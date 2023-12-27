Best year end deals: Explore top 9 TVs, avail up to 47% off

As the year wraps up, seize the chance to elevate your viewing experience with enticing year-end deals on top-tier TVs from industry giants like Samsung and Sony. These brands have set benchmarks in picture quality, innovation, and cutting-edge technology, making their TVs stand out in the market. Best TVs in India: Bring home one and avail mega discount on them.

Renowned for their stunning visuals and smart functionalities, Samsung TVs come in various series, each offering unique features. The QLED and Neo QLED series showcase exceptional colour reproduction, contrast, and brightness, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Samsung's Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colors, while their innovative processors upscale content for sharper images.

Known for their superior picture quality and innovative technologies, Sony TVs are a top choice for enthusiasts. Their BRAVIA series, equipped with OLED and LED panels, provides rich colors, deep blacks, and impressive clarity. Sony's advanced image processors enhance every detail, while their Acoustic Surface Audio technology delivers immersive sound directly from the screen.

Year-end deals on Samsung and Sony TVs often include significant discounts, bundled offers with soundbars or streaming subscriptions, extended warranties, and attractive financing options. These deals aim to entice customers with added value and comprehensive entertainment packages.

Consider factors like resolution (4K, 8K), screen size, smart capabilities, and compatibility with gaming consoles or streaming devices. Both Samsung and Sony offer sleek designs with minimal bezels, catering to modern aesthetics.

Compare features, read user reviews, and check for warranties and after-sales service to make an informed decision. Take advantage of exchange offers or flexible payment plans available during these promotions.

Investing in a Samsung or Sony TV during year-end deals ensures not just a superior viewing experience but also a gateway to the latest in TV technology, promising a cinematic journey within the comfort of your home.

1) Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43E7K (Black)

The Hisense 43E7K 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, standing at 108 cm (43 inches), redefines entertainment. Its QLED technology delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp contrasts. Powered by Ultra HD resolution, every detail comes alive on the screen. This smart TV offers seamless connectivity, enabling access to a range of apps and content. Its sleek black design complements any space, making the Hisense 43E7K a brilliant choice for immersive and vivid home entertainment.

Specifications of Hisense 43E7K 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED screen.

Resolution: Ultra HD resolution for sharp, detailed visuals.

Smart Features: Built-in smart capabilities for app access and streaming.

Connectivity: Multiple ports for HDMI, USB, and wireless connectivity.

Design: Sleek black design with a modern aesthetic.

Pros Cons Vibrant and sharp QLED display for stunning visuals. Limited size range might not suit larger spaces. Smart features offer easy access to various streaming services. May have a learning curve for those unfamiliar with smart TV functionalities.

2) Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

The Redmi X43 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV, at 108 cm (43 inches), is a gateway to immersive entertainment. Its Ultra HD display delivers vibrant visuals and lifelike details, heightening every viewing experience. Powered by Android TV, access a multitude of apps and streaming platforms effortlessly. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek black design, this TV seamlessly integrates into any setup. Offering incredible picture quality and smart functionality, the Redmi X43 stands as a compelling choice for those seeking captivating visuals and a versatile smart TV experience.

Specifications on Redmi X43 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen.

Resolution: Ultra HD resolution for crisp, detailed visuals.

Operating System: Android TV for versatile app access and functionalities.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI, USB ports, and Bluetooth capabilities.

Design: Sleek black design with a modern aesthetic.

Pros Cons Crisp and clear 4K Ultra HD display for immersive viewing. Sound quality might not match the visual excellence. Android TV offers a wide array of apps and smart functionalities. Software updates or compatibility issues might arise occasionally.

3) Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung UA55AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV, at 138 cm (55 inches), redefines home entertainment. Its Crystal 4K display delivers stunning visuals with remarkable clarity and vivid colors, enriching every detail. Powered by a Neo Quantum Processor, it upscales content for an immersive viewing experience. With built-in smart capabilities, access a world of streaming services seamlessly. The sleek black design adds sophistication to any space, making this Samsung TV a pinnacle of visual brilliance and smart functionality for an unparalleled viewing journey.

Specifications of Samsung UA55AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 55-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD LED screen.

Resolution: Crystal-clear Ultra HD visuals for lifelike clarity.

Processor: Neo Quantum Processor for enhanced picture quality.

