer under 10000 will have additional functions like baking, grilling, and roasting. If you want versatility, consider these options.

Accessories: Check if the best air fryer under 10000 has additional accessories like racks, skewers, or baking pans.

Reviews and Ratings: Read reviews and ratings online before making a purchase. Look for performance, durability, ease of use, and customer service feedback.

Brand Reputation: Choose a reputable brand with good customer service and warranty policies. Popular brands like Philips, Ninja, Cosori, and Instant Pot have a record of producing reliable air fryers.

Price: Set a budget and find the best air fryer under 10000 that offers the best value for money within your price range.

Warranty: Check the warranty period offered by the manufacturer. A longer warranty can provide peace of mind and indicate the product's durability.

Safety Features: Ensure the best air fryer under 10000 has features like automatic shut-off, cool-touch handles, and overheat protection to prevent accidents.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.