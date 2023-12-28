Best year end deals: Check out top options in air fryers, get up to 72% off

Air fryers have revolutionized cooking, offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. The best air fryers are designed to fry, bake, grill, and roast with little to no oil, providing crispy and delicious results. Models like the Philips XXL Airfryer, COSORI Air Fryer Max XL, and Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven stand out for their versatile cooking capabilities, capacity, and user-friendly features. Best year end deals: Air fryers can make life better in kitchen.

Investing in an air fryer during year-end deals presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your kitchen essentials. These sales often offer significant discounts, making high-quality air fryers more accessible. Additionally, bundles or package deals during this time might include accessories or recipe books, enhancing the value proposition.

The Philips XXL Airfryer boasts a large capacity suitable for families, while the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL offers a wide temperature range and a sleek design. The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven stands out for its multifunctionality, functioning as an air fryer, toaster oven, and dehydrator. Year-end sales make these premium models more affordable, allowing buyers to enjoy healthier cooking options at a reduced cost.

Moreover, purchasing during year-end deals often ensures access to the latest models and technology upgrades. Manufacturers frequently release newer versions or upgraded features, and these sales offer a prime opportunity to acquire these improved models at a discounted price. Additionally, warranties and customer service are typically upheld during these sales, providing reassurance for buyers.

In conclusion, air fryers have become a staple in modern kitchens, offering a healthier cooking alternative. Taking advantage of year-end deals to purchase these efficient and versatile appliances not only saves money but also enhances cooking experiences by accessing the latest technology and features, making it an opportune time to invest in these kitchen companions.

1) Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer boasts 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, offering efficient cooking with its 1200W power. Featuring a Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket in a vibrant Green design, it facilitates healthier frying with minimal oil. This appliance ensures even cooking, delivering crispy results while preserving nutrients. Its spacious basket accommodates larger servings, ideal for families. With its user-friendly digital controls, this air fryer provides convenience and precision in cooking various dishes, promising a healthier and flavorful culinary experience.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer boasts 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology:

Power: Operates at 1200W for efficient cooking.

Capacity: Features a Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket, suitable for family-sized portions.

Technology: Utilizes 360° High-Speed Air Circulation for even frying.

Design: Vibrant Green exterior adds a stylish touch to the kitchen.

Controls: Equipped with Digital controls for user-friendly operation.

Pros Cons Efficient cooking with 360° air circulation. May require occasional shaking for even frying. Ample 4.2 L capacity for family-sized meals. Limited colour options might not suit all kitchen aesthetics.

2) PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is a culinary powerhouse with a sleek black design. Boasting a powerful 1400W motor, it uses innovative Rapid Air Technology to fry with up to 90% less fat, promoting healthier cooking. The 4.1-liter capacity and touch panel simplify operation, while the 7 pre-set menus cater to diverse culinary needs. Its large size makes it ideal for families, and the black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Elevate your cooking experience with this efficient and stylish air fryer from PHILIPS.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90:

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: Rapid Air Technology for healthier frying

Pre-set Menus: 7 options for versatile cooking

Fat Reduction: Utilizes up to 90% less fat for healthier meals

Pros Cons Healthy Cooking: Uses minimal fat, maintaining food's taste while reducing unhealthy elements. Capacity Limitation: May be large for some countertop spaces or smaller households. Versatility: Offers a variety of pre-set menus, making cooking easier for various dishes. Price: Higher price point compared to some other air fryers in the market.

3) PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 is a large 4.1-liter capacity appliance designed with Rapid Air Technology, consuming up to 90% less fat while offering 1400W power. It ensures efficient and healthier frying with minimal oil. Its spacious design allows versatile cooking options for larger meals or gatherings. The unit offers a balance of size and performance, providing ample space without compromising on cooking quality. However, its size might not be suitable for smaller kitchens, and the larger capacity may not be necessary for smaller households.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90:

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Power: 1400W

Technology: Rapid Air Technology for healthier frying

Fat Reduction: Up to 90% less fat usage

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Large Capacity: Ideal for cooking larger portions or meals for gatherings. Size: Might be bulky for smaller kitchens or limited countertop space. Efficient Technology: Uses Rapid Air tech for healthier frying methods, reducing fat consumption. Capacity: Might not be necessary for smaller households, leading to underutilization.

4) AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters,Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven,Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting,Toasting Etc,With Accessories, Silver

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a versatile 12-liter electric oven and air fryer, offering 1800W of power. Its tilt LED digital touchscreen provides easy operation with nine preset menus, suitable for baking, roasting, toasting, and more. With family-sized capacity and a rotisserie function, it's equipped for various culinary needs. The included accessories add convenience. Its silver finish complements modern kitchens, making it an efficient, multifunctional appliance for cooking enthusiasts seeking diverse cooking options and larger meal preparation.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer:

Capacity: 12 litres

Power: 1800W

Functionality: Family rotisserie oven with electric air fryer toaster

Control Panel: Tilt LED digital touchscreen

Preset Menus: Nine preset menus for baking, roasting, toasting, etc.

