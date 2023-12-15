8 best 50-inch android TVs under 40,000: Buying guide

Introduction 50-inch android TVs: Explore excellent options that provide superb quality and a plethora of smart functions.

There is a growing need for smarter, bigger TVs as entertainment becomes more immersive. There are several tempting alternatives available on the market for 50-inch android TVs, around ₹40,000 for people looking to enjoy a cinematic experience without going over budget. Android TVs have become more popular in recent years because of their easy-to-use UI, seamless app, and streaming service integration. With only a touch of the remote, these TVs transform from simple displays into intelligent entertainment centres that provide instant access to a wide variety of media. Additionally, they bring the theatrical experience into the living room.

These top 50-inch TVs have gained attention because they combined the Android operating system's adaptability and the appeal of a large screen. With these devices, online surfing, gaming, streaming platforms, and even connection with smart homes are made simple. Additionally, their price has increased their accessibility to a broader audience, improving many people's enjoyment of home entertainment. But it might be challenging to choose the perfect TV since there are so many possibilities available. The vast diversity of options is reduced with this carefully crafted list of the best 50-inch Android TVs, all of which cost less than ₹40,000.

This article will help you make a better choice, regardless of whether you value immersive sound for gaming, gorgeous visual clarity for movie evenings, or easy access to streaming services. Through an in-depth examination of each TV's features, readers can make sure their next entertainment investment is precisely what they want by navigating through the elements that are most important to them.

Elevate your home entertainment experience by joining us as we explore the best 8 50-inch Android TVs for around ₹40,000.

Product Description

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

Immersive watching is possible with the sleek black Acer I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution presents beautiful images, and the Android operating system easily incorporates applications and services. This 50-inch Android TVprovides easy access to a variety of entertainment options thanks to its user-friendly interface. Its stylish appearance fits nicely with any decor, and its useful features make it an excellent option for anybody looking for a 50-inch screen that offers superior image quality, clever functionality, and an all-around better watching experience.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Brand - Acer

Model - ‎AR50AR2851UDFL

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Stunning picture quality with high clarity and vivid details Some users may find the built-in speakers lacking in delivering immersive sound quality Sleek and modern design Occasional lags or delays in response time might occur It provides multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi Offers a straightforward and intuitive user interface

2. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)

A remarkable visual experience is provided by the OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV in elegant black. Vibrant, realistic graphics are provided by its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and a wealth of applications and services are easily accessible thanks to the Android operating system. This 50-inch Android TV offers immersive entertainment and goes well with any decor. Its clever features enhance the whole watching experience by enabling seamless connection and an intuitive UI. For those looking for an advanced entertainment setup, smart features, and excellent image quality, the OnePlus 50Y1S Pro is an exciting option.

Specifications of OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Brand - OnePlus

Model - ‎50 Y1S Pro

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Seamless integration with other OnePlus devices The app ecosystem might have limitations compared to other Android TVs AI-powered features optimize picture quality in real-time Timeliness and long-term support for software updates might vary Enhanced image processing through the Gamma Engine Positioned at a relatively higher price range A sleek, minimalistic design with slim bezels

3. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

Enjoy a captivating entertainment experience with the elegant black X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Beautiful clarity and colourful pictures are guaranteed by its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the Android operating system provides easy access to many applications and services. This TV's sleek, contemporary style goes well with any kind of interior design. It also has a user-friendly interface and smart features that make connecting to it simple. For those looking for a 50-inch screen with excellent image quality, smart features, and an improved viewing experience, the MI L50M7-A2IN is a compelling choice.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Brand - MI

Model - ‎‎L50M7-A2IN

Model Name - Xiaomi TV X50

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Ample HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity support various devices The app ecosystem might be restricted Integrated Dolby Audio technology enhances sound quality The overall build quality might not match higher-end competitors A voice-controlled remote adds convenience MI's PatchWall UI offers curated content, blending streaming services and live TV.

4. TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50P635 (Black)

Sophistication and technology come together beautifully in the TCL Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in exquisite black. Its 4K Ultra HD display produces brilliant details and immersive pictures, while the Google TV platform guarantees easy access to a wide selection of entertainment choices. This 50-inch Android TV has a sleek design and edge-to-edge display, which go well with contemporary aesthetics. It is a tempting option for individuals looking for top-notch image quality, clever features, and a sophisticated entertainment centrepiece for their area because of its smart functions, which enable seamless connection and an intuitive interface.

Specifications of TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Brand - TCL

Model - ‎‎‎50P635

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons The bezel-less screen offers an immersive viewing experience May encounter software glitches or bugs High Dynamic Range (HDR) support enhances the contrast and colour accuracy The audio quality lacks depth or fullness in sound. The smart capabilities enable seamless connectivity with other devices.

5. VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

Redefining home entertainment, the VU GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV in attractive grey highlights images with its 4K brightness, displaying realistic details and brilliant colours. An easy-to-use interface makes a seamless world of material available via the connection with Google TV.

The GloLED series gives thisAndroid televisiona more upscale appearance in any living area with its elegant design and grey aesthetics. For those looking for the ideal balance between performance and design, the VU 50GloLED is a stylish and cutting-edge solution thanks to its many smart features that provide effortless connection and a wide range of entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Brand - VU

Model - ‎‎‎50GloLED

Model Name - ‎Vu GloLED Series

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Innovative GloLED technology The app selection might be limited compared to other smart TV platforms Seamless integration with Google TV The TV might have limited optimal viewing angles Incorporates a voice-controlled remote for convenient navigation Offers versatile connectivity options and smart features

6. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)

One of thebest Android TVson the market is the Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, it presents captivating images with vivid colors and fine details. Driven by Android's power, it seamlessly combines services and applications to open you to a world of entertainment options. This TV has a sleek, minimalist appearance that blends perfectly with any decor. It has smart capabilities that make connecting to the TV simple and the viewing experience enjoyable. For those looking for an elegant complement to their entertainment setup, the Redmi X50 | L50M6-RA is a compelling choice.

Specifications of Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Brand - Redmi

Model - ‎‎‎‎L50M6-RA

Model Name - ‎‎Redmi Smart TV X50 (126 cm)

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Potential seamless integration and connectivity with other Redmi devices Built-in speakers might lack depth or immersive sound quality AI-powered features optimizing picture quality in real-time Long-term support and timely updates may vary. Integrated voice assistant for hands-free control Aesthetically pleasing, fitting well within modern decor

7. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)

Enjoy an endless supply of entertainment on the stylish black MI X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV. This 50-inch Android TV provides an engaging visual experience by combining Dolby Vision enhancement with gorgeous 4K resolution, which makes every picture come to life with vibrant colors and crisp details. With the help of Google TV, it easily combines your preferred streaming applications and services, and its clever features make voice commands simple and tailored suggestions possible. Thissmart 50-inch TV raises your watching experience to new levels of clarity and brightness with its large 125 cm screen, turning your room into a cinematic center.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Brand - MI

Model - ‎L50M8-A2IN

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Google TV integration streamlines access to a plethora of streaming services and apps It might be relatively pricier compared to other TVs Effortless control via voice commands Advanced settings and configurations The black finish not only adds a sophisticated touch The 4K Dolby Vision display offers stunning clarity, vivid colors, and remarkable detail

8. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

With the sleek black Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, enjoy entertainment in a class of its own. With its breathtaking 4K Ultra HD display, which offers vivid colors, rich contrasts, and unmatched clarity, this TV redefines visual brilliance. With Google TV as its power source, it combines applications and streaming services with ease, putting a wide variety of entertainment at your fingertips. It provides a user-friendly experience with its voice control feature and easy UI. Thisquality Android TV becomes the focal point of any house with its elegant design and engrossing acoustics, offering a fascinating movie experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Brand - Sony

Model - ‎‎KD-50X64L

Screen Size - 50 Inches

Display Technology - LED

Resolution - 4K

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Enhanced audio quality and immersive sound technology There might be limitations with certain niche or region-specific apps Seamless access to many streaming services and apps via Google TV Occasional software updates or compatibility issues might affect device performance Effortless control through voice commands The TV's sleek black design complements modern home decor aesthetics.