Smart Features: Integrated smart capabilities for streaming and apps.

Design: Sleek black design with a modern, elegant look.

Pros Cons Outstanding picture quality with vivid colours and remarkable clarity. Price might be higher compared to similar-sized models from other brands. Smart features provide access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Sound quality might not match the exceptional visual experience.

4) Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K Smart LED Google TV, spanning 139 cm (55 inches), epitomizes immersive entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers mesmerizing visuals, blending vibrant colors and exceptional clarity for lifelike experiences. Powered by Google TV, access a world of content and apps effortlessly. Sony's cutting-edge technology ensures superior picture quality and smooth performance. The sleek black design complements modern spaces, enhancing any viewing setup. With Google Assistant built-in, it's more than a TV—it's an intelligent hub for seamless entertainment, offering unparalleled visuals and smart functionalities in the Sony Bravia KD-55X74K.

Specifications of Sony Bravia KD-55X74K Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen with exceptional clarity.

Resolution: Crystal-clear Ultra HD visuals for lifelike experiences.

Operating System: Google TV for seamless app access and content.

Processor: Powerful processor for enhanced performance.

Design: Sleek black finish with a modern aesthetic.'

Pros Cons Superior picture quality with vivid colours and remarkable clarity. May be priced at a premium compared to similar-sized models. Google TV offers a wide array of apps and content options. Sound quality might not match the exceptional visual experience.

5) LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 65UR7500PSC Smart LED TV, spanning 164 cm (65 inches), immerses you in exceptional entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD display, at a generous size, delivers breathtaking visuals with vivid colors and stunning clarity. Powered by LG's advanced technology, experience lifelike images and seamless performance. Smart features offer effortless access to a multitude of content and apps. The sleek dark iron gray design adds sophistication to any space, complementing modern aesthetics. With impressive visuals and smart functionalities, the LG 65UR7500PSC stands as a pinnacle of captivating entertainment and sleek design.

Specifications of LG 65UR7500PSC Smart LED TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for immersive visuals.

Resolution: High-resolution display for crisp, detailed images.

Smart Features: Integrated smart capabilities for accessing apps and content.

Design: Dark iron gray finish with a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Connectivity: Multiple ports for HDMI, USB, and wireless connectivity.

Pros Cons Immersive viewing experience with a large 65-inch 4K display. May occupy significant space due to its large screen size. Smart features offer convenient access to a variety of apps and content. Sound quality might benefit from external audio solutions for an enhanced experience.

6) Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Acer AR55GR2851UDFL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at 139 cm (55 inches) elevates home entertainment. Its expansive 4K Ultra HD display delivers stunning visuals, boasting vivid colors and sharp clarity. Powered by Google TV, access an extensive array of content and apps effortlessly. Acer's Advanced I Series ensures a seamless experience with enhanced smart capabilities and smooth performance. With a sleek black design, this TV complements modern spaces, offering captivating visuals and smart functionalities, making the Acer AR55GR2851UDFL an enticing choice for immersive viewing experiences.

Pros Cons Google TV provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and content. Sound quality may not match the impressive visual experience. Advanced I Series offers enhanced smart functionalities for a better user experience. Connectivity options might be limited compared to other models.

7) VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

The VU 50GloLED from the GloLED Series, at 126 cm (50 inches), is a standout in home entertainment. This 4K Smart LED Google TV brings breathtaking visuals to life with its Ultra HD display, vivid colors, and crisp clarity. Powered by Google TV, it grants access to a vast array of content and apps effortlessly. The sleek grey design adds a touch of elegance to any space, while smart functionalities enhance the overall viewing experience. Elevate your entertainment with the VU 50GloLED, offering stunning visuals and seamless access to entertainment options.

Specifications of VU 50GloLED from the GloLED Series:

Display: 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for vivid visuals.

Resolution: Ultra HD resolution for detailed and clear images.

Operating System: Google TV for easy access to apps and content.

Connectivity: Multiple ports for HDMI, USB, and wireless connections.

Design: Sleek grey finish for a modern and elegant look.

Pros Cons Google TV provides seamless access to a variety of apps and content. Sound quality might not match the impressive visual performance. Sleek and modern design adds aesthetic value to any room. Connectivity options may be limited compared to other models.

8) TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55M650MP (Black) with Free Fire Stick 4k Post Installation

The TOSHIBA 55M650MP 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV, spanning 139 cm (55 inches) in sleek black, redefines home entertainment. Its Mini LED QLED technology ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and remarkable clarity. Bundled with a free Fire Stick 4K for added streaming convenience post-installation, this TV offers a gateway to endless content. With smart features and an impressive display, the TOSHIBA 55M650MP promises an immersive viewing experience, making it an enticing choice for those seeking exceptional visuals and enhanced entertainment options.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 55M650MP 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED QLED screen for vivid visuals.

Resolution: Ultra HD resolution for detailed and sharp images.

Smart Features: Integrated smart capabilities for accessing apps and content.

Connectivity: Multiple ports for HDMI, USB, and wireless connections.

Included Bonus: Free Fire Stick 4K for added streaming convenience.

Pros Cons Stunning visuals with vibrant colours and remarkable clarity. Sound quality might benefit from external audio solutions for an enhanced experience. Bonus inclusion of the Fire Stick 4K enhances streaming options. Connectivity options may be limited compared to other models.

9) OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro Smart Android LED TV, at 108 cm (43 inches), delivers exceptional entertainment. With its 4K Ultra HD display, experience stunning visuals and sharp details that bring content to life. Powered by Android TV, access a vast range of apps and content effortlessly. The sleek black design adds sophistication to any room, while smart features ensure seamless connectivity and access to entertainment. Elevate your viewing experience with the OnePlus 43Y1S Pro, offering immersive visuals and smart functionalities for an enhanced entertainment journey.

Specifications of OnePlus 43Y1S Pro Smart Android LED TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen for vivid visuals.

Resolution: Ultra HD resolution for sharp and detailed images.

Operating System: Android TV for seamless access to apps and content.

Connectivity: Multiple ports for HDMI, USB, and wireless connections.

Design: Sleek black finish for a modern and elegant look.

Pros Cons Stunning 4K visuals offer vibrant colours and detailed clarity. Sound quality may benefit from additional audio accessories. Android TV provides a wide range of apps and seamless access to content. Connectivity options might be limited compared to other models.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43E7K QLED technology for vibrant visuals Ultra HD resolution for crisp images Smart functionalities for access Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 4K Ultra HD display for vivid visuals Android TV for versatile app access Sleek black design Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series UA55AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K display with vibrant colors Neo Quantum Processor for enhanced quality Integrated smart capabilities Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV KD-55X74K 4K Ultra HD display with vivid clarity Google TV for wide content access Sleek black design LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD display for exceptional visuals Smart features for enhanced experience Dark Iron Gray finish Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD TV 4K Ultra HD LED screen for vivid visuals Google TV for seamless access to content Sleek black finish VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED TV Google TV integration for access 4K Ultra HD display for clear visuals Sleek grey design TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Mini LED QLED TV Mini LED QLED technology for stunning visuals Ultra HD resolution for detailed images Free Fire Stick 4k inclusion OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV 4K Ultra HD display for vivid visuals Android TV for varied app access Sleek black design

Best value for money

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN stands out as the best value for money. Offering impressive 4K visuals and smart functionalities, it strikes a balance between features and cost-effectiveness. With Android TV integration, access to numerous apps, and a sleek black design, it offers substantial features at a competitive price point, making it an ideal choice for those seeking quality visuals and smart capabilities without breaking the bank.

Best overall product



The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL emerges as the best overall product. With its Crystal 4K display and Neo Quantum Processor, it delivers exceptional picture quality and seamless performance. Integrated smart capabilities offer access to a wide range of content, and its sleek black design adds sophistication. The Samsung UA55AUE65AKXXL strikes a perfect balance between impressive visuals, advanced technology, and smart functionalities, making it the top choice for those seeking an all-encompassing and premium TV experience.





How to buy best TVs in India

When buying the best TVs in India, consider several factors for a satisfying purchase. Begin by determining your preferences: screen size, resolution (HD, 4K, 8K), and display technology (LED, QLED, OLED). Assess smart features and operating systems for seamless app access. Look for connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi for versatile usage. Check reviews, compare prices across brands, and look for bundled deals or warranties for added value. Prioritize a trusted retailer with good after-sales service. Lastly, balance your budget with the features you desire for a well-informed and satisfying TV purchase in India.