Pros Cons Diverse Functionality: Offers multiple cooking functions in one appliance Space Requirement: Due to its larger capacity, it might require more space on the kitchen countertop. Large Capacity: Ideal for families or larger meal preparations. Learning Curve: Might take some time for users to familiarize themselves with all the functions and presets.

5) Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home - 1350W Airfryer with Touch Panel - Hot Air Circulation Technology with Temperature & Timer Control - Uses Up to 90% Less Oil (LLHFD439, Black)

The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer brings convenience with a 1350W power and touch panel for effortless control. Utilizing hot air circulation technology, it ensures even cooking with temperature and timer control, reducing oil usage by up to 90%. Its 4.2-liter capacity suits home cooking needs, offering a healthier way to enjoy crispy delights. The black LLHFD439 model provides a sleek design and efficient performance, making it an excellent addition to any kitchen seeking healthier cooking alternatives.

Specifications of Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1350W

Technology: Hot air circulation

Control: Touch panel with temperature and timer settings

Oil Usage: Up to 90% less oil consumption

Pros Cons Generous Capacity: The 4.2-litre basket suits family cooking needs. Limited Features: May lack some advanced functionalities compared to higher-end models. Healthier Cooking: Hot air circulation technology minimizes oil usage, offering healthier meals. Design Specifics: Some users might prefer more color or design options.

6) PHILIPS Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 (Wifi enabled), Touch Panel, 5000 Series XL 6.2 Ltr (1.2kg), Rapid Air Technology

The PHILIPS Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 stands out with its WiFi-enabled convenience, enabling remote control via a smartphone. Sporting a touch panel for intuitive operation, it belongs to the 5000 Series XL, offering an ample 6.2-liter (1.2kg) capacity. Its Rapid Air Technology ensures quick and uniform cooking, delivering crispy, tasty meals without excessive oil. This Airfryer's larger capacity caters to more substantial meal preparations, making it ideal for bigger families or gatherings.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90:

WiFi-enabled Control: Allows remote operation via smartphone.

Touch Panel: Ensures easy and user-friendly navigation.

5000 Series XL: Offers a substantial 6.2-liter (1.2kg) capacity.

Rapid Air Technology: Enables fast and even cooking with minimal oil.

Adjustable Settings: Temperature and time controls for precise cooking.

Pros Cons Convenient Connectivity: WiFi-enabled feature for remote control. Space Requirements: Its larger size might require more countertop space. Generous Capacity: Offers a larger cooking space for bigger batches. Complexity: Advanced features might have a steeper learning curve for some users.

7) Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode | 1500 Watt & 2 Year Warranty, 5 Liter

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal boasts a transparent window, allowing visual monitoring while cooking. Offering an 85% reduction in oil usage, its 5-liter pan accommodates sizable meals. Featuring an 8-preset menu, auto restart, and touch screen with digital display, it ensures convenient operation. Additionally, the dehydrator mode and 1500 watts of power enhance its versatility. With a generous 2-year warranty, it promises durability and reliability, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals seeking efficient and multi-functional cooking appliances.

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal:

Capacity: 5 litres

Technology: Rapid air technology for healthy frying

Preset Menu: 8 presets for versatile cooking options

Power: 1500 watts

Additional Features: See-through window, Auto restart, Touch screen, Digital display, Dehydrator mode

Pros Cons Diverse Cooking: Offers a wide range of preset cooking options for convenience. Capacity Limitation: The 5-liter capacity might not suffice for larger families or gatherings. Visual Monitoring: See-through window enables monitoring without interrupting the cooking process. Learning Curve: Advanced features might require some time to master for new users.

8) Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Presets Touch Screen

The Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 utilizes Rapid Air Technology, reducing fat consumption by up to 90%. Sporting a user-friendly touch screen, it boasts seven preset cooking options for hassle-free meal preparation. This fryer's innovation ensures efficient cooking with minimal oil, making it a healthier alternative. The touch screen interface simplifies operation, catering to various cooking preferences and enabling quick selection of preset menus. Its ability to produce crispy, flavorful dishes using significantly less oil sets it apart, offering both health-conscious and flavorful meals.

Specifications of Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70:

Rapid Air Technology: Enables frying with minimal oil for healthier meals.

7 Preset Menus: Offers a variety of cooking options for convenience.

Touch Screen Interface: User-friendly controls for easy operation.

Capacity: Sufficient cooking space for moderate-sized meals.

Efficiency: Utilizes up to 90% less fat compared to traditional frying methods.