Three best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black) Game Mode for smoother gaming experiences DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound Acer Visual Enhancement (AVE) enhances picture quality OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black) OnePlus Cinematic Display Gamma Engine MEMC Technology: Enhances motion fluidity MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) Vivid Picture Engine AI-powered recommendation engine 360-degree Bluetooth Remote TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50P635 (Black) Mini-LED Technology THX Certified Game Mode AI Picture Quality for real-time optimization VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) GloRemote Voice control and dedicated hotkeys Pro Picture Calibration Ultra-edge 4K Display Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black) Vivid Picture Engine Built-in Chromecast Google Assistant MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black) Dolby Vision + HDR10+ DTS-HD support for high-quality sound Faster Response Time Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black) Sony Bravia Core Triluminos Pro reproduces a wider color palette Google TV with Hands-Free Voice Search

Best value for money product

Among all of the options, the TCL Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as a significant choice for those looking for value. Because of its 4K Ultra HD display, its main strength is providing outstanding image quality with vibrant colors and striking contrast. Its bezel-less design, which was thoughtfully created to maximize screen real estate and reduce distractions while enhancing the watching experience, is what visually distinguishes it. It provides an immersive visual feast.

Its functional connection with Google TV provides access to a wide range of services and apps, making it very easy to stream a variety of material. This TV's capabilities go beyond entertainment; it also has Google Assistant for smooth voice control, enhancing its usability and accessibility. Voice commands allow users to operate the TV's features easily, which adds a convenient and modern touch.

With the combination of these features—fantastic image quality, a bezel-less design for immersive watching, the vast Google TV ecosystem, and the extra convenience of Google Assistant—the TCL 50P635 is considered as a competitively priced 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

Best overall product

In terms of overall quality, the Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV sticks out among the possibilities. This model lives up to Sony's well-known reputation for superb image quality in the Bravia family. Its 4K Ultra HD display ensures an excellent visual experience by delivering striking clarity, vibrant colors, and outstanding contrast.

Furthermore, the incorporation of Google TV presents a smooth and intuitive interface, granting entry to an extensive array of applications, streaming services, and media. Sony's integration of Google TV improves the user experience by streamlining content discovery and navigation. Sony's mastery in sound engineering guarantees that this TV generates excellent sounds to go along with its superb pictures. The quality and acoustic qualities greatly enhance the immersive watching experience.

Though it may cost a little more than some other models, the Sony Bravia KD-50X64L is an excellent choice for those looking for the best 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV overall because of its superb picture quality, easy-to-use smart features, immersive sound, and fashionable design.

How to find the best 50 Inch android TVs?

In order to get the finest 50 inch Android TVs for your needs and tastes, you must take into account a number of factors.

Screen Dimensions and Resolution: First, figure out what size screen (50 inches or more) best suits your room. For crisper and clear visuals, go for higher resolutions, such as 4K Ultra HD.

Android TV operating system: Look for TVs that are using the Android TV operating system. It offers access to a large selection of applications, Google Assistant, and regular upgrades for enhanced features and usefulness.

Picture Quality: For improved contrast, brightness, and color accuracy, look for features like HDR (High Dynamic Range). Seek for picture-quality technology such as OLED, QLED, or LED panels.

Smart Features: Take into account the TV's intelligence. Apps, content, and streaming services have to be easily accessible on Android TV. It matters to have features like Google Assistant voice control, app compatibility, and simple navigation.

Audio Quality: Search for TVs that have high-quality audio. For immersive audio experiences, certain models come with Dolby Atmos or other sound technologies.

Design and connection: Take into account the connection and design features of the TV. Slim bezels, a streamlined design, and several HDMI, USB, and other input connectors may improve usability and aesthetics.

Brand Reputation and Reviews: Look at businesses that have a reputation for dependability, excellent imagery, and customer support. Reading customer testimonials and reviews might provide insightful information.

Compare and Contrast: To help you make an educated selection, compare the features, specs, and reviews of various models once you've narrowed down your options based on the criteria above.

A combination of space arrangement, technology needs, and personal tastes come into play when choosing a TV. To select the finest 50-inch Android TV that meets your demands and provides an engaging entertainment experience, consider these factors.

