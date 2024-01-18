Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail discounts of up to 58% on geysers

January is the coldest month in India and it is also the time when the first major sale kickstarts on Amazon. While most of you must be familiar with the Amazon Republic Day Sale, for late comers, we bring to you some of the best deals and offers available on a host of consumer items. For this discussion, we will stick to geysers. Amazon Republic Day Sale: If you have been planning on a new geyser, do so now.

Opting in a quality geyser during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon can be a wise decision for numerous reasons. Firstly, the sale offers significant discounts, allowing you to acquire a top-notch water heater at a fraction of the regular cost. Additionally, Amazon's vast selection ensures you can choose a geyser that perfectly suits your needs, whether it's energy efficiency, capacity, or advanced features.

The sale often includes exclusive deals and bundled offers, enhancing the overall value of your purchase. With the convenience of doorstep delivery and Amazon's reliable customer service, this smart move ensures comfort, savings and satisfaction in the long run.

We have curated a list just for you, keeping in the best brands that are listed with Amazon. Do check them out and pick one too.

1) V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre | In-built Safe Shock Module | Stylish Digital Display | 5 Star Rating Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | White-Black

The V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser, a 25-liter capacity unit, stands out with its in-built safe shock module, stylish digital display, and 5-star energy efficiency rating. It boasts advanced multi-layered safety features, ensuring a reliable and secure water heating experience. The sleek white-black design adds a touch of sophistication to your space.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser:

Safety Features : In-built Safe Shock Module, Advanced Multi-layered Safety

Energy Efficiency : 5 Star Rating

Display : Stylish Digital Display

Design : White-Black Aesthetics

: White-Black Aesthetics Capacity: 25 litres

2) Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

The Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater is a reliable solution for hot water needs. With its striking white and blue design, it adds a touch of elegance to any space. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, it offers energy efficiency while the wall-mounting feature optimizes space utilization. This geyser combines style and functionality, ensuring a consistent and efficient hot water supply.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Energy Efficiency : 5 Star Rating

Design : White and Blue

Mounting : Wall Mounting

Type : Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

: Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Capacity: 25 litres

3) V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White (15 Litre)

The V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage Water Heater offers a convenient and efficient solution with its 5-star energy rating. Featuring a digital display and remote control, it ensures ease of use. The package includes free PAN India installation and inlet-outlet connection pipes, enhancing the value of this 15-liter white water heater for a hassle-free experience.

Specifications of V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage Water Heater:

Energy Efficiency : 5 Star Rating

Controls : Remote Control, Digital Display

Installation : Free PAN India Installation

Colour : White

: White Capacity: 15 litres

4) Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White



The Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater, a 25L vertical geyser, ensures a luxurious bath experience. With a 5-star rating, it offers energy efficiency. Equipped with three safety levels, the rust-proof body features a titanium coating for durability. The elegant white design adds a touch of sophistication to your bathroom while delivering reliable performance.

Specifications of Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater:

Energy Efficiency : 5 Star Rated

Safety Features : 3 Safety Levels

Body : Rust Proof with Titanium Coating

Design : White, Vertical Geyser for Bathroom

: White, Vertical Geyser for Bathroom Capacity: 25 litres

5) Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater combines efficiency and innovation. With a star-rated heating system, Titanium Armour, and Swirl Flow Technology, it ensures quick and effective water heating. The glasslined tank enhances durability, while its sleek white design and wall-mounting option add convenience. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it guarantees reliability. This is a good product to pick during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater:



Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Efficiency: Star Rated Heater

Technology: Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology

Tank Material: Glasslined Tank

Installation: Wall Mounting

Warranty: 1-Year Warranty by Bajaj

Colour: White