Pros Cons Health Benefits: Reduces fat intake while maintaining the taste of fried foods. Capacity Limitation: May not suit larger meals or families. Convenient Presets: Pre-programmed menus simplify cooking processes. Learning Curve: Initial adjustment may be required to optimize settings for different dishes.

9) KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black

The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer, with its 1300W power and 4L capacity, reduces oil usage by 80% for healthier meals. Its versatility allows frying, grilling, roasting, steaming, and baking with ease. Equipped with an auto-cut-off feature, it ensures safety while cooking. The appliance provides instant electric air frying and comes with a one-year warranty, ensuring durability and performance. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens, offering a convenient and efficient way to prepare a variety of dishes.

Specifications of KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4 liters

Power: 1300 watts

Cooking Functions: Fry, grill, roast, steam, bake

Oil Reduction: Up to 80% less oil usage

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Versatile cooking functions for various meal types. Limited capacity for larger families or bigger meals. Significant reduction in oil consumption for healthier meals. Single-year warranty might seem short for some users.

10) Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer| 1500W| 4 in 1 Appliance with 8 Preset Menu - Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Soft Touch panel | Low fat Air oven, Oil Free Cooking | Dishwasher safe |Black

The Amplesta 5-Liter Digital Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen companion, boasting 1500 watts of power and a 4-in-1 functionality. With 8 preset menus including air fry, grill, toast, roast, and bake, it offers diverse cooking options. Its soft-touch panel and dishwasher-safe components ensure convenience. Promising low-fat, oil-free cooking, it's an efficient and healthier cooking alternative. The ample 5-liter capacity suits larger meals or family gatherings, perfect for those seeking a multifunctional, user-friendly, and efficient cooking appliance in a sleek black design.

Specifications of Amplesta 5-Liter Digital Air Fryer:

Power: 1500W

Capacity: 5 liters

Functions: 4-in-1 appliance with 8 preset menus (Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast, Bake)

Control Panel: Soft-touch panel for easy operation

Maintenance: Dishwasher-safe parts for convenient cleaning

Pros Cons Versatile cooking options with multiple preset menus. Higher power consumption at 1500W. High capacity suitable for larger meals or gatherings. May occupy more counter space due to its larger size.

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W Power with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket Green Color PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 Uses up to 90% Less Fat 7 Pre-set Menu Rapid Air Technology (Black) PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 Uses up to 90% Less Fat 1400W Power, 4.1 Liter Capacity Rapid Air Technology (Black) AGARO Regency Air Fryer 12 Liters Capacity 1800W Power, Tilt LED Digital Touchscreen 9 Presets Menu, Family Rotisserie Oven (Silver) Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer for Home 1350W Power, Touch Panel 4.2L Capacity, Hot Air Circulation Technology Temperature & Timer Control (LLHFD439, Black) PHILIPS Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 (Wifi) Touch Panel, Wifi Enabled 6.2 Ltr Capacity, Rapid Air Technology (5000 Series) XL Size (1.2kg) Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal See-Through Window 85% Less Oil, 5L Pan 8 Presets Menu, Auto Restart, Dehydrator Mode Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 Rapid Air Technology 7 Presets Touch Screen Uses up to 90% Less Fat KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 80% Less Oil 4L Capacity, 1300W Power Multiple Cooking Functions, Auto Cut Off Amplesta 5 Litre Digital Air fryer 1500W Power, 4-in-1 Appliance 5L Capacity, 8 Preset Menu Soft Touch Panel, Dishwasher Safe, Oil-Free

Best value for money



The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer for Home (LLHFD439, Black) stands out as the best value for money. Offering a substantial 1350W power and a 4.2L capacity, it features advanced hot air circulation technology for efficient cooking with reduced oil use, aligning with its cost-effectiveness. The touch panel allows precise temperature and timer control, providing versatile cooking options. These attributes, coupled with its economic pricing, make it a wise investment for healthier cooking without compromising on taste or quality.



Best overall product



The PHILIPS Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 stands out as the top overall product among the listed air fryers. Its Wifi-enabled interface, coupled with a 6.2L capacity and Rapid Air Technology, defines versatility and efficiency. The large capacity caters to family-sized meals, while the innovative features like the touch panel and advanced technology streamline cooking. This model presents a seamless cooking experience, offering ample functionalities and size to accommodate various cooking needs, making it a standout choice for larger households or those seeking a comprehensive cooking solution.





How to buy the best air fryer in India

To ensure the best air fryer purchase in India, consider several factors. Start by evaluating the capacity, as it should match your cooking needs. Review the power consumption, ensuring it aligns with your usage and electricity supply. Check the preset cooking options and functionalities offered, ensuring they cater to your desired cooking styles. Additionally, assess safety features, warranty, and customer reviews to understand reliability. Lastly, compare prices across different brands and models while considering ongoing deals or discounts to make a cost-effective choice aligned with your cooking requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.